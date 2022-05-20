Tate McRae Gets Revenge In Her New ‘What Would You Do?’ Video

There is only one week left until the release of Tate McRae’s highly anticipated debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly, which has been relentlessly hyped up with eclectic singles ranging from vulnerable ballads to catchy anthems, plus a plethora of dancey music videos and emotive late-night television performances.

Today she’s back with a grandiose new music video for her cheeky song “What Would You Do?.” In typical Tate McRae fashion, she takes on a persona. Instead of a babysitter like she was in the “Working” video with Khalid, this time she’s a fed-up valet driver who gets revenge by stealing a car whose license plate is fittingly “2FLY4U.” To avoid getting caught, she tries on a bunch of different colorful wigs.

She also smashes a lot of glass, and dances in a leather suit, which checks out since she told Uproxx: “I always used to say ‘I’m a dancer who sings, not a singer who dances.’ That’s how it always went.” At one point, there’s a plane on fire. A lot goes on, basically.

Watch the video for “What Would You Do?” above.

I Used To Think I Could Fly is out 5/27 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.