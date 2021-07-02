Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. While things were seemingly quiet around the music world ahead of the Fourth Of July weekend, we still received some great R&B records to enjoy. Brent Faiyaz and Drake impressed with their new collaboration, “Wasting Time,” an effort that begs for the presence of the special woman in their lives. Blxst and Bino Rideaux prepare their upcoming Sixtape 2 effort with a comical video for “Movie” while BJ The Chicago Kid put forth a soulful cover of The-Dream’s “Fancy.”

Brent Faiyaz — “Wasting Time” Feat. Drake Brent Faiyaz quickly rose to be one of 2020’s favorite R&B acts and it came as a result of his beloved F*ck The World project, which arrived last year. Its 10 songs helped solidify a loyal cast of supporters for the Maryland singer, something that will only grow after he dropped “Wasting Time” with Drake. In the song, Faiyaz hopes the love of his life will come around to spend time with him while Drake delivers a verse that paints the struggles with a woman in his life. Blxst & Bino Rideaux — “Movie” Back in 2019, Blxst and Bino Rideaux joined forces for their Sixtape EP and nearly two years later, the duo is getting back together for Sixtape 2. With the effort confirmed for a July 16 release, Blxst and Bino drop off a video for the project’s lead single, “Movie.” It takes place at a dysfunctional car that features a cranky boss, even crankier employees, and customers trying to make sense of it all.

BJ The Chicago Kid — “Fancy” Later this month will mark two years since BJ The Chicago Kid last graced the world with a project, that being his sophomore effort, 1123. Now, the singer is ready to flood the streets with new tunes as a part of his “BJ Wednesdays” series. In its second week, BJ delivers a soulful cover of The-Dream’s “Fancy.” When asked about his choice to cover The-Dream’s song, BJ said in a press release, “‘Fancy’ is one of my favorite songs from The-Dream and in my opinion, definitely one of the dopest, dare I say top 10 R&B songs to come out from our generation of music.” Amorphous — “Finally (Cannot Hide It)” Feat. Kelly Rowland & CeCe Peniston Next week, Amorphous will release his debut project, Things Take Shape. The EP is comprised of six songs and features the already-released “Back Together” with Kehlani. With less than seven days until the EP’s arrival, the viral producer returns with “Finally (Cannot Hide It)” featuring Kelly Rowland and Cece Peniston. Thanks to pumping production and Rowland’s undeniably strong vocals on the highly celebratory track, the new effort is a great display of house for Amorphous.

Mariah The Scientist — “Aura” Mariah The Scientist caught the attention of many R&B lovers with her 2019 project, Master. Her unique sound made her stand out from the crowd and her songwriting skills made it easy to appreciate and love her. Next week, the Atlanta native will share her second effort, Ry Ry World, another ten-track effort that this time features Lil Baby and Young Thug. Ahead of its release, she shares “Aura,” a dreamy effort that reflects on an unfaithful lover. Asiahn — “OMW” Asiahn continues to impress with every release as her flawless vocals find new ways to construct ear-pleasing tracks for listeners. One example is her “OMW” single which she released at the end of May. Earlier this week, she shared a video for the track that captures her on an introspective journey towards success and she rides through Los Angeles in a 1966 Volvo with her niece in the backseat. We even get a look at a young Asiahn performing back in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.