Sophie Ellis-Bextor is a viral sensation. This sounds outright absurd considering the “Can’t Fight This Feeling” singer is bona fide pop music veteran. However, newer fans only recently discovered the songwriter’s discography and that’s largely due to Saltburn.

Although the film’s one-year anniversary is quickly approaching, Sophie Ellis-Bextor is still benefiting from her music being featured in its notorious bathtub scene. According to Chart Data, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s song “Murder on the Dancefloor” is now a RIAA-certified platinum single, marking her first-ever song to reach this feat.

While, the RIAA database (viewable here) doesn’t reflect this milestone, Chart Data ensures Sophie crossed the 1,000,000 threshold in the US.

Nearly 23 years after its initial release, Sophie electrifying smash has become an international smash. Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) with celebratory notes in case the certification is indeed true.

“I’m glad that she finally got the recognition, but I’m still offended by the fact it took this long,” wrote one user.

“It’s incredible to see ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ finally get the recognition it deserves after all these years,” penned another.

During an interview with UPROXX, Sophie discussed the moment she was approached for use of the track. “All I knew initially was that it was a film written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who I already thought was brilliant,” she said. “It was going to be all of the song and someone dancing to it naked. But to be honest, I didn’t quite get the significance. I also didn’t really know if it was going to happen, because sometimes we get asked for permission, and maybe they edit it out.”