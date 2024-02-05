Will Taylor Swift’s New Album Come Out In 2024?

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number; I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift said during her Best Pop Vocal Album acceptance speech. (She has told us that.) “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19.”

She continued, “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now, backstage.”

Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 16th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u2tHGRLn0w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

And moments later, the album’s cover art and poem insert populated Swift’s online accounts, as seen below:

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

So, yes, Swift’s new album (her 11th original studio album, excluding re-records) will arrive in 2024. And in what feels like not a coincidence at all, The Tortured Poets Department will drop on National Cat Lady Day.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.