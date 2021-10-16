At the top of this year we tapped Tate McRae as a rising pop star to watch, and the dancer-turned-pop star hasn’t disappointed in the least. In 2020 she shared All The Things I Never Said and broke out in a big way, building on that in 2021 after releasing her new EP, Too Young To Be Sad. On that second project, the young artist really found her sound, and after its release this spring she continued her hot streak, collaborating with Troye Sivan and providing a song for the soundtrack of Amazon’s Panic series.

Then, of course, there’s her bouncy hit with Khalid, “Working,” which also garnered a video where Tate plays the cool babysitter. While this song shows a more playful side for the slowcore pop star, she’s returned to the heart of her first EP’s emotional center for a late night performance this week. As a musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Tate opted to go back to the beginning. She performed “That Way,” about a relationship that isn’t quite romance but is definitely more than friends, while sitting on a turquoise couch. Eventually, she stands and the end of the song standing in spotlight like a lounge singer. Check out the subdued performance above and keep an eye out for her new tour dates.