Skrillex is already having a big 2023 so far after announcing his first album in nine years, Quest For Fire. Last month, the famous DJ dropped “Way Back” featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, as well as “Real Spring” with Bladee, “Xena” with Nai Barghouti, and “Leave Me Like This.”

He’s back with even more material. Today, he unleashed “Don’t Get Too Close” featuring Bibi Bourelly. The song is meditative, moving at a slow pace while still reverberating with a trippy sound. The track grapples with feeling like an outsider: “Don’t get too close / Nobody knows me.”

Recently, Skrillex opened up about why he’s been off the map. “People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off,’ rightfully so,” he wrote on Twitter. “Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice, especially my projects/career.”

He added: “The truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself. For the first time in 4-5 years, I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.”

Listen to “Don’t Get Too Close” above.

Quest For Fire is out 2/17 via OWSLA/Atlantic Records. To pre-order, click here.

