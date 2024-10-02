When Sabrina Carpenter’s music is not supposedly being used to take down elected officials. Fans stream Sabrina’s discography including songs like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Nonsense” en masse.
Until mid-November, supporters have the chance to catch Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy tunes live as part of the Short N Sweet Tour. The tour’s setlist has been revealed, but what time does she actually hit the stage each night to performer? Continue below for more details.
What Time Is Sabrina Carpenter On Stage For ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour?’
According to ticket holders on Setlist.fm, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N Sweet Tour headlining start time ranges between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time. During Sabrina’s Brooklyn show at Barclays Center, she kicked off her set at 8:50 p.m.
However, Sabrina’s New York City show at Madison Square Garden she started at 8:35 p.m. But in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena, Sabrina’s set began at 9:05 p.m. View the remaining tour stops below.
Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena