On September 29, Billie Eilish kicked off her highly anticipated Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. Until July 2025, the “Wildflower” singer will perform for fans around the globe.
Thanks to opening night attendees, supporters have an idea of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour setlist. So, naturally the next question is what time does Billie Eilish actually belt out her first note? Continue below for more details.
What Time Is Billie Eilish On Stage For ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour?’
To be clear, the North American leg of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour will feature several openers along the way including Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, The Marías, and Finneas. So, the times may fluctuate. However, according to Setlist.fm, concertgoers should expect Billie Eilish to take to the stage by 8:30 pm local time at 10:30 p.m. she ended the show.
During Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour‘s opening night in Quebec, Canada, Billie Eilish began her set at 8:40 pm. The venue’s doors officially opened at 5:30 pm. This leaves supporters with ample time to shop the merch stand.
View the remaining tour stops below.
Billie Eilish 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour
10/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/04/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/05/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/09/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/13/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/18/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/08/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
11/10/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/17/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
11/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
12/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/05/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/08/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/10/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/11/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/13/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/16/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/17/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/19/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/21/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/22/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/24/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/25/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/27/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/28/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/04/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/05/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/07/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/08/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
04/23/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/24/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/26/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
04/28/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/29/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/02/2025 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena
05/04/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/07/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
05/29/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
05/30/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/01/2025 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
06/03/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena
06/04/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena
06/06/2025 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
06/08/2025 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
06/10/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/11/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/14/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
06/15/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/07/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/08/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/10/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/11/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/16/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/17/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/22/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/23/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
07/27/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena