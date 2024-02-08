When Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Concert Movie Available On Disney Plus?

On Wednesday, February 7 — the same day she resumed her The Eras Tour with the first of four dates in Tokyo, Japan — Swift announced that a revamped version of her October concert movie will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on March 15.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” Swift posted on Instagram, likely referring to winning two more Grammys (including her fourth-career Album Of The Year), announcing her 11th original studio album, and resuming her billion-dollar tour. “I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus.”

Swift continued, “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan,’ plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). Available starting March 15 which is actually very [soon emoji].”

The aforementioned newly announced album is entitled The Tortured Poets Department, and Swifties will have a full month to indulge their ongoing The Eras Tour fascination on Disney Plus before spending every waking hour unearthing The Tortured Poets Department Easter eggs. That work, though, already began when Swift revealed the tracklist on Monday, February 5.