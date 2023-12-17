The latest episode of SNL was centered (partially) around Christmas, signaling that the year is almost at an end. The Cold Open was about the holidays. And Billie Eilish held down the performance responsibilities with a live set of her Barbie soundtrack standout “What Was I Made For?” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

After the 148-day WGA strike, the beloved program has a long list of entertainers hoping to make an apperance. During last night’s taping, SNL revealed the first two guests going into the 2024 season. “Not My Fault” singer Reneé Rapp will make her debut on SNL next year serving as the musical act on the January 20, 2024 episode.

“Yeah, you’ve got to be f*cking kidding me,” wrote Rapp on her official Instagram page in response to the news.

Rapp has had a stellar year following the success of her album Snow Angel and its supporting tour. In 2024, she is showing no signs of slowing down, with the Mean Girls musical movie slated to hit theaters in January. In addition to Rapp as musical guest, she’ll be joined by Priscilla actor Jacob Elordi, who’s hosting.

The trailer hasn’t dropped yet, but those don’t tend to appear until days before the episode airs.