Cardi B has long been open and proud about her time working in the strip club, before she came to fame through her music. Those days are behind her now, though, so she’s presumably not practicing her moves as often as she used to. The way Cardi sees it, when it comes to twerking, she’s rusty and just not very good at it anymore.

In a recent social media post (as HipHopDX notes), Cardi shared a video of herself with her backside to the camera as she twerked and shook it around. She wasn’t impressed by herself, though, as her on-screen text read, “Body on 10, Twerk on 0 [crying laughing emoji].”

Judge for yourself:

Cardi B claims she has "zero" twerking skills https://t.co/3Yh0bOWpT2 pic.twitter.com/pIAq4cu1on — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 28, 2023

Meanwhile, there’s a chance Cardi will share something new before 2023 ends: A couple weeks ago, she said, “I was thinking about, you know, being really quiet, being private. But I don’t know. Maybe I should just… I don’t know, maybe I should put a lil’ something something out before the year ends. It depends, though, because… hmm, would y’all mind if I just do, like, a video? I don’t know, if I do a music video that’s just probably in my kitchen because I don’t really have nothing planned for, like, right now. I don’t know. I’ll think about it by the end of the day. I don’t know, I don’t know. I just feel like I gotta talk my sh*t a little bit. You know what I’m saying? I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.