Thanks to opening night attendees, supporters have an idea of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour setlist . So, naturally the next question is what time does Billie Eilish actually belt out her first note? Continue below for more details.

On September 29, Billie Eilish kicked off her highly anticipated Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour . Until July 2025, the “ Wildflower ” singer will perform for fans around the globe.

What Time Is Billie Eilish On Stage For ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour?’

To be clear, the North American leg of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour will feature several openers along the way including Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, The Marías, and Finneas. So, the times may fluctuate. However, according to Setlist.fm, concertgoers should expect Billie Eilish to take to the stage by 8:30 pm local time at 10:30 p.m. she ended the show.

During Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour‘s opening night in Quebec, Canada, Billie Eilish began her set at 8:40 pm. The venue’s doors officially opened at 5:30 pm. This leaves supporters with ample time to shop the merch stand.

View the remaining tour stops below.

Billie Eilish 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

10/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/04/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/05/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/09/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/18/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/08/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

11/10/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/17/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

12/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/05/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/08/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/10/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/11/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/13/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/16/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/17/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

02/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/19/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/21/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/22/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/24/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/25/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/27/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/28/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/04/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/05/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/07/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/08/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

04/23/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/24/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/26/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

04/28/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

04/29/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/02/2025 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

05/04/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/05/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/07/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

05/29/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/30/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/01/2025 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/03/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/04/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/06/2025 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

06/08/2025 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

06/10/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/11/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/14/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

06/15/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/07/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/08/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/10/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/11/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/16/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/17/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/22/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/23/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

07/27/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena