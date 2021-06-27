Justin Bieber is by far one of the most famous names in today’s pop culture world. He has the second-most followers on Twitter and the tenth-most on Instagram, so one could assume that the effects of fame for the singer may be a bit more severe and unique compared to other acts. An example of this came when he arrived at his New York City apartment all to be greeted by fans who waited outside in hopes of seeing him. In a TikTok video that captured the interaction that followed, Bieber had to politely ask the group to leave the area.

#justinbieber didn't appreciate fans waiting outside his home and tells them to respect his privacy 👀 pic.twitter.com/OtkcytPsS0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 26, 2021

“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” he said after one of the fans asked for a hug. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”

This isn’t the first time that Bieber had to ask supporters to not wait outside his apartment. Back in October, he called out “disrespectful” fans for loitering around his NYC home.

“How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “This is not a hotel. It’s my home.”

You can watch the video of Bieber talking to supporters outside his apartment above.