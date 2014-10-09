Amazon renews ‘Transparent’ for season 2

Amazon has ordered a second season of “Transparent,” its critically-acclaimed dramedy in which Jeffrey Tambor begins a late-in-life gender transition.
I loved “Transparent” after the first four episodes, and have since watched the remaining six. I'm hoping to write an end-of-season review sometime next week, and perhaps talking to creator Jill Soloway as a follow-up to pre-season chats with her and with Tambor, but at the moment, I'm just glad the show will be continuing.
The renewal press release says new episodes will debut at some point in 2015. As with Netflix's originals, we only have Amazon's own insistence that the show is doing well, which includes the fairly nebulous stat that “'Transparent' is the most binge-watched TV series on Prime Instant video, with nearly 80 percent of all viewers binging on two or more episodes of the series in the same day.”
I don't really care how many people are watching, just so long as a show this good gets to keep going. And it will.
While you're waiting for what I'll be trying to write for next week, feel free to use the comments here to discuss your overall thoughts on the season. Is everyone who watched glad the show will return, or did you feel like Tambor's final line might have been a good stopping point for the story?
Are you going to discuss the first season again on the podcast?
Whenever Dan finishes it, sure. That may take a while.
Wonderful news! I thought the “twist” in the final episode was unnecessary but the season was awesome otherwise.
To which twist do you refer? Colton?
He’s talking about the mustard Alan – read between the lines, man.
I don’t see Colton much as a twist, but an interesting development for the Josh character in Season 2. As for the mustard, I’m not sure how I will be able to go a year waiting to find out if they had enough or not.
Yes, I was talking about Colton. The finale was already fairly busy and this was an unnecessary distraction in my eyes. It also makes me less interested in Josh’s story in Season 2. (Also: The “long lost kid” is one of my most disliked tropes in TV ever)
I’m trying not to binge it. It’s an easy show to watch in a run, because it’s just a half-hour and it’s not super-plotty, but I feel like I miss subtleties if I watch too many at once. It’s one of the more atmospheric shows I’ve watched in a long time (which was something I liked about Six Feet Under in its best days, too). You’re just kind of living with this family, even as they do some messed up stuff, it all feels organic and lived-in.
I am all for limited series, I think it’s the best development in recent years and bless AHS and TrueDetc for making them lucrative in both premium and cable arenas. (Limited series go a long way in masking weaknesses of some showrunners, those with brilliant concepts that implode in season 2-3. Hi, Mr Murphy, Kelley, etc.)
That said, this is not that show. If ever a series could have a solid 4-5 seasons of 10 episodes, this is it! Without a doubt. Season 2 is required! I venture it won’t disappoint, rather will enrich the already vivid canvas Soloway has presented.
Best show this season by far. I am so happy they renewed it! I hope their next season is longer….
Write a comment…I know the three kids are selfish jerks, but it is general consensus that Maura and Tammy are equally selfish people right? As almost no pop culture blogs have finished recapping the series, I’ve yet to see an opinion. But come on, Mort “let” Ali cancel her bat mitzva purely so he can explore what it’s like to be Maura for a weekend. Tammy is just awful in too many ways to write out, primarily though that she thinks she’s holier than though and has no regard for really anybody’s feelings.
The “write a comment” part wasn’t meant to be in my comment
Yeah, all the characters are pretty reprehensible, but interesting none the less. Not sure I could watch 5 seasons of them. They make the Bluths look well adjusted.
I’m thrilled they are renewing this show. I wish Amazon Prime would up their publicity for this show. It seems as if very few people know about it.
IMO: This show is better than Rectify or Rapture but still too flawed for me to continue with it. Tambor was the only part of this that kept me in it for a while. He’s a magnificent actor. Ultimately, I hated much of the other elements. Aside from the fact that I found all the other characters annoying and tiresome, this is another show created by people who believe in flashbacks as a main ingredient to storytelling. I don’t think the creator here had any interesting ideas aside from the idea that anchors it. If this is the best amazon has to offer I won’t be needing more of it as well.
Watched this over 2 days…..fantastic however do I have to wait till 2015 for more ?
The last line was priceless. Can’t wait for season 2. When will it be on?
More. Now. Not 2015. The writer didn’t have any other ideas beside the central one!? I guess not, if the central idea is that human sexuality, relationships, identity, and ego are a giant mess. Flashbacks? It’s basically one flashback, to 1994: 20 years ago during a critical time in the kids’ development, and the adults’ relationship and separate lives. I don’t really like any of them, but I feel for all of them. SUCCESS!!!
I really love this show! It hits on so many family dynamics. Complicated emotions and relationships. At the end of the day, family love wins and gives us strength to go forward. Such wonderful actresses and actors. I can not wait to watch another episode! Very excited to see the family members work towards their individual happiness and discover their true self while managing the changing dynamics between one another. Thanks so very much for such wonderful entertainment. I’m becoming a better person understanding other life styles. I feel more accepting and open than before I started this Season One. That is huge. You are doing more good than you know. Maybe our society will be more loving and accepting of others as we are educated by your show.
Signed a very happy fan
Just finished watching Series 1. Wow. Talk about something completely different. I love all the characters and can’t praise this programme highly enough. Roll on the second series.
After watching several episodes, I was reminded of ABC’s Brothers & Sisters…the family dysfunction and intrigue are very similar. Then add in a bit of L Word. I do tire of the constant neurosis in every single character. Tambor is very good though. One season will be enough for me though. The storyline and craziness will continue to spin, season after season, like any TV series.
I’m on episode 7 now. I’m a hetero woman of 56 who’s very magnanimous and therefore believes in ‘each to his own.’ I’ve lived in a big cosmopolitan city as well as in the countryside. I used to love the Greenwich Village-like suburb of the big city, as anyone could flaunt it there. If you’re weird, you simply do not get noticed or at the very least, you do not get frowned upon. In the countryside, it doesn’t work that way. The lives of the people there is usually so little, that they get their entertainment out of gossip in which one looks down on others. So for that reason alone, this series is met with mixed feelings.
I LOVE it. It’s like Huff, a series I sorely missed after it was discontinued. I hang out with my ‘dysfunctional’ friends and family this way. Of course everyone has these in real life, but the friends and family don’t usually acknowledge that they are dysfunctional. ;)
I would much rather have had a transfather, a mapa, than a religious freak who cast doubt over his entire family as he himself was wrecked by guilt and doubt. My father could not possibly have joked about having been semi-chosen or ‘once chosen.’ He merely doubted most of his long life whether he was or was not.
Kudos to the series and its creators!!!
Very glad to see the show continue. Very well written and well acted. Way too many loose ends to leave it at the end of season 1.
I totally loved the series the plot n the story line. This is what transparent is all about … The real feelings they are faced with as a family. i love the humour and the fact that money is not a problem. Just goes to show you can have all the money in the world and still not be happy. This show encourages people n challenges you to be who you are and not hide behind a mask. The courage to share such secrets n the freedom to live the way you want n to be happy in the choices you make is what this show has shown me in my opinion. I can’t wait for the second season I on the other hand do want to know how they continue. I watched the season in one day ???? for me its a serious I can watch over n over ????!
Love love love it. Couldn’t stop watching it which isn’t like me as I don’t watch that much telly. Can’t wait for second series ????
First of all, I love the show! Finding it elevated Amazon Prime to a life necessity….but the pornographic scenes (I know, I know..in the eye of the beholder) are beginning to detract from the brilliance and depth of the story. I feel bored, betrayed, and baffled….where Is Maura? What is she doing? How does she adjust to her brave decisions? I want to know more about the pain and pleasure she is finding , not the sex hi-jinks of her
self-absorbed children.
I could only get through 3 episodes. If Jeffrey Tambor had no children, then it would have been fine. His 3 children were obnoxious, annoying and self centered, spoiled brats…could watch no more. I loved JT though, a lot.
Watched the full season in one day. Don’t normally do a full run like that but the storyline is so different from anything else out there. The characters are somewhat predictable however only in the sense that their roles and personality “types” are very real. Bratty and annoying? Yes. But also so very self absorbed that it’s comical.
I can’t wait for season two!!! Where at you???!!
“Sometime in 2015” is so vague…. are there an ideas as to when in 2015? Fall maybe? I’m jonesin!!!