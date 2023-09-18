Will Olivia Rodrigo Perform At Coachella 2024?

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo announced her 2024 Guts World Tour, in support of her recently released sophomore album of the same name, and some people noticed Rodrigo does not have tour dates that conflict with Coachella 2024, which is scheduled for April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, 2024.

The April dates for Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour are April 1 and 2 in Boston, Massachusetts, April 5, 6, 8, and 9 in New York City, and April 30 in Dublin, Ireland. And while Rodrigo’s opening night will take place on February 23, 2024 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, people are more interested in seeing her return to Coachella Valley as a Coachella 2024 headliner.

“Consider a potential Rodrigo booking in 2024 similar to Billie Eilish’s headlining gig at Coachella in 2022: a young superstar with a sky-high approval rating, running through the ubiquitous hits and beloved album cuts that recently made her a household name,” Billboard‘s Jason Lipshutz posited this April. “And as a nod to the festival’s rock roots, maybe Veruca Salt can join Rodrigo for her cover of ‘Seether,’ too!”

The possibility (or, probability) is exciting, but we likely won’t know for sure until January 2024. That’s based upon the Coachella 2023 lineup’s unveiling on January 10, 2023 for this year’s festival, which was staged from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.