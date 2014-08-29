Amazon hits some bumps with its third pilot season

Amazon keeps accelerating the pace and output of its “pilot season” process. The original batch of Amazon pilots were presented to the public in April of last year; of those, only “Alpha House” (which got renewed for a second season) and “Betas” (which remains in limbo) got picked up. The second batch of pilots were unveiled less than a year later, and Amazon ordered almost all of them – other than “Rebels,” the pro football comedy that no one seemed to like – to series. That was in February, and while none of those new shows has debuted – “Transparent,” the best of the bunch, will premiere all of its episodes, Netflix-style, on September 26 – Amazon yesterday unveiled its third pilot season, even as there's already news about casting for the fourth wave of Amazon pilots. At this rate, they may be ordering some shows before a word's even been written, and traveling back in time to cancel others before the creator has even thought of the idea.
Since only two Amazon shows have actually presented full seasons so far, and since Amazon ordered virtually all of its second batch of pilots, it's hard to identify too many patterns in what Amazon executives and Amazon customers are looking for in their shows. But the third batch – two hour-long dramas and three half-hour comedies – do offer some clues, as well as some things to get excited about and some things to be disappointed by.
You can see a through line, for instance, between “Transparent” (Jill Soloway's story of an aging man who begins a gender transition, and the adult children reacting to that) and the new “The Cosmopolitans,” the Whit Stillman-created tale of a group of young American expats (one of them played by Adam Brody) living in Paris. Both shows would have very few homes available to them (maybe HBO would have considered one or both, filling one of their token “we don't think this is commercial at all, but we like it” slots like “Enlightened” and “Tremé” have in the past), and both are clearly the unfiltered work of their creators. “The Cosmopolitans” feels exactly like the first half-hour of a Whit Stillman film (of which there have been precious few), even beyond the Chloe Sevigny cameo. Like “Transparent,” I can imagine “Cosmopolitans” attracting a small but very passionate audience.
That said, “Cosmopolitans” isn't as satisfying a viewing experience as “Transparent” was. There's wry banter and a fantastic sense of place, but it really doesn't function as the first episode of a TV show, because it just stops at the half-hour mark. Stillman told Grantland that he originally wrote an hour-long pilot, and when he wasn't satisfied with the second half, Amazon told him to just shoot the first, and it plays that way. I like Stillman's work enough (and am glad to see Brody in a regular series again) that I'll watch more if Amazon orders this to series, but it's the second-best of this wave of pilots by default as much as it is for the pleasures of Stillman's writing.
The best of this round by a country mile is “Red Oaks,” produced by Steven Soderbergh, directed by David Gordon Green and written by Greg Jacobs and Joe Gangemi. A period comedy about a teenage tennis pro (Craig Roberts from “Submarine”) at a country club in 1985, it feels fully-formed from its opening moments, is funny when it wants to be and has an instantly-deep bench of characters. Now, many of them are playing off of familiar archetypes from other teen and/or period comedies – as the mustachioed photographer who shoots all the weddings and bar mitzvahs at the club (and who enjoys hitting on the younger female employees), Josh Meyers is essentially playing Wooderson from “Dazed and Confused” – but the show neatly straddles a line between pastiche and sincerity. The broadcast networks are going to be debuting their fall shows in the coming weeks, and I'd rather see a second episode of “Red Oaks” than virtually anything the networks are giving us.
The third comedy, “Really,” has the bad timing to come only six weeks after the debut of the virtually identical “Married” on FX. Created by and co-starring Jay Chandrasekhar, it's another story of a marriage that's starting to go stale from routine, the stress of work and parenting, and a lack of regular sex. This is a more upscale version of that story, with different actors (Sarah Chalke here fills the role played by her former “Mad Love” co-star Judy Greer on “Married,” and the supporting cast includes Selma Blair, Collette Wolfe, Lindsay Sloane and Travis Schuldt) and slightly more explicit humor. But otherwise, it's really damn close. “Married” has gotten better after a really unpleasant pilot, and maybe “Really” could as well, but I'd only rank it third among the new Amazon pilots because the dramas are not good at all.
“Hand of God” is another Cable Anti-Hero 101 show, structured very similarly to Starz's “Boss,” with a revered authority figure (Ron Perlman as a SoCal judge) who is either losing his mind or hearing actual messages from God after a traumatic incident inspires him to become born again. There are lots of shady backroom deals (many of them made by Andre Royo from “The Wire” as the city's mayor, and/or by Dana Delany as Perlman's wife), lots of religious and/or hallucinatory images, lots of violence and nudity and every other cliché we've come to expect from these kinds of shows, all presented in a way that suggests they are profound rather than silly and pretentious. It looks pretty (Marc Forster directed the pilot), but this is one I powered through out of professional obligation rather than enjoyment.
On the plus side, “Hand of God” at least gives a clear sense of what kind of show it wants to be and what stories it's telling. The pilot for “Hysteria” (written by Shaun Cassidy) is… well… I'm not entirely sure what it's about. There's some kind of strange disease – possibly psychosomatic, possibly real, possibly spread via social media (topical horror!) – and there's Mena Suvari as the doctor brought in to figure out what the hell is going on, all while she battles her own personal demons, and there's a lot of angst involving a cop having an affair with a teenage temptress, and a lot of yelling and spasming and occasional dance performances. But the whole thing's a mess overall that repeats certain images way too many times just to make sure we understand the nature of viral video, Suvari doesn't provide enough of a center, and too much of what happens is cryptic solely for the sake of being cryptic. There's no there there, which is unfortunate, because Cassidy usually does very well at playing with genre tropes.
Again, we still have a bit of time before the second wave of Amazon shows actually start appearing online as more than just pilots. I'm looking forward to several of them (and will be running interviews with several of the creators closer to their respective debuts). That second batch of pilots wasn't perfect, but it was a notable improvement on the first group, and suggested a healthy growth curve for Amazon. This third group has its highlights (even if “Red Oaks” is the only one emerged from the pilot oven baked all the way through), but it's also a reminder that content providers don't inherently get better and better all the time. HBO had some bumps after its initial wave of millennial successes, just as FX did after the troika of “The Shield,” “Nip/Tuck” and “Rescue Me.” But it's always fun to see a new operator at work, even if it only adds to the Too Much Interesting TV dilemma.
What did everybody else think? Is there a new Amazon pilot you're especially eager to see as a series? One you wish you could down-vote as many times as possible? And are you getting impatient for any of the second wave shows to finally debut?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Is there a Mena Suvari AND a Mena Sevauri? How confusing. Either that or Alan spelled Mena Suvari’s name wrong.
Today on Alan Can’t Spell: Mena Suvari!
A correction has been made.
Spelling Nazi’s are the worst.
“Nazis.” The apostrophe is unnecessary.
i know it has the same anti-hero aspects as a lot of shows but i loved hands of god.
I have both Amazon and Netflix, but have only watched Tumble Leaf (a pretty good kids show) on Amazon, versus three or four of the Netflix series (House of Cards, Orange, Arrested Development, something else?). Am I missing anything?
Hemlock Grove, Derrick, Lilyhammer, and various acquired series that Netflix calls “original series” for whatever reason.
A lot has been made of Netflix, but so far the only show I have enjoyed (and I really, really enjoy it) is Orange is the New Black. I think they have some interesting upcoming series (Marco Polo, Sense8, the Marvel series) that will show whether they truly are a network that can compete with HBO, AMC, FX, etc.
Netflix has some shows they co-produce with other content providers. I believe Top of the Lake, which was fantastic, falls into this category, as do The Fall and Happy Valley.
And, sigh, The Killing I suppose.
I really loved Cosmopolitans. Thought it was a pretty perfect little short film and hope to see more. A lot more.
I’m excited to check out Red Oaks.
I’ll probably wind up watching Hand of God if they go to series just because Ron Perlman.
I really loved Transparent and can’t wait for that to return. Again, I’ll probably watch the others due to Chris Carter and Titus Welliver.
I was sorely disappointed that Onion News Network didn’t get ordered to series but that left Tambor open to do Transparent so.
I read that Transparent was coming at the end of September. That was by far my favorite of the pilots I watched, although I enjoyed Mozart in the Jungle too.
I didn’t feel as strongly about the pilots this time, but I liked Red Oaks and I’d watch The Cosmopolitans again just for the setting, cast and the wish fulfillment (I wish I were in my 20’s and living in Paris.) Like other Stillman fare, it doesn’t really seem to be going anywhere.
Hand of God is the best of all 4 hour-long dramas Amazon has produced. What I liked about Judge Harris is that he seems to be making his decisions from the heart. I’m not religious and in real life would probably think he’s lost his mind, but since it is TV and we see what he sees, it makes it easier to go along with.
I also loved Red Oaks. It has a sweetness and innocence to it, and as someone who enjoyed movies like Dirty Dancing, I think this has a similar vibe.
Speaking of the shows I wish I could give negative stars, Really was really terrible. The “humor” was way too vulgar for my taste, like they were thinking “we can show nudity and sex?? Let’s cram as much into this half hour as we can!”
The Cosmopolitans was the most boring show I have ever seen. Very unlikable cast and a complete waste of potential.
Hysteria was just as Alan says. All over the place in terms of “twists”, and the story itself seems too silly to base a whole series on.
I am very excited for Transparent-I saw a trailer (or preview, what is the terminology for TV shows?) and I thought it was terrific.
The Cosmopolitans sounds interesting-I haven’t seen Adam Brody in anything lately-and like that it is set in Paris. So I will be checking that one out.
“At this rate, they may be ordering some shows before a word’s even been written, and traveling back in time to cancel others before the creator has even thought of the idea.”
Crap, you’ve just leaked one of the shows ordered from the fifth pilot season!
“At this rate, they may be ordering some shows before a word’s even been written, and traveling back in time to cancel others before the creator has even thought of the idea.”
OK, now that’s funny.
But seriously, what’s up with The After and Mozart in the City? Why should we care about watching new stuff wen nothing happens with the old ones we’ve voted on AMAZON?
Crystal – They’re both coming out later in the year. Amazon paneled them for the press last month and everything.
-Daniel
REALLY? was the best of the batch. I’ve been seeing Jay Chandrasekhar’s name on directing credits for what seems like forever — so to see him act in something he wrote as well as directed was a revelation. I liked the casting and look of this one the best — it sort of seems mean to even say that seeing as Chandrasekhar is like the pro team of TV compared to the rest of the pilot helmers. Hayes MacArthur was awful / wrong for this but other than that blip I really enjoyed the cast — even Sarah Chalke who often rubs me the wrong way triggering my wish that she’d comb her hair and take a valium.
Anyhoo, REALLY? was the only one I would enjoy / want to see again of all of these.
The Whit Stillman was just about the worst — do we really need vapid rich white people whinging about nothingness to pseudo hip music (though I do love Joan Osbourne). A Stillman movie seemed anachronistic back in the 1980s when he first came up — it just seems odd and wrong now. Plus it was boring as all get out. Not even Chloe Sevigny could do much with that thankless limp writing. Blech.
Couldn’t disagree with you more on RED OAKS. I feel like you saw a different pilot or something. This Soderbergh / David Gordon Green was the true disappointment. I mean I LOVE both of them but (a) the period stuff didn’t work, especially not the hair and makeup but really the gym-toned / pilates-esque bodies were just wrong wrong wrong (b) do we need another from the perspective of a young boy trying to make his way in the world of suburban country club dramedies? I embrace any appearance of folks like Richard Kind and Paul Reiser (the only good stuff in this) but please creators think about your audiences, about what we’ve seen, what we want to see, what our demographics my be. I mean you put topless women in this and it was like pfft, nothing. You’ve made boobs boring! #oyvey
Hand of God and Hysteria are not my genres / interests and I’ve got enough good TV to watch without masochistically forcing myself to watch what look like uninspired shows. Not a Perlman fan. And to be frank, Mena Suvari is just really hard to watch, even in customized for her roles like the Chicago Fire guesting she did this year. So those two, thumbs down because I can’t get past the premises / casting.
So Alan, is the volume the problem? Or is it something else? I can’t quite figure it out but these shows (and the last go-round with Amazon pilots) is maybe showing that the traditional pilot season networks do might be valuable in some sense. I don’t know…. I’m more confused than ever now.
Erika
OMG just now watching the BTS for REALLY? and what do you know, there’s Jamie Tarses of MY BOYS fame…. I get it now, I’m ALL in. I hope this gets picked up because she makes stuff I want to see, is fun, is well-cast, is just the word in competent enjoyable TV. #yay…..!
Erika
How do you keep track of what’s coming out and what isn’t? I guess I want to see Red Oaks.
I found the site.
loved the cosmopolitans. whit stillman makes for really delightful tv. and anything from adam brody aka first crush seth cohen
red oaks was great too! i got so excited that oliver tate from submarine was the protagonist.
Red Oaks is HORRIBLE, as is everything in this batch with the exception of Hand of God, which shows a lot of promise.
As for the 2nd batch of pilots, Rebels was the only one that could run more than one season and it wasn’t given a chance (though USA or TNT would have been better audiences for Rebels than Amazon).
Oh hi, you are my polar opposite in TV tastes. Interesting.
I really liked the cast, but I didn’t care for Really? so much. Do we need another comedy about how married people can’t get laid and frequently hate each other? I certainly don’t. Also, Rob Delaney’s part was basically an unfunny version of Mark DuPlass’s role in The League.
It was just a pilot though, so if it were to get picked up I’d read some reviews to see if it got better.
The Cosmopolitans had a charming female lead and (not enough) Chloe Sevigny, but I couldn’t tell where it was going, if anywhere. Still, it looked gorgeous and the Paris setting is probably enough to string me along for a while until I see if it gets better.
Red Oaks was charming enough to tune in again.
I didn’t like any of these as well as Transparent or Mozart in the Jungle.
Red Oaks was AMAZING! I want to watch the rest of the season right now!
This is the first time since maybe Can’t Hardly Wait that anyone has really re-captured the feel of the low-budget 80s teen movies I loved that ran constantly on HBO. (And there have been a LOT of attempts!)
Every show doesn’t have to be deep, cool, avant-garde or have some kind of important message about life to deliver. This was just fun – and nostalgic in all the best ways.
Hand of God and Red Oaks were the best Amazon pilots quality-wise yet. I would definitely watch the full seasons for both.
Really? was… ok I guess, maybe I’d watch it, probably would give it another chance, like for a couple more episodes.
Cosmopolitans was a big disappointment – boring, tired cliched, unrealistic, like borrowing the worst aspects of Woody Allen films. Acting was zombie-like, except of Chloe Sevigny, who was the only one who felt a bit real. There were talking about their feelings and emotions instead of displaying them. The story had no point whatsoever. I wonder sometimes whether The Last Days of Disco were really just the last days of good films for Whit Stillman. He was absent for a decade and now makes duds like this and Damsels. It seems like he’s out of touch with reality lately. I’m really disappointed, and I thought I was a fan of his after seeing Disco and was looking forward to seeing this…
Came in with an open mind, expecting to like something, but unfortunately this was not the case so far. Red Oaks…did not laugh or even smile once. Really…did not laugh or smile once. Looking forward to Transparent in September.
I agree with you about “Red Oaks” being the best of the three comedy pilots. It’s well written, well-played funny and interesting. I want to see what comes up next. I just didn’t see the point with “Really”. It’s not funny and uninteresting. As for “The Cosmopolitans”, it may be because I’m French and dislike very much the kind of people it describes (they’re even more snobbish than the lazy French upper class they hang around with), but I didn’t see the point either. These people aren’t half as interesting as they pretend to be. I had the brief illusion, when the girl was walking along the Seine in one of the very first scenes, that she was 5 months pregnant. Now, that would have been interesting plotwise, but fat chance. The pity being that it’s very well shot, and Paris looks and feels like Paris much more than in authentic (all consistently badly written and acted) French TV shows. But it’s hollow.
Pretty much agree with your assessment of the new crop of pilots. Wasn’t as impressed as I was with round 2. Here’s my take: [www.facebook.com]
Red Oaks! I can’t wait