‘Bored to Death’ – ‘The Blonde in the Woods’: You’re in the frame

As I wrote about at the start of “Bored to Death” season 2, I think I’ve come to terms that the parts of the show I enjoy (George and/or Ray on their own, the three guys on a job together) and the parts I don’t (anything to do with Jonathan by himself, and also some parts of Jonathan interacting with the other two) aren’t going to change, that Danson and Galifianakis are just funny enough to overcome my dislike of the Jonathan Ames character and/or the way Schwartzman plays him, and that it’s therefore not something I’ll write about much.(*)

(*) If at all. I wound up not writing about season 2 again after that initial post, and we’ll see if HBO winds up ordering a fourth season. For all the publicity about how Danson would get to do both “CSI” and this, it was easy to say, given that “Bored to Death” season 3 was already in the can. I have no idea whether CBS will let him do a fourth season, whether HBO would bother with a fourth without him, whether its banishment to Mondays (due to an overload of original programming) suggests HBO doesn’t have future plans for it, etc.

For those of you who are still sticking with it, how did you feel about the season premiere? Are you glad to see Jonathan becoming more accomplished in both his professional lives? Did the level of violence (even if it was off-screen) seem off for the show? And how about Ray Hueston, part-time dad?