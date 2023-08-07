If you’re a famous person living in Los Angeles, there’s a decent chance you attended or will attend Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour (can you get me tickets?). The list of celebrities spotted during her ongoing six-night stay at SoFi Stadium includes Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristen Bell, Elle Fanning, James Marsden, Lupita Nyong’o, Alexandra Daddario, and so many more. But none of them had more fun than Channing Tatum.

CBS Morning host Gayle King shared a photo and video of Tatum attending one of Swift’s L.A. shows. “@taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level! A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!” she wrote. In the pic, Tatum is wearing a homemade “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Daddy, It’s Me” shirt, a reference to Swift’s song “Anti-Hero.” King also blessed the world with the Magic Mike star singing and dancing to “Shake It Off.”

Tatum’s girlfriend, actress Zoe Kravitz, wasn’t spotted at the concert, but she spent a lot of time with Swift while shooting The Batman during the pandemic. “She was my pod,” she told GQ. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

You can see Tatum having the time of his life, not fighting dragons but attending the Eras Tour, below.