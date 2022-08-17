Jonah Hill has been making movies for nearly two decades, serving not only as an actor, but also as a writer, producer, and director. He has been transparent about his struggles in the spotlight and is now opening up about his anxiety and how it has affected his wide-ranging career.

Hill will release a documentary about himself and his therapist called Stutz later this fall, and the announcement came with some more personal news. In a letter posted to Deadline, Hill announced that he would take a step back from promoting his work due to his own mental health, though he made it clear that he would not be quitting acting completely. Despite the break from promoting his work, Hill still has numerous projects lined up, like the upcoming Netflix comedy You People, which he co-wrote and starred in.

Check out the letter here:

I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called “Stutz.” The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film. Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events. I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film. I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly. I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.” -Jonah Hill

Hopefully, this will inspire more actors to help reduce the stigma around anxiety while working in Hollywood, and also help others feel a bit less alone.

(Via Deadline)