‘American Idol’: Some theories on a surprising result

Big doings on “American Idol” tonight, not just with one of the more incongruous guest performances in the show’s history (though credit to Iggy Pop for being in that kind of shape at that age), but with a result that was very interesting/surprising/shocking to say the least. Fienberg’s got the full recap, and I have some thoughts on why we got the result that we did coming up after the jump…
So, we got a bottom 3 of Stefano (who was Dan’s pick to go home), Pia, and Jacob. The judges seemed surprised and disgusted by this bottom 3, but that wasn’t even close to their reaction when the one going home turned out to be Pia. J-Lo cried. Randy was so thrown that all he could do was stammer and hope that one of his banal catchphrases came to mind. Steven Tyler, who had previously been content to play court jester this season, was out-and-out furious.
Pia came into the finals as one of the frontrunners. Instead, she goes home in 9th place. Nobody on stage could comprehend how this could have happened, but I’ve got a couple of theories:
1. The Lack of Simon Factor: Given the way the judges responded to all of last night’s performances – giving uniform raves to a bunch of numbers that were mostly solid but not great – you would think they would have been shocked by any bottom 3 grouping, and by anyone going home. And this is as much their fault as America’s.
We talked going into the finals about how J-Lo and Tyler refused to give negative critiques, and while Randy played bad cop for a couple of weeks, his heart clearly wasn’t in it, and he joined the hallelujah chorus right alongside the two newbies. Everyone on that stage is an artist, everyone could release that performance as a single right now, everyone is molten lava hot, etc. Occasionally, one of the judges (mainly J-Lo a couple of weeks ago) will offer constructive criticism, but it’s incredibly gentle.
And here’s where the “everything is beautiful” approach that the judges and producers wanted this year – which Simon talked about in my interview with him this morning – is a problem. Because while Simon Cowell could be a jerk at times, he was unquestionably powerful at scaring people – both the contestants and their fans – out of complacency. If Simon was still around, Casey Abrams (another one-time frontrunner) likely wouldn’t have needed to be saved two weeks ago, because Simon would have called his recent performances self-indulgent, and it either would have shaken Casey out of his rut, or it would have put his fans on high alert to vote more often, or both. That didn’t happen, the Judges Save got deployed much earlier than anyone expected – and wasn’t available for Pia, etc.
Similarly, Simon would not have tolerated Pia’s long run of technically-proficient but mind-numbingly similar ballads, nor would he have treated Wednesday night’s performance of “River Deep, Mountain High” like some brave journey out of Pia’s ballad box, when (once you factor out the idea that Pia is capable of movement) it wasn’t markedly different from any of her previous vocals. The judges let Pia coast for a long time, which made Pia and her fans complacent, and which led to this.
As Simon liked to say, “Idol” is a “voting competition” as much as it is a singing competition. At this point, it’s mainly about people voting for their favorites, and they tend to vote more if they think their favorite is in trouble and less if they think they’re safe. With the Kumbaya approach of the judges this year, it becomes almost impossible for most of the die-hard fans to figure out who’s safe and who isn’t. And unless one or more of the judges is willing to not only be critical, but be so bluntly critical that they might get booed as their message is coming across, it would not shock me at all to see a few more alleged frontrunners go home before some of the remaining cannon fodder like Stefano.
2. The gender problem. Fienberg wrote at length about this issue when Kara officially left the show last fall. I highly recommend reading it, but the short version is that as “Idol” has entered middle age, the voting has trended more and more in favor of the male contestants. The last three winners were guys, and four of the last five. Every year, Randy proclaims this “The Year of the Girl,” and every year the women go home early and they go home often. The previous two seasons have featured only one woman in the top 5, and the year before that only had two. Out of eight remaining contestants this season, Lauren Alaina and Haley Reinhart are the only females left. The vast majority of people who vote for this show are female, and they’re apparently not voting for someone they can relate to, but someone they’re attracted to. As Fienberg notes in his recap, pretty women seem to get targeted especially these days, and as J-Lo noted often, and noted tonight, Pia was gorgeous.
I wasn’t particularly a fan of Pia’s – the repetitive Celine Dion-style ballads do nothing for me – but she was one of the two or three best singers of either gender left, and she was a lot better than a number of people who are left. But based on how the show has trended in recent years, and based on how the judges have approached their jobs this season, nobody should be shocked by what went down tonight. And if the judges couldn’t previously jar Pia and her fans out of their complacency, hopefully this result gives them a kick in the ass and they start doing some, you know, judging.
What does everybody else think? You have your own theory for why Pia got the boot relatively early?
Excellent commentary on what happened tonight.
The facebook voting and the texts, which are up for grabs every year, make dial idol less than reliable, but I kind of figured that their sample would lead to a pretty reliable top three. If DI didn’t exist I wouldn’t be all that shocked, but since it does and it put Pia right at the top I was pretty blown away by the results. I’m not happy or sad because I didn’t really care that much about her, but it was definitely a surprise.
Now I just want to know what Iggy Pop did to deserve the trip to the balcony.
Facebook and texting have made DialIdol less than worthless.
My brain understands that *logically* that’s true, but I guess it took a crazy blindside for me to wrap my head around just how many people are utilizing the facebook option. I assumed the bottom six were up for grabs, but it just blows my mind a little that the top phone vote getters from DI’s sample could be so easily displaced. Stupid internet. Damn kids. Get off my lawn.
My favs are still in but I felt bad for Stephano tonight, wasn’t that a direct slam in the face to him the way the judges acted, it basically told me, they wished it’d have been him going instead of her. Crap, all of them cannot win & I didn’t see Pia taking the #1 spot in the end, so to me, she would have gone sooner or later anyway. I think Stephano will eventually go too. But I thought he must have felt just plain rotten the way they acted. And yeah, that shirtless guy, he was a worse singer than all 9 of the contestants LOL
She was too hot. That was threatening to the girls who do most of the voting.
Pia is pretty but hot? Come on.
Hot, yes. Did you see that dress?
I am in total agreement with Lee. She was threatening to the demographic majority of voters and repeat voters.
Haley is way hotter and she has stuck around so far. Although it would surprise precisely no one if she went home next week.
My wife and most of the women in my family ALL had a fairly negative reaction to Pia, because she was “too perfect.” I’ve always assumed that there are a LOT more female voters than male, so if this attitude was common, this result is not unexpected.
On what planet is Haley better looking than Pia? Haley is a very cute girl. Pia is a freaking beauty queen.
She’s the pageant type contestant other women, er, girls, tend to hate. Just ask my wife. But seriously, she showed no soul, just vocal skills, and nothing real for voting girls to relate to.
Agreed. Well done.
This happens every season. People think someone is so safe that they don’t vote for them as much as someone they think is going home (like the awful Stefano). If Idol wants to change this, just let the judges save anyone at any time (up until the final four) and then have 2 voted out the following week (or three, or four, or five, depending on how many times in a row the judges save people). It will be messy but it would be fun to watch the insanity.
Deep analysis for a show that is as superficial as it gets. Great points, I’d also say that Pia was bit too polished, a bit too professional, and was a pretty glaring contrast to the flawed and unusual qualities that all the other contestants have. Pia was a ringer, and Idol five years ago she probably could have won it all. Now, the underdog is the favorite, and the more green, raw, and awkward you are, the better. I can’t say I dislike this format, this has been the best season in a while, and the lack of the serious professionalism of Simon has led to a spontaneous, and unpredictable show. Which, honestly, is way more fun
I agree. The show was becoming entirely too tedious and even though this version is just as flawed as that version it’s just less horrible. I’d argue that even though I’m pretty sure that the only potential saves of the season would have been Casey, Pia or Lauren it hasn’t seemed like the show is totally in the tank for one person the way previous years did. I *like* Adam Lambert, but the slanted judging and weird refusal to ever criticize him (save for the whole Ring of Fire thing)made me start to blame him for their bias. Yeah, this season’s largely been sunshine and unicorns but they’ve also avoided a lot of the more obnoxious ruts that the show had fallen into. Criticism like what Jennifer tends to give (the mom telling her kid their awesome but they could be more awesome if they just did blahblahblah) might mean we get the same kinds of performances each week, but they help us avoid the crazy that was the four judges all insisting that a contestant do one thing (or four, most of the time) and then yell at them the following week when they did exactly what they were asked to do. Steven might be asleep half the time and Randy might have given up, but I don’t hate the show anymore so that’s something…
ugh. their doesn’t = they’re. i hate myself.
Reply to comment…
Sorry for the empty comment, especially since I just wanted to express my agreement with both of you, but especially Amy. After reading the comments on various sites today and yesterday, I wasn’t surprised Pia went home. I’m not sure whose favorite she was, because she seemed to have far more people who thought her dated, robotic, uninteresting than not, while failing to ignite passion in people who did admire her. Maybe a judge signalling she might have gone home might have resulted in a frenzy of voting for her, but why would that be more valid than viewers left to their own devices.
I’d like to suggest the reverse of your argument — that when everyone is being praised equally, someone with a fantastic voice (and the potential to become a more interesting performer) just doesn’t stand out. Meanwhile, the contestants who are kind of lousy still get merit badges just for showing up.
Simon would tear into contestants when they were off-key or boring, but he would also praise the ones who deserved it. Even if you disagreed with him on a given judgment, you could see his point.
So he might have taken Pia to task for lack of emotion, but would have pointed out the far worse performances some others gave — enough that some fans would have been embarrassed to vote for them.
That’s a good point. It’s sort of like what I said about Glee, Auto-tune and Lea Michele when I wrote about the Grey’s Anatomy musical last week: if you act like everyone is an equally-gifted singer, the truly exceptional singers get lost in the shuffle.
I do think the Simon factor – ie, a critical judge is needed here. Even Kara was more critical than J-Lo or Steven have turned out to be. They are sadly, as much to blame.
Kara Dioguardi would be great in this panel. She always had “the Simon factor”!
You are so far off. When Simon was judge for NINE seasons it happened then too! It has to do with the way the judges judge, it has to do with the voting system and they need to fix it. Do I know how? Nope. BUT it is infuriating. Maybe they need to switch voting to who they want OFF the show and not who they want to keep.
I meant it has little to do with the way the judges judge. I like the idea of having more saves. They need to do that desperately starting NOW.
Did two people who were considered contenders to win it all going into the finals get voted out before we’d gotten to a Top 8 before now? In the Simon years, we’d usually have at least one shocking result per season, but two? And this early?
Yes Alan is correct. The most shocking elimination before this year was daughtry and that was top 5 or 6 I think? Now we’ve had arguably the two frontrunners taken out before that. Also multiple saves is a terrible idea.
Alan is correct on this. I have watched every season and I can never recall a shocker this big soooo early. Historically the surprises were Tamyra Gray, Jennifer Hudson and Daughtry and all of those were with six or less.
Obviously, if you liked person x and they went out early, then it would be a huge shock too you, but in a global sense this is easily the biggest.
I wish they would consider some more significant changes to the voting, but I know it will never happen. I don’t watch the show, but at least DWTS uses a combination of judging and voting. My real favorite was the short-lived Rock Star, where the voting only determined the bottom 3, and the JUDGES decided who to send home from that group. Oh well, such is Idol. :)
Completely agree. I’ve always felt the voting is backwards and when people complain about certain contestants getting voted off, most don’t realize they literally have this concept reversed. Contestants are voted ON each week, not off! This is not voting Ã la Survivor where contestants really do get voted off. And I think most people would agree that if AI contestants *were* voted off each week, there would be few, if any, surprises like this. Whether that would make AI a “better” show is a completely different matter.
i agree with this story. the judges are being Way to nice and not giving the contestants the knowledge they need to get better. As for Pia, she needed to get out of the ballads, which she really never did and she couldnt dance and she had No personality. She came across that she was better than any of the other contestants, and NO ONE likes that…. so America voted……..
I don’t think she came across like that at all. I think the judges did that by their niceness and constant praise. No question she needs improvement in the performance area…but I would have rather seen her than some of the other contestants…
I don’t think she came across that way either, at least as far as the air of being better than everyone else goes. I also don’t think she had *no* personality, I just think she’s a strangely introverted and shy person who is probably best suited for standing behind a microphone and singing torch songs. I actually felt bad for her last night during the bizarre moment where they actually finished *early* for a change. Everyone else seemed to be having a good time goofing around and she didn’t really seem to know what to do. She looked like she was trying, but the rest of them were just acting like dumbasses (in a good way) and she was very withdrawn. I think shyness may have played a role in her demise.
Pia did NOT come across like she was better than anyone. She may be shy, but she is classy. This is a singing competition – not a dancing one. ALthough she didn’t ‘move’ as much as most would have liked – either do the the rest. ie: Paul. And Lauen -although has a good voice – just stands looking afraid and not connecting with the song.
To say the contestants are not receiving criticism is a misnomer. They receive the one-on-one criticism all week long from their mentors. The judges during the show are only there to judge their performance (of which all have been pretty darn good) and not so much the singing ability. I agree with the other comments that Pia’s voice is amazing, but the performance was always lacking.
i love pia’s voice. she is very pretty. HOWEVER, america just proved that being pretty and a good singer is not good enough. people want to be entertained and unfortunately, she is not a very good performer. she is just a singer and that’s really no fun.
You just described Carrie Underwood on Idol.
exactly….Carrie was a horrible performer with a great voice on Idol…..and look at her now! Pia going home tonight is such a horrible injustice….but thats americas vote right!
I would say, yes, it proves “that being pretty and a good singer is not enough” but proves little else. If we agree Pia is pretty and a good singer (and I do) then certainly this was not sufficient to keep her on the show. But this doesn’t prove she was a bad performer either since votes are cast to keep people ON the show and those votes are split (in this case) in nine possible ways. If the voting scheme were like that of the show Survivor, where people are truly voted OFF the show, all votes would be cast for the single LEAST popular performer and there’d be very few surprises regarding who leaves the show each week.
Sepinwall, your right on! I have said almost every week the judges are way to easy on some of these people. I doubt tonight will change anything however. Because I am sure they lack the insight you have.
Two things immediately came to mind after tonight:
1. This season’s stock dropped significantly, as Pia, was one of the most gorgeous people on the show ever, and was one of the most talented.
2. The judges were really, REALLY regretting using that save a couple of weeks ago.
I bet the judges don’t regret using the save at all. It was the right thing to do and they couldn’t have known another frontrunner would go home so soon. If anything they regret not telling Stefano how terrible he is.
Yeah you have a point, I never thought Casey was a front runner though or the favorite. I always thought it was Jacob, James, or Pia who were. Having said that, they definitely used their save too early and could have prevented this.
Hindsight = 20/20.
I seem to recall someone by the name of Jennifer Hudson being voted out early and things turned out okay for her. Winning Idol means less and less every year. I don’t think I can even name who won the past few years.
This is true. I love watching AI each year but I will be the first to admit that winning the contest is nowhere near a true indicator of whether or not that winner will actually succeed in the business. For one, the voting is backwards; viewers should vote for the one contestant who should be cut and not for their “favorites.” With viewers focused on choosing on ousting the single “worst” contestant, there’d be no jaw-dropping shockers since the losing contestant will almost certainly be no surprise. For another, AI has contestants sing unbelievably old songs. I love hearing them (because I’m old!) but c’mon, most of these kids have never heard these songs and can barely relate to them. Why do the judges give them so much grief about “knowing what kind of artists they are” when they have to sing songs that only people in their 50’s listen to anymore?? The show is entertaining, yes, but it is far removed from what any of these kids will be singing as they try to make into *today’s* music.
I don’t watch this show all that regularly, I watched the year Melinda was on, then picked it up again last year after reading about two Chicago singers in it–DeWyze and Bowersox.
I loved Crystal’s voice and music, but fully expected her to be out right about here, at the point that Pia was. I never expected Pia to be out here.
I’m still mulling what happened here…but maybe it is that we are in a phase where raw and beautiful and I’m talking about voice here..Jopliny, if you will, is more popular than sleek and beautiful, Diony is back in vogue? See also Haley v. Pia.
I agree that a woman won’t win this contest anytime soon, so I’m not sure how much reflection should be involved.
But I was stunned tonight.
You summed it up! If everyone is so stellar than it’s just subjective at that point – a matter of taste & pia wasn’t it last night. Also I wonder if the genius from her entourage who screamed, “Howard Beach!” last night didn’t help her right out the door as Howard Beach just brings us all that warm fuzzy feeling. Ihonestly when I heard that I wanted her to go home. I live close to Howard Beach and it’s alot of people with alot of money and zero class.
Alan –
I wasn’t really surprised by the result. Pia was a great singer and the best shot of the women* to break into the top three, but there hasn’t been one time in the elimination rounds where she’s done anything that didn’t seem like it belonged on Sonny and Cher. Always proficient, but so cornball and so anti-contemporary. On a night in which, if not as great across the board as the judges thought, at least the historically weakest performers turned in decent runs, being liked by all but wowing nobody is an easy death sentence. And granted, had you or I been a judge we could have torn into her somewhat, and said she would have made the bottom three, and that might have made a difference, but from my view she deserved to be on the bottom three. Particularly on a night where the other two ladies, who are likewise deeply flawed, turned in perhaps their best performances.
*Whatever might have been said in past seasons, this was clearly a guy’s season right from the start. Casey is perhaps the most versatile contestant ever, Scotty is a country stud, James Durbin is an incredibly marketable showman, and Jacob is masterful, albeit flamboyant, only a couple of girls even had a shot at the top six. I’m not sure it’s fair to ascribe the voting thus far to a matter of attraction.
“*Whatever might have been said in past seasons, this was clearly a guy’s season right from the start.” I couldn’t agree more. If AI wanted a female winner this year, as seemed to be the conventional wisdom, they couldn’t have done a worse job casting. I think the gender problem actually has more to do with the producers’ biases than with those of female viewers.
Your first reason is absolutely correct. These judges simply throw praise at everyone. When Simon was there, he offered the American people some guidance as two who needed to stay in and who needed to go. With the occasional exception of Randy, these three just love everyone all the time. it’s their own fault.
Am I the only one who noticed that the bottom three were the ones who had some ethnicity to them? Italian is an ethnicity, right?
It definitely is on the Jersey Shore
If you are going to classify Italians as “ethnic” wouldn’t everyone have to be classified the same way (Irish, German, etc)?
I wish we had some happy middle ground between Simon’s cruelty and our current judges’ 100% happy talk. I would stop watching if the judging got nasty again. And this panel of judges is the best ever. But we need some real constructive criticism and some real judging.
Write a comment…
If this happens much more, the obvious answer will be going to a weighted judge/viewer vote, a la Dancing with the Stars. Honestly, I’m a little surprised this hasn’t happened already.
What I want to know is, who is voting for Stefano? And Haley; not even in the bottom 3??? Don’t give me the “no personality” argument for Pia when Haley is getting votes. Also, if personality matters so much, how did Casey get voted off with 11 left? He and James are the only people that are any fun to watch for more than 30 seconds.
I agree with you. But the reason these things happen is because the voting is cast to keep people ON, not to vote people off. There is a huge difference. If AI truly let people vote conetstants OFF (like Survivor), we’d never see these surprises and we wouldn’t be asking the kinds of questions you pose here.
The most sensible voting procedure I’ve seen one of these shows was Mark Burnett’s “Rock Star” a few years ago – the viewer’s votes would determine the bottom two; those two would have a singoff, and the judges (in that case, the other members of INXS) would pick who went home.
But then again, I’m hardly Idol’s target audience, so I’m sure they have their reasons for doing it like they do. After all, we’re all here talking about it, aren’t we?
Re: Andrie’s comment – I was thinking the exact same thing. I really liked Rock Star’s approach to elimination. It would certainly work for AI, plus a sing-off would definitely make the results show (which I never watch) more interesting. Seems like a home-run solution, but as you stated they probably have their reasons for keeping it (mostly) the same this whole time.
Honestly, I think this is the end for Idol. This show is 100% dominate by the teenage girl voting contingent. Pia, is by far one of the best singers the show has seen in years. And no, I do not mean “artist”, I mean a SINGER. She is in the same vein as some of the earlier year’s contestants. But, the fact that young teenage girls can vote hundreds of times on the phone, and now online and facebook makes it impossible for a female to win.
Just look at the finals as they stand now. 5 girls in a row have been voted out, while contestants that have been downright awful all season like Paul, Stefano and occassionally Jacob are still standing. Let’s face it… this is how Kris Allen and Lee Dewyze win what is considered to be the greatest singing competition.
Let’s just say, I cannot wait until X Factor, because I will never watch an episode of Idol again.
Agreed. Paul, Stefano & Casey’s voice don’t hold a candle to Pia’s. Paul should have left A LONG TIME AGO. It’s clear who is voting non stop for 2 hours. Soemthing’s got to change. This is the first year where I can honestly say I won’t be voting for the rest of season. What for…
What worries me about Idol for the rest of the season, Haley and Lauren could cancel each other out with the similar style while the remaining guys each have ineresting quirks that make them stand out.
For me Pauls dancing, Jacob’s wailing and Stefano’s facial expressions are distracting so I would not have minded either one of them voted off.But to not have Pia on the show is such a loss and I will miss her pristine vocals, beauty and grace.
Perfectly summed up, Alan.
I view this as a serious crossroads for AI. With X-Factor (and it’s immensely superior and more exciting voting off process) entering the scene this fall, AI can’t allow itself to continue this trend of innocuous white male winners. Your show is crap if it’s a guarantee that all of the women contestants will go home first. And minority contestants along with them. (Is there ANY doubt that once the girls are gone, that Jacob’s time is coming?)
It’s what the show gets for allowing middle American tween girls to control the show to this extent. I’ve really had it with the show. I can’t wait for X-Factor.
Simon has nothing to do with it. This is simply because Pia did an unknown Tina Turner song which is going to make her nobodies favorite. The show is about GETTING votes. If you want to fix it. Start having fans vote contestants OFF the show. If you have viewers vote them off one by one, there is no mistakes. This would fix crap like this.
Hee..this song was an “unknown” Tina Turner song…I’m apparently too old….even youngsters should seek this song out, much like I did when I walked through snowdrifts on my way to school way back when……
Matt – The “unknown” Tina Turner song you’re referring to — leaving aside that it’s really and truly one of the greatest (and more enduringly popular) songs EVER — is so very NOT unknown that it was even performed on freakin’ “Glee.” Yes. “Glee.”
-Daniel
I have to agree with Matt; that song, although not completely unknown, is, in fact, mostly unknown to many viewers, Glee notwithstanding. It’s bad enough when people in the contestant’s age group don’t know the truly POPULAR songs.
Also, Matt has it right regarding the voting process. Completely backwards and, as a result, will always cause surprise oustings such as Pia’s. You have to believe this is completely by design, however. Although a certain fraction of viewers always say they will stop watching the show when this occurs, I believe these “shockers” actually give the show some appeal to many viewers.
everyone complains about the multiple votes but the thing is it really isnt a disadvantage because everyone has the opportunity to do it for their fav contestant.. Pia has a great voice but for me atleast (and most people I have talked to) for whatever she has no personality on stage at all.. the world isnt made up of the best singers it is made up of those who have the largest fanbase and that requires talent and something extra that makes people like you and want to vote for you even keep hitting redial. Obvioulsy Pia didnt engender that kind of loyalty and adoration from those who liked her. It cant be just about gender of Lauren and Haley (neither of whom has Pia’s voice) would have been in the bottom three. OH and the last two seasons had 2 women top 5– Crystal last year and Allison in season 8
Actually, the complaint is a valid one because the votes are split among so many contestants. Think of a political election where a potential winning candidate loses because of votes he lost to a 3rd candidate. Here a combination of factors come into play. For one, there is the perception that Pia is already safe and although she might have many fans, those same fans also like certain others they don’t want to see leave. So they spend their time dialing in voting for those believing Pia is in no danger. Some vote for Paul, others vote for Haley, etc. Meanwhile, Pia’s tally drops–not on purpose, but as a result of losing votes to lesser contestants. Remember, people are voting to keep people ON. So viewers will vote most for people they believe have the greatest chance of being cut. If the voting were reversed and viewers *truly* voted people OFF the show, results would be FAR more predictable since majorities would almost certainly choose the worst contestants. This increased unpredictability in the current voting system really IS a disadvantage.
With the exception of James Durbin and Jacob, the rest of the contestants lack personality and stage presence. Lauren, although cute and a good voice, can’t connect with the song, stands there like a deer in headlights. Paul moves to the point where it’s uncomfortable and distracting to watch. Stefano can’t keep his eyes open and focuses too hard where it’s a big effort for him. Hayley’s voice is mediocre on most days. Scott’s songs song the same.
And tell me, how many CDs did Tayor Hick’s personality sell?
I think it’s time Idol began to limit the number of votes from a particular phone number or Facebook vote. I’ve seen it happen before especially on Season 6 when the frontrunner, Melinda Doolittle got voted off because of the young teen vote that overloaded the votes for their “beat Boxer” so he would make the final and ended up with a very uneven finale between two, not even comparable singers. Also like the idea of voters voting OFF one person each week instead. Be interesting to see how that would change things around!
Little girls don’t vote for girls unless they are extremely non-threatening. Middle America doesn’t vote for people of color. AWESOME EQUATION!
I agree with Fienberg that the gender issue is a huge one. And likely the show’s biggest problem. But the race angle is nearly just as bad. It’s so bad that Pia, who is basically white, was still ulimately too ethnic looking compared to a more down home girl like Lauren Alaina.
Lauren types (Clarkson, Underwood) are pretty much the only girls that are allowed to go far on the show. They’re the only types that aren’t vehemently opposed by the tween girl and middle american voting blocks that rule the road.
The show is broken. Bring on X-Factor. Simon, please save us.
I disagree. My 9 year old daughter and I both thought Pia was the best performer on Wed. We didn’t vote b/c it was late and we were sure it wwouldn’t be an issue.
Little girls don’t vote for girls unless they are extremely non-threatening. Middle America doesn’t vote for people of color. AWESOME EQUATION!
I agree with Fienberg that the gender issue is a huge one. And likely the show’s biggest problem. But the race angle is nearly just as bad. It’s so bad that Pia, who is basically white, was still ulimately too ethnic looking compared to a more down home girl like Lauren Alaina.
Lauren types (Clarkson, Underwood) are pretty much the only girls that are allowed to go far on the show. They’re the only types that aren’t vehemently opposed by the tween girl and middle american voting blocks that rule the road.
The show is broken. Bring on X-Factor. Simon, please save us.
So “Lauren types” (whatever the hell that means – white, blonde, fashion victims?) are the only girls “allowed” to go far on AI? Um, did you miss the years when Fantasia and Jordin and Ruben won? What about Kimberly Locke, Vonzell Solomon, Melinda Doolittle, Syesha Mercado – all top 3 finishers? It’s just too ridiculous to throw out accusations of gender or racial bias. You can bend any facts to fit a theory, but that doesn’t make it valid.
BootsyLover- Fantasia and Ruben were a long time ago. So essentially your best argument for gender and racial equity on “American Idol” in recent seasons is that it’s a show on which non-white females have frequently finished third? Excellent.
-Daniel
I thought Pia and Katherine McPhee were very much cut from the same cloth: attractive and good singers, but exceedingly dull. Clearly voters *will* vote for a pretty girl, or have in the past, so what’s changed? I suspect the demographic that would have voted for Pia (ie. tween and teen pop-adoring girls) like they did Katherine has largely aged out and moved on, and Idol is old hat to the girls aging in.
At this point — given not just the success of male contestants but also the makeup of those contestants — it would surprise me not at all to find the overwhelming majority of voters are what Vote For The Worst calls “frauen.”
You reasoning for the first theory is flawed. The second is bang on. Even with Simon, the voting pattern with 95% confidence, statistically speaking, is similar to prior years where he was judge.
I agree with you Alan, on the lack of judging. It’s been terrible this season. I don’t even watch the judges talk anymore; I fast forward right through everything but the actual performances. I hope the ratings suffer next week and beyond and the producers see that the show needs improvement.
I am getting such a laugh out of reading people deluding themselves into thinking that there is actual justifiable reasoning behind these results and not what Sepinwall and Feinburgh have pointed out. If you do not see the statistical trends in the voting process, you’re blind.
And as for those on here trying to act like one or two black contestants out of 10,000 invalidates the race issue. Get real. It’s like Chris Rock says, If you have to point out that you have black friends in the first place. That’s saying all that needs to be said.
I have complained about this for years. Female teenyboppers voting for the cutest boy and not the most talented contestant. Not surprised at all!
I’m not so sure it’s just teenyboppers. In fact, I’m positive it’s not. There are a lot and I mean a lot of crazy middle-aged women out there who vote for the cutest guy. There are reaction videos on youtube of people going crazy after not getting the result they wanted and a fair size of these videos are these middle-aged women.
Write a comment…I agree 100%…..everything you said was spot on…..thank you for being honest and right!
excellent commentary, and 100% on the money, the judges have to share in the blame. This “love quest” isn’t working, AI needs an honest judge. Someone who will criticize as needed. I can predict exactly what each judge will say in response to a performers song. No only is it ruining the show it’s boring!! One thing the producers could do is control the number of votes we get, DWTS and other shows do that, ten each, that’s the limit. I understand the producers of Idol love to announce large a large vote count, but the large vote count is controlled by preteen babies!
I don’t watch Dancing With The Stars, but I thought I heard they have a 5 vote limit per phone line. American Idol needs to implement a similar system to counteract the tween girl fanaticism. It would probably benefit them in the long run as far as gauging record sales. If you’re going to invest all that money into a producing/marketing a record for the winning contestant, it makes more sense to calculate the winner based on the number of PEOPLE that voted for them. I.e. – Out of 100 people casting 300 votes for a winner, you can bet about 60-80 of them will buy one record. If you have 30 people casting 1500 votes for a winner, at best you’re still only having 30 people buy one record. With the growing trend of plummeting record sales for each new Idol winner, you’d think the producers would factor in this possibility.
J-Lo is responsible for Pia’s elimination. She made a long speech kinda criticizing her.
I’m done with Idol. It’s The X-Factor time now, Can’t wait until september to have Simon back.
Not only were her ballads celine, but her “rock” song was done by Celine as well. Karen was a J-Lo mimic and Pia was a Celine mimic. Been there done that, see you in the funny papers.
Seriously, she was not memorable at all any time she got on stage. Just because a person can sing doesn’t mean she’s entertaining.
Pia was just that, a good singer, but VERY boring.
Pia getting the boot wasnâ€™t so shocking to me, but other than James Durbin none of the other contestants really hold my interest.
And I donâ€™t want to play conspiracy theory feminist, but in a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame theme week, the girls were at a disadvantage. And more to that point, why did Gwen Stefani get stuffed into a role about styling the girls â€“ why couldnâ€™t she teach those girls some of her rock-esque â€œswaggerâ€ and stage presence instead? It seems like as the girls get picked off one by one this season, they could have used all the help they could get.
My own take on this is Guido Racism. Because she was an italian-american from NYC, people relate her to Jersey shore. Its like when that guy was heckling Ronnie on the boardwalk in seaside for no reason other than being a guido and Ronnie kicked the crap out of him. Now, I’m not a guido, but if I had some sort of upper body muscle definition and an italian last name I would be. I feel bad for those goofy guido bastards
Good commentary. She did go too early. I didn;t realize that votes were allowed by facebook as well..that will skew the voting demographic even younger. A perfect storm of reasons combined to send her home and if they don;t change we will see more of it.
1) Too many people assuming Pia was safe and spending their votes on those perceived to be closer to the edge
2) Judges are way too nice. Need more critique to separate the great from the good and the stars from the great
3) Voting demographic is heavily skewed toward female tweens/teens and their moms giving guys a distinct advantage.
4) voting methodology: If was one vote per person, I would be willing to bet that Pia got more votes from different people than Stefano. It is just that the ones who voted for Stefano spent as many votes as they could for him. Maybe the methodology does measure some intensity, but isn’t it all about who will sell the most records. Tweens are simply not going to buy 10 of the exact same album/song of anyone. They only need one.
If Idol does not find a way to change any of the above four factors, we will see more shockers, more people tuning off and just reinforcing the tween factor.
It’s much more simple: more girls vote than boys, girls vote for boys.
The explanation is way more simple: more girls vote than boys, girls vote FOR boys.
I am definitely not watching next week, and I would LOVE to see a huge ratings drop… but I know it won’t happen, so I guess I can only dream…..
She was excessively boring… and seemed smug, I for one was so glad when Casey got the save just so Pia wouldn’t get it. I didn’t like her and am SO glad she’s out.
And if I know anything about myself (& my lack of unique opinions about AI), I’m pretty sure that hoardes of other Americans probably share my same mindset about her.
HA. Awesome. Bye Pia.
These are both VERY good points. In addition to lack of judge guidance, there is also the added complication that these kids are being guided by major music producers, so the divide between true artists and decent singers is narrowed significantly. The show needs to have harsh judges or less guidance from Jimmy Iovine – with both elements at play, it is no doubt that America is so confused and keeps getting it wrong.
Not surprised. “MegaMind” Pia was boring, her act skewed old, she squatted when she sang. She could never be an idol, maybe a Knights of Columbus singer or Celine Dion’s understudy. Gwen Stefani’s cow costume combined with the Long Necked Women of Burma necklace helped little.
It’s not just nothing but girls being voted off. Minorities don’t stand a chance thanks to good ol’ America. Look who has been voted off so far:
Ashthon Jones (african-american)
Karen Rodriguez (hispanic)
Naima Adedapo (african-american)
Thia Megia (asian)
Pia Toscano (italian – translation: “not white enough”)
I would have loved to vote but again Canada can’t vote?? As to Pia, she was beautiful and had a great voice but she was a bit boring. Sorry. My 2 favs are still there and I do expect one of them to win.
This is a lot of analysis for something that just isn’t that deep or complicated. It’s clear that most of the people watching and voting are tone deaf. Taylor Hicks? Really? It’s telling that a sizable percentage of the better singers on AI didn’t come that close to winning.