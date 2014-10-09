Amazon renews ‘Transparent’ for season 2

Amazon has ordered a second season of “Transparent,” its critically-acclaimed dramedy in which Jeffrey Tambor begins a late-in-life gender transition.

I loved “Transparent” after the first four episodes, and have since watched the remaining six. I'm hoping to write an end-of-season review sometime next week, and perhaps talking to creator Jill Soloway as a follow-up to pre-season chats with her and with Tambor, but at the moment, I'm just glad the show will be continuing.

The renewal press release says new episodes will debut at some point in 2015. As with Netflix's originals, we only have Amazon's own insistence that the show is doing well, which includes the fairly nebulous stat that “'Transparent' is the most binge-watched TV series on Prime Instant video, with nearly 80 percent of all viewers binging on two or more episodes of the series in the same day.”

I don't really care how many people are watching, just so long as a show this good gets to keep going. And it will.

While you're waiting for what I'll be trying to write for next week, feel free to use the comments here to discuss your overall thoughts on the season. Is everyone who watched glad the show will return, or did you feel like Tambor's final line might have been a good stopping point for the story?