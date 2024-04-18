Here Is Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later World Tour’ Setlist

Tate McRae made headlines for being in Dublin, Ireland to support The Kid Laroi, who referred to her as his “girlfriend” during his The First Time Tour show on Sunday, April 14. But it’s also a business trip for McRae: Her Think Later World Tour kicked off on Wednesday, April 17, at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.
McRae released Think Later, her sophomore studio album, in December. So, of course, the bulk of McRae’s Think Later World Tour setlist (as chronicled on setlist.fm) is taken from the album’s tracklist, including “Greedy,” which is far and away the biggest hit of McRae’s career — peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.
Tate McRae’s Think Later World Tour Setlist
Act 1
1. “Think Later”
2. “Hurt My Feelings”
3. “Uh Oh”
4. “What’s Your Problem?”
Act 2
5. “Feel Like Sh*t”
6. “Calgary”
7. “Stay Done”
Act 3
8. “Messier”
9. “Cut My Hair
10. “Rubberband”
11. “Exes”
12. “Grave”
Act 4
13. “Guilty Conscience”
14. “We’re Not Alike”
15. “She’s All I Wanna Be”
16. “You Broke Me First”
17. “Run For The Hills”
Encore
18. “Greedy”
Tate McRae’s 2024 Tour Dates: Think Later World Tour
04/18 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy
04/22 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/26 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls
04/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/30 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
05/02 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
05/03 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
05/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
05/07 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/08 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
05/12 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
05/13 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
05/14 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
05/16 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
05/17 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/20 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
05/21 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/22 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
07/05 — Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival
07/07 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle
07/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/08 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena