Here Is Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later World Tour’ Setlist

Tate McRae made headlines for being in Dublin, Ireland to support The Kid Laroi, who referred to her as his “girlfriend” during his The First Time Tour show on Sunday, April 14. But it’s also a business trip for McRae: Her Think Later World Tour kicked off on Wednesday, April 17, at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

McRae released Think Later, her sophomore studio album, in December. So, of course, the bulk of McRae’s Think Later World Tour setlist (as chronicled on setlist.fm) is taken from the album’s tracklist, including “Greedy,” which is far and away the biggest hit of McRae’s career — peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.