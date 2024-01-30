Once it became clear that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were headed for this year’s Super Bowl, conservative media kicked into overdrive as pundits worked themselves into a froth over Taylor Swift presumably having a presence at the big game. Everyone from Fox News to failed GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy started leaning into a wild conspiracy theory that Swift would use the Super Bowl to encourage young viewers to vote for Joe Biden. Because, clearly, Taylor Swift doesn’t already have a massive platform that she could use at any time. She’s practically a nobody!

Well, the ladies of The View aren’t having it. During Tuesday morning’s episode, the talk show’s conservative host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out her side of the aisle for fueling the Swift hate.

RIGHT-WING MEDIA FLOATS TAYLOR SWIFT CONSPIRACY THEORIES: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on conservative media's warning of how the pop superstar is a major factor in the 2024 election. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZE72JHwPpF — The View (@TheView) January 30, 2024

Via The Wrap:

Whoopi wondered why Swift seems to be “triggering everybody” but, for host Alyssa Farah Griffin, “this is my Roman Empire,” and she had simple advice for these people: “they need to calm down is what they need to do.” “I cannot think of a dumber political fight to pick than one with the Swifties,” she said. “We are a force of nature. We create earthquakes when we go to her shows.”

“Taylor Swift has long championed democratic causes, and it’s never personally offended me in any way,” Griffin added. “She came out in 2020 and said ‘We need to beat Trump.’ She came out after the Dobbs decision. She hasn’t been quiet about her politics.”

Whoopi Goldberg also got in on the action by mocking conservatives for their recent string of electoral losses. A situation that isn’t going to improve by attacking Swift.

“You’re creating conspiracy theories about a pop star because you can’t win an election. What are you doing for younger voters?” Goldberg said via TVLine. “Y’all are making so much stink about Taylor Swift because you can’t win an election.”

(Via The Wrap, TVLine)