When Does Tate McRae’s New Album Come Out?

When Does Think Later Come Out?

Think Later is due out this Friday, December 8, at midnight EST via RCA Records. Find more information here.

What Is The Tracklist?

McRae revealed the tracklist last week, as seen below. “Greedy” and “Exes” have been released as singles, while McRae debuted “Grave” on SNL. “Greedy” became McRae’s highest-charting song to date — peaking at No. 7 and currently residing at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. “Cut My Hair”

2. “Greedy”

3. “Run For The Hills”

4. “Hurt My Feelings”

5. “Stay Done”

6. “Grave”

7. “Exes”

8. “We’re Not Alike”

9. “Calgary”

10. “Messier”

11. “Think Later”

12. “Guilty Conscience”

13. “Want That Too”

14. “Plastic Palm Trees”