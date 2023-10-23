What Was On Taylor Swift’s Friendship Bracelet At The Chiefs Game?

Warning: If you are not familiar with the miles-long rabbit hole that is Taylor Swift, Swifties, and friendship bracelets, then proceed with caution. Then again, even if you are a novice on Swiftian friendship bracelet folklore, you’ve surely at least heard of Travis Kelce’s friendship bracelet that jumpstarted a relationship some might call “The Last Great American Dynasty.” And you probably saw Swift wearing a friendship bracelet at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (October 22).

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed one of the bracelets on Swift’s wrist during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers featured two heart beads on either side of “87.” Yup, Kelce wears No. 87 for the Chiefs. This accessory puts the red scarf to shame.

87 on her friendship bracelet tayvis nation when i tell you i'm sobbing pic.twitter.com/2I0jqfH30q — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 22, 2023

Taylor Swift is rocking a bracelet with Travis Kelce's #87 at the Chiefs game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RsE3P5HKAd — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2023

category is: supportive football gf pic.twitter.com/zdZYvquQxA — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 22, 2023

Now, the backstory (Condensed Version): In July, Kelce attended one of Swift’s two The Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Missouri. A few weeks later, Kelce shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he’d attempted to slip Swift a friendship bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after the shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”