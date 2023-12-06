When Does Tate McRae’s New Album Come Out?

After making her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest for the show’s November 18 episode, Tate McRae posted on Instagram that it had been “one of the best weekends of my life.” The 20-year-old Canadian pop star — and Uproxx‘s May 2022 cover star — will likely feel similarly about this upcoming weekend, which marks the arrival of her sophomore studio album, Think Later. Below is what you need to know about McRae’s new album before it comes out.
When Does Think Later Come Out?
Think Later is due out this Friday, December 8, at midnight EST via RCA Records. Find more information here.
What Is The Tracklist?
McRae revealed the tracklist last week, as seen below. “Greedy” and “Exes” have been released as singles, while McRae debuted “Grave” on SNL. “Greedy” became McRae’s highest-charting song to date — peaking at No. 7 and currently residing at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
1. “Cut My Hair”
2. “Greedy”
3. “Run For The Hills”
4. “Hurt My Feelings”
5. “Stay Done”
6. “Grave”
7. “Exes”
8. “We’re Not Alike”
9. “Calgary”
10. “Messier”
11. “Think Later”
12. “Guilty Conscience”
13. “Want That Too”
14. “Plastic Palm Trees”
Will There Be A Tour?
Yes, McRae confirmed her supporting Think Later Tour simultaneous with her album announcement on November 6. See the dates below.
04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy
04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls
04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*
07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle
07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**
11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA