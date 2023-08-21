The first North American leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour ended with a six-show run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — punctuated on August 9 with confirmation that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s next re-recorded release. It was full of Swiftian surprises. Channing Tatum was in full dad mode, Selena Gomez cuddled her sister in the crowd, Halsey made infinite friendship bracelets, and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter received the “22” hat in a heartwarming moment.

But David Harbour and his stepdaughter’s core The Eras Tour memory took place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota in late June.

“You’ve got to call in a lot of favors,” Harbour said during the August 17 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Normally, like, the great thing about being a beloved character on Stranger Things is I can call up Madison Square Garden and get courtside to the Knicks. But, man, to go see Taylor Swift?”

Harbour explained that he and his stepdaughter picked Minneapolis because it was “the only weekend we could go” to The Eras Tour, and Harbour has a soft spot for the city. And then, he shared how his stepdaughter landed the ultimate souvenir:

“It was extraordinary because I did say as we went in, I said something like, ‘If there’s an opportunity to say hello’ — but I’m also very conscious because, a lot of times, people want to meet me, and it can be very difficult. So, I was like, ‘Please.’ And they said, ‘She’s leaving on a plane right after this concert.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, then, [never mind].’ And we sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener, and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationary, and it was like, I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless. … She did say in the letter at one point, ‘I’ll give you a wave from the stage,’ and at one point during the beginning of one of her numbers, she did turn to our little booth, and [waved].”

Harbour added that Swift is a “force of nature,” and he was unaware of the gravity of her superstardom prior to attending The Eras Tour, but seeing her perform for three-plus hours essentially without pause converted him into a Swiftie. (He also wondered aloud, “I don’t know when she pees!”)

Watch Harbour’s full Happy Sad Confused appearance above; The Swift talk begins around the 32-minute mark.