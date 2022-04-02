Miley Cyrus has been a busy bee as of late. She just held an area headlining show in Bogota, Colombia and that came after she performed in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile as a part of Lollapalooza’s festivals in the South American countries. Miley seemed to have a great time performing and interacting with fans, but the fun is now over for the time being as she revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID. She spoke about the diagnosis on Friday, but she was far from upset about it in her message.

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” she wrote in one tweet. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.” In a second tweet, she added, “Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!”

Miley’s announcement also arrived on the same day that she released Attention, her first live album. The project delivers live renditions of songs from all over her discography including popular tracks like “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” “The Climb,” and more.

You can view Miley’s posts about her positive COVID test above.