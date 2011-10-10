‘Bored to Death’ – ‘The Blonde in the Woods’: You’re in the frame

As I wrote about at the start of “Bored to Death” season 2, I think I’ve come to terms that the parts of the show I enjoy (George and/or Ray on their own, the three guys on a job together) and the parts I don’t (anything to do with Jonathan by himself, and also some parts of Jonathan interacting with the other two) aren’t going to change, that Danson and Galifianakis are just funny enough to overcome my dislike of the Jonathan Ames character and/or the way Schwartzman plays him, and that it’s therefore not something I’ll write about much.(*)
(*) If at all. I wound up not writing about season 2 again after that initial post, and we’ll see if HBO winds up ordering a fourth season. For all the publicity about how Danson would get to do both “CSI” and this, it was easy to say, given that “Bored to Death” season 3 was already in the can. I have no idea whether CBS will let him do a fourth season, whether HBO would bother with a fourth without him, whether its banishment to Mondays (due to an overload of original programming) suggests HBO doesn’t have future plans for it, etc.
For those of you who are still sticking with it, how did you feel about the season premiere? Are you glad to see Jonathan becoming more accomplished in both his professional lives? Did the level of violence (even if it was off-screen) seem off for the show? And how about Ray Hueston, part-time dad?
Alan, did you catch that the knife thrower’s name was Throwdini?
I did not, no. If an intentional NewsRadio nod (as opposed to it being an obviously quirky name for a knife thrower), then a nice touch.
Regrettably, it appears that while the knife-thrower took his name from Newsradio, he was simply playing himself within the show. #Newsradio4Life
Zach Galifiniakis with a baby is just never not funny. The whole sequence with him trying to get in the door with the stroller was the funniest thing in the epiosde.
I remember being excited about this show before it premiered (what a cast!), but caught a random promo interview with the real Jonathan Ames that just sucked away all that good will (along with all the life in the room). I wasn’t surprised at all when the show turned out pretty dull and directionless. I gave up in the second season, but now that you point out that the supporting cast is still good I’ll have to give it another try. Every time I’ve watched it I’ve been too annoyed to go on.
I was not a fan of this premiere. I don’t mind Jonathan by himself, but don’t think that Ray is much fun to watch unless he’s interacting with Jonathan or George — or hopefully both.
In fact, there were no scenes with Ray and either of the other two. Maybe because of Galifianakis’ other obligations, but it seemed weird to have a premiere where one of the three main characters was split off into his own, unfunny plot.
This grew into a really enjoyable show last season for me. It’s slight but delightful. But keeping the guys separated for the majority hurt the premiere a bit. Still enjoyed it though.
I hear what you’re saying. With it being a 2-part episode, I think it’s safe to say that they’ll be reuniting before too long- and that seperation was by design.
I can see the possibilities with the baby coming along on cases, it could work or maybe not so much.
The show has upped the Noir style and cinematic feel and I think it works well. That aspect of the show has always been half-baked as Jonathan has been a half-baked detective. It’s also funnier. “He was in Menscha” was a damned good line. I’m glad this show is back.
is it just me, or was the season 3 opener a little weak? like i’m a fan of the show, but this was definitely not a memorable episode, in my opinion. perhaps its because very little weed was smoked in this one…