Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the stacked lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve over the weekend, where the Houston rapper treated the crowd (and viewers at home) to a blend of her hit songs.

She and the backup dancers were all in purple, as the performance started shortly after midnight in New York. “Y’all ready to turn up?” Megan asked the crowd.

During the medley, Megan played her song “Savage,” a track from 2020’s Good News (“Body”), “Her” from 2022’s Traumazine, and even her newest single, “Cobra.” The choreography didn’t miss a beat, as the dancers all matched Meg’s moves. Some of the clips, also show some of the crowd, who are also bopping along while wearing a bunch of festive hats and other accessories.

Although some of the acts were broadcasting performances from other parts of the world, Megan welcomed 2024 live from Times Square. Others who joined her in NYC included Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, and many more.

As for what to expect from Meg in the new year, she previously confirmed that she’s been working on a new album (as of March 2023), so hopefully, fans get to hear it soon.

Check out some clips of Megan Thee Stallion’s New Year’s Eve performance below.

Its 2024 and the whole world is watching you shine @theestallion 🤩 #RockinEve The party is still rockin' on ABC! Tune in! pic.twitter.com/6QZhTfp3fH — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

Can't think of anybody-ody-ody-ody-ody better than @theestallion to kick off 2024 with a 🔥🔥🔥 performance! pic.twitter.com/yXZLum9ie7 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

