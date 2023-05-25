Beyonce Tina Turner Grammys 2008
Beyoncé Honors ‘My Beloved Queen’ Tina Turner Upon News Of Her Death: ‘I Love You Endlessly’

On Wednesday, May 24, news broke that the legendary Tina Turner has died at 83 years old. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” reads a caption posted to Turner’s official Instagram. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

According to The New York Times, Bernard Doherty, Turner’s publicist, confirmed that she’d passed away at her Küsnacht, Switzerland home. The cause of her death has not yet been made known. The publication noted that Turner had had a stroke some years back and was known to be suffering from kidney disease, as well as other illnesses.

Tributes immediately began pouring out online, including from the likes of Beyoncé, former US President Barack Obama, and Usher.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé wrote on her official website underneath a photo of her performing “Proud Mary” with Turner at the 2008 Grammys. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Obama also gushed over Turner’s irreplaceable spirit on Instagram and Twitter.

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable,” the former president wrote. “And she was unapologetically herself — speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also acknowledged Turner’s death:

On Instagram, Usher reflected on crossing paths with Turner:

“The Queen and a Pioneer of Rock n’ Roll, Anna Mae Bullock. Most notably known, as Tina Turner. I’ll never forget when I met you and how you made me feel.

You once said in an interview, ‘My legacy is that I stayed the course…from beginning to the end, because I believe in something inside of me.’

You have left such an impactful legacy on this earth and your very motivation to be the greatest inspires me till this day. Love you eternally. Rest peacefully.”

See a roundup of notable online tributes to Turner below.

