Yes, Miley Cyrus can proudly buy herself flowers and even write her own name in the sand, but she can also send lavish gifts to her friends. Fellow former Disney star Selena Gomez can attest to that. As Cyrus’ latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, continues to dominate the music charts, advertisers have come running to align with the project. One of the collaborators includes the luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Following the album’s theme of leisure, the company released a special edition of their self-tanner, Dolce Glow, to match the project. After Gomez uploaded a selfie with Cyrus’ song in the caption to her over 401 million Instagram followers, the “Flowers” singer had to find a way to thank her.

The solution was to send Gomez her own set of Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation x Dolce Glow line. Grateful for the gift, Gomez took to her Instagram stories with the line, “The queen sent me presents,” as she held the box of goodies.

Selena Gomez shares gift package Miley Cyrus sent her: “The Queen sent me presents” pic.twitter.com/swCUTdgJhD — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 19, 2023

Cyrus was sure to send the love right back to her, reposting her story with the caption, “You glow naturally, But I had to send you the ESV X DG collab because I love you.”

Miley Cyrus responds to Selena Gomez’s story: “You glow naturally! But I had to send you the ESV x DG collab because I LOVE YOU! 💋” pic.twitter.com/t77dPRxxz6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 19, 2023

The pair have come a long way since their reported falling out over their ex Nick Jonas.