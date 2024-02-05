As tweeted by Zoë Rose Bryant during the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night, February 4, “Taylor Swift has 48 hours in a day.” It’s the only explanation for Swift’s superhuman ability to churn out eight albums (including four re-recorded albums) since 2019, some of which while conducting her unprecedented The Eras Tour and becoming one-half of America’s favorite couple (or least favorite, depending on who you ask).
One of them, Midnights, from 2022, earned Swift her fourth-ever Album Of The Year Grammy — the most such Grammys owned by any artist in history — at the 2024 Grammys, but before that, Midnights also won Best Pop Vocal Album, and that’s when Swift announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Will Taylor Swift’s New Album Come Out In 2024?
“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number; I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift said during her Best Pop Vocal Album acceptance speech. (She has told us that.) “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19.”
She continued, “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now, backstage.”
Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 16th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u2tHGRLn0w
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024
And moments later, the album’s cover art and poem insert populated Swift’s online accounts, as seen below:
All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA
📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024
So, yes, Swift’s new album (her 11th original studio album, excluding re-records) will arrive in 2024. And in what feels like not a coincidence at all, The Tortured Poets Department will drop on National Cat Lady Day.
The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.