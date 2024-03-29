Beyoncé’s legacy grew in a big way today (March 29) with the release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter. While Beyoncé is herself a monolithic figure in music history, she doesn’t hide from the fact that she stands on the shoulders of giants. Indeed, she pays tribute to music history in a number of ways on the new project, including with the songs she and her collaborators chose to incorporate via sampling.

What Songs Are Sampled On Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album?

Acccording to WhoSampled, “Ya Ya” samples “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra and “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys. “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson,” meanwhile, samples”Maybellene” by Chuck Berry, “Grinning In Your Face” by Son House, and “Don’t Let Go” by Roy Hamilton. The site also notes that “Daughter” samples “Caro Mio Ben” by Tommaso Giordani, “Sweet Honey Buckin'” samples “I Fall To Pieces” by Patsy Cline, and “Spaghettii” samples “Aquecimento Das Danadas” by O Mandrake Feat. Xaropinho DJ.

Also related are the album’s two covers: “Blackbiird” is a cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” while “Jolene” is a new take on the Dolly Parton classic of the same name.

Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood/Columbia Records. Find more information here.