Who Is Opening Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour?’

After releasing her sophomore album Guts last weekend, Olivia Rodrigo is ready to hit the road — and she’s bringing a great group of friends with her. Today (September 13), Rodrigo announced the Guts World Tour, which is set to kick off next year. This will be an international tour, with Rodrigo hitting various parts of North America and Europe.

Joining Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour is her fellow Gen-Z pop songstress Chapell Roan, PinkPantheress — UK pop and R&B singer of “Boy’s A Liar” fame, “Prescription” hitmaker Remi Wolf, and alternative rock legends, The Breeders.

You can see a list of tour dates below, with a key of symbols corresponding to each performer.

02/23/2024 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena ~

02/24/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ~

02/27/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~

02/28/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

03/01/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ~

03/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ~

03/05/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ~

03/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ~

03/08/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

03/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ~

03/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ~

03/13/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ~

03/15/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ~

03/16/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ~

03/19/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ~

03/22/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ~

03/23/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ~

03/26/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

03/29/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ~

04/01/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~

04/05/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/30/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =

05/03/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live =

05/07/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro =

05/10/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena =

05/14/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 =

05/15/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 =

05/22/2024 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis =

05/24/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome =

05/28/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum =

05/30/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena =

06/01/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena =

06/04/2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena =

06/05/2024 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle =

06/07/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle =

06/09/2024 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena =

06/11/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion =

06/12/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena =

06/14/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena =

06/18/2024 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi =

06/20/2024 — Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center =

06/22/2024 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena =

07/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

07/20/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

07/23/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

07/24/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ^

07/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

07/27/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^

07/30/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

07/31/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ^

08/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

08/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

08/09/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

08/10/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

08/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

08/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

+ with The Breeders

^ with PinkPantheress

~ with Chappell Roan

= with Remi Wolf

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.