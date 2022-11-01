Rina Sawayama dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers for a special Halloween performance of her single, “Frankenstein,” and she sure brought the spooky energy. With purple fog, green lighting, and an all-black outfit, Sawayama’s live take of the track was truly electrifying. She even committed to the theme, with hair reminiscent of the Bride Of Frankenstein. If you perform on a holiday, it just has to be great. And it was.

“Her US tour kicks off tomorrow night with two sold-out shows here in New York,” Meyers introduced Sawayama before the song started, referencing her two shows at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn. Her North American tour continues through the winter, with a continued leg in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe in 2023. More information is available here.

“Frankenstein” appears on Sawayama’s sophomore album, Hold The Girl. “I wanted to write about how I’ve relied on my partner to help put me back together, but I realized it’s no one’s job but mine,” she said of the song in a statement. It also recently received a music video, which finds the boss b*tch version of herself dancing — while the original is locked in the bathroom.

Watch Sawayama perform “Frankenstein” on Late Night above.