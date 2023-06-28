This year’s Coachella was quite the event. Though Frank Ocean’s highly anticipated performance was a bewildering experience and he later dropped off the festival, there were plenty of triumphant moments. Blackpink killed it, Gorillaz brought out Bad Bunny and Beck, Saweetie joined Latto onstage, and Skrillex’s set was one big massive party with Fred Again.., and Four Tet.

So it’s only natural that the countdown until the next Coachella begins. It wasn’t until January 10 that this year’s lineup was revealed, and it then took place during the weekends of April 14 to 16 and 21 to 23.

To be fair, The Indio, California-based festival has already started teasing next year’s jamboree. “Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far,” they tweeted earlier this month. “Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21.” A playful accompanying graphic in the post announced that registration is open for access to the 2024 Advance Sale, which began on June 16.

Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far. Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21. Register now to access the 2024 Advance Sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 11am PT at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. pic.twitter.com/DzxoqshQyR — Coachella (@coachella) June 12, 2023

An array of hotel package options are shown on the festival’s website: La Quinta Hotel Packages, Indio Hotel Packages, Indian Wells Hotel Packages, Palm Desert Hotel Packages, and Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage Hotel Packages. Prices range from $3,099 (plus fees) to $10,999 (plus fees). Shuttle services and safari camping are also currently available to book on the website.