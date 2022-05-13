Ahead of her upcoming album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae has unveiled the latest cut. On “What Would You Do,” McRae expresses disdain over not being treated well over the track she teased on social media earlier this week. Additionally, she revealed the music video will drop next week.

On the rock-influenced song, she asks an ungrateful lover, “What would you do if I leave and don’t come back?” before exclaiming “I hope it breaks you in two.” She continues, singing “If I gave back all the pain that you put me through, what would you do?”

On McRae’s upcoming album, she sings about past relationships, break-ups, and moving forward. When talking about the record with Seventeen, she said “…I feel like I wrote hundreds of songs. Deciding which ones were actually gonna make the cut was so brutal for me. I swear to God, my team was gonna chop my head off because I was changing my mind every two seconds.” She added, “I’m so nervous, I just have no idea how people are gonna receive it. And I think it’s crazy when something so vulnerable and personal gets released into the world because it’s out of your hands. It belongs to the listeners now and that’s really terrifying but exciting.”

The new track arrives after McRae dropped “Chaotic” earlier this year.

I Used To Think I Could Fly is out 5/27 via RCA. Pre-save it here.