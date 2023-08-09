Taylor Swift continued her The Eras Tour run at SoFi Stadium last night (August 8) and the stars were out: Celebrities like Emma Stone, Taylor Lautner, Austin Butler, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, and Jeff Goldblum were spotted at the concert. Selena Gomez was there, too, and she appeared to have a particularly great night.

One particularly touching video from the show shows Gomez and little sister Gracie sharing a warm hug. As Swift sang “Lover,” Gracie appeared to be overwhelmed with emotion and Gomez sung along with Swift.

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie share a heartwarming moment at Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour in LA. https://t.co/gdaFw7q1ZN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2023

Elsewhere, Gomez shared a photo of all the friendship bracelets she got from fellow Swifties at the concert, enough bracelets to cover about half of her forearm. “Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez shares a photo of all the bracelets she’s received while attending tonight’s #ErasTour show in LA. pic.twitter.com/SRaZ6KDAfY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2023

Gracie has proven herself to be a major Swiftie, and luckily for her, her big sister is actually pals with Swift. At an Eras Tour show in April, Gracie and Swift had a gift exchange during the show, with Gracie receiving a hat in return for a friendship bracelet. Upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Gracie went as far as to dye her hair purple, as Gomez documented in a video.