Bubble Watch 2011: What shows will be renewed?

Upfront Week, when the five broadcast networks gather advertisers together for a big dog-and-pony show about their fall schedules for next season, is – like a lot of parts of the TV business (see also Nielsen ratings, sweeps, etc.) – a relic of an earlier era, when networks didn’t program year-round, when there wasn’t so much competition from cable, when DVRs and the Internet didn’t allow people to make their own schedules, etc.
But Upfront Week (which begins on Monday with an NBC/FOX double-header) still exists, and even though many shows that in normal years would be on the bubble to return (“Cougar Town,” “Community,” “Raising Hope”) were renewed weeks or months ago, there are still a number of notable shows whose fates are up in the air.
After the jump, I have a breakdown of the Big Four networks (I left the CW to Fienberg, who actually watches a bunch of their shows, to cover in his exhaustive, show-by-show Bubble Watch gallery) in terms of what shows are already renewed, what shows are near-locks to return, and then which of the bubble shows I think have a realistic shot to come back.
ABC (presents Tuesday):
Renewed: “The Bachelor,” “Castle,” “Cougar Town,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Middle,” “Modern Family,” “Private Practice”
Almost certainly coming back: “20/20,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Body of Proof,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
As for the rest, there have been reports that ABC is trying to hash out a deal for one final season of “Brothers & Sisters” done on the cheap. I could see one of “Better With You,” “Happy Endings” or “Mr. Sunshine” being brought back as schedule filler, but not more than one unless ABC decides to expand to a second comedy night. “No Ordinary Family” and “Off the Map” are likely done, and “Detroit 1-8-7” comes back only if ABC boss Paul Lee really wants to suck up to the TV critics, while “V” comes back only if ABC’s new series development is just godawful.
CBS (presents Wednesday):
Renewed: “The Amazing Race,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “NCIS,” “Survivor,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Undercover Boss”
Almost certainly coming back: “48 Hours Mystery,” “60 Minutes,” “Blue Bloods,” “Criminal Minds,” “CSI,” “CSI: Miami,” “The Good Wife,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Mentalist,” “Mike & Molly,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”
Though “Two and a Half Men” was renewed, there’s still the question of who, if anyone, CBS and Warner Bros. feels can replace Charlie Sheen. It was the highest-rated comedy on TV when he had to be fired due to reasons of insanity, so they’ll bring it back unless absolutely everyone who’s available is terrible – and probably even then, just to see how much of the audience was there solely for Sheen.
In terms of everything else, the future of “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” and, especially, “CSI: NY” will depend largely on how CBS execs feel about the development of their new shows, while “Mad Love,” “Rules of Engagement” and “$#*! My Dad Says” depend on both development and whether CBS fears a “Two and a Half Men”-sized hole on the schedule in the long term.
FOX (presents Monday):
Renewed: “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Bones,” “The Cleveland Show,” “Family Guy,” “Fringe,” “Glee,” “Raising Hope,” “The Simpsons”
Almost certainly coming back: “America’s Most Wanted,” “American Idol,” “Cops,” “Kitchen Nightmares”
Ordinarily, “House” would be in one of the two categories above, but it’s an aging, increasingly expensive show with decreasing ratings, only two current castmembers (Hugh Laurie and Olivia Wilde) are signed for next year, and the contract between FOX and the studio (owned by NBC) is up for renewal, with FOX reportedly determined to only bring back the show if it’s significantly cheaper. If not, the studio can shop it around to other networks (but not NBC itself, as part of the original deal the studio and network cut), and CBS and (especially) ABC would likely have interest in continuing the good doctor’s adventures. So “House” will probably be on TV somewhere next season – it just may not be FOX.
(UPDATE: Since I finished writing this post last night, Deadline is reporting that Omar Epps and Robert Sean Leonard are close to re-upping, and that the renewal won’t be too far in the future. So no worries. SECOND UPDATE: FOX has renewed it.)
The future of “House” will play a role in how many bubble dramas get picked up, especially since FOX already has “Terra Nova” and “The X Factor” ordered for the fall and a bunch of high-profile dramas in development. I would guess that “Human Target,” “The Chicago Code” and “Lie to Me” are competing for one spot at best – but, again, no “House” changes many rules. (Of those, I’d be happiest to see “Chicago Code” return.) “Traffic Light” seems to be playing out the string, and while “Breaking In” hasn’t been super-impressive post-“Idol,” I could see a scenario where it gets paired with “Raising Hope” (which has struggled post-“Glee” for quite a while) for half a season in some out-of-the-way corner of the schedule.
NBC (presents Monday):
Renewed: “30 Rock,” “The Biggest Loser,” “Community,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Sing-Off,” “Who Do You Think You Are?”
Almost certainly coming back: “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Dateline NBC,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Parenthood,” “The Voice”
The instant success of “The Voice” (which could well be renewed after the ratings for the next original episode come in) has changed the game quite a bit at NBC. Depending on how it’s scheduled next season – it could come back in the fall or be held until after NBC’s Super Bowl telecast, say – it would give new programming boss Robert Greenblatt a big platform to promote new series, and to schedule in front of at least one rookie. And that’s not promising news for the shows on the bubble (as opposed to already kaput shows like “The Cape,” “Chase” and “Perfect Couples,” or close-to-kaput like “The Event”).
The future of “Outsourced” (the only NBC sitcom that hasn’t already been renewed or effectively canceled) is going to depend on whether Greenblatt wants to keep the six-comedy Thursday schedule, and/or if he’s pondering another night of comedies. On the drama side, each of “Chuck,” “Harry’s Law” and “Law & Order: LA” has a modest argument in its favor for coming back, even if it’s just as cannon fodder in the fall so NBC doesn’t have to launch too many new shows at once. (“The Voice” being held for February would help in that regard.) “Chuck” has passionate support in the media and fan communities (though neither group has been as vocal as in seasons past). “Harry’s Law” was the most-watched of the three, albeit with an audience so heavily comprised of viewers over 50 (who aren’t desirable to advertisers) that its final 18-49 demographic ratings weren’t that much better than what “Chuck” is getting. And NBC’s long working relationship with Dick Wolf might give “LOLA” a slim chance of returning for old time’s sake. (Though keep in mind that Greenblatt wasn’t there for most of that relationship, and NBC already gave Wolf a mulligan by letting him revamp the cast, which didn’t help the numbers at all.)
My heart wants to say “Chuck” comes back for an abbreviated victory lap season; my head fears that either “Harry’s Law” gets the only renewal slot or Greenblatt really cleans house and puts on as much new product as he can find room for given previous renewals for low-rated shows like “Community” and “30 Rock.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
You might want to update the post about House since it’s going around RSL and Omar have signed on for next season and renewal is imminent.
Already done. See above.
I just read today that Hugh Laurie was leaving. I guess he’s got one more season in his contract?
I guess I’m vaguely interested in the CW upfronts, to hear whether Supernatural will get a season 7.
It was already renewed.
Ah, thanks! I guess my interest was even more vague than I thought.
Doesn’t NBC have to take Celebrity Apprentice off the air if Trump runs for president? I could see that really hurting their schedule.
Yes, which is reason #2,763,829 why The Donald isn’t actually going to run for President.
Maybe he could do Campaign Apprentice
what are chicago codes chances? 50-50?
I had heard news that Fox really likes Chicago Code and wanted to give Chicago Code a chance to repeat in the summer at the 10 pm (I am guess 11 pm for those FOX stations that have news outlets) on Saturdays which is currently being held by Fringe to help The Code develop an audience.
I’ve been watching Brothers & Sisters since it started. It needs to *not* come back, it’s a shell of its former self, especially now that we have Parenthood on air which is schooling B&S every week on how a good family drama should be done.
My guess is Wonder Woman gets picked up for midseason and gets the post Super Bowl launch. I think it’s a perfect platform for it and it’ll give them extra time to tweak it.
I would be SHOCKED if anything but The Voice gets the post-Super Bowl slot. The recent track record for scripted shows after the game – let alone brand-new scripted shows – isn’t super-impressive. They’ll use the game the way CBS used it to launch the second Survivor season, taking that show from a hit into a phenomenon.
But if they put “The Voice” in the winter, it would be even closer to completely overlapping “American Idol”. I don’t watch either of them, nor care for the ratings, but wouldn’t that be a concern, or are “The Voice’s” ratings so strong that it won’t get lost in “Idol’s” shadow?
Just a question since I am pretty new to following the television news etc: Is there something like the upfront week for the cable or do they announce their fall schedule at random times?
Cable channels have been doing upfront presentations for the last couple of weeks. I don’t go to them, mainly because the stakes are much lower: fewer original programs, more year-round programming, etc. It’s basically an even more glorified dog and pony show where they announce what pieces of their development got picked up.
You know, if Chuck ends it series with the wedding episode, especially if that episode proves to be as great as the midseason finale (which also played like a series finale), I think I could be okay with it. Sure, I’ll miss the show, but I feel like we’ve been getting a lot of emotional closure this season (see e.g. Ellie finally being aware of Chuck’s continued work for the CIA, Sarah’s sweet reconciliation of sorts with her father and that piggy bank, even Casey looks like he finally might be able to have both happiness and serve his country).
Sure, I think we all would have been much happier had the show not been constantly renewed in fits and starts (it’s had what? 4 or 5 potential series finales already?). And, yes, I’d be really happy to see it back. But the story does feel like it’s close to winding down, and I think the characters have developed as much as they’ve needed to for me to feel closure if this is the end. Happy endings all around?
Not that there’s anything wrong with seeing happy characters continue to live their lives and have great adventures (which is why it was annoying that they dragged the Chuck/Sarah thing on so long), but I really don’t feel like I’ll have any questions nagging at me if the series ends next week.
This is, of course, assuming that there are no weird/annoying cliffhangers at the end of the episode.
(Note: the above was written without seeing last night’s epsiode–which is sitting safely on my DVR–so any developments in that episode that could potentially change my opinion don’t exist for the purpose of what I wrote.)
This is the first season of Chuck where I have been, “You know what, if it ends this season, I will be okay with that.”
I totally agree. Assuming the events of the final minutes of the last episode are resolved as I imagine they will be, this seems like such a happy place to leave the characters – Chuck and Morgan with women they love, who love them. Casey with a great relationship with his daughter and perhaps hope of some sort of reconciliation with her mother (even if only platonic). Awesome and Ellie with their baby. Mary home with her family.
It’s show that should really have a happy ending, and if it can have that next Monday, I’d be at peace with this being its final year.
@ Jenfullmoon and Chrissy: Yep, you were both way more succinct than I was at saying what I wanted to say. For the first time, I feel like, if it ends now, I’ll be able to walk away with plenty of warm fuzzies and fond memories (plus my entire DVD collection of the series :-P).
As much as I agree with your points in my head…my heart is still telling me I want to see more Chuck adventures. It’s the only show I watch on NBC and the only show I consistently watch live on any network. Not ready for it to end.
Fienberg has said to me a bunch of times not to worry about Parenthood but I am still worried. it is very much a bubble shows and most of the critically acclaimed bubble shows have been picked up by NBC already. I am also not happy that The Voice (a premise and show I like very much even though I hate reality television) is essentially dominating the timeslot that Parenthood held just before it. Why hasn’t the network picked up Parenthood yet?
Also, do you think that NBC might pick up Outsourced and put it behind Community to say that it gave Outsourced a chance at a better time slot?
Following Community isn’t really anyone’s idea of a great lead-in. Outsourced did only OK when it was new and had The Office as lead-in (though Parks and Rec hasn’t done a whole lot better).
Alan was saying Outsourced only stays if there is a 3 hour comedy block or a new comedy night. If not, the 8-10 slots will be full with Community, The Office, P&R and 30 Rock in some order.
You don’t address the CW, but Nikita is the only show this season that I have much of an interest in whether or not it’s renewed. Everything else listed seems to have either failed enough or is old enough to make me resigned for a cancellation.
Fienberg talks at length about Nikita and the other CW shows in his gallery.
Oh, I’m sorry; I realized that. I just thought of the comment after reading your article so I posted it here! Thanks for taking the time to let me know, though.
You seem pretty confident about Parenthood coming back. I also feel like its got a great chance to be back, but seeing as it hasn’t been renewed already (with the good finale ratings) makes me really worried. Is there a chance they completely blindside Parenthood fans and just not bring it back, considering it has such a huge ensemble cast?
Here’s an idea for NBC (or any network, other than Fox.) Since all of the networks have given up on Saturday Night, take 2 hours worth of shows that have small-but-loyal audiences (yes, I mean Chuck) and put them on Saturday night. Then encourage the fans to DVR the shows, and use those shows as a proving ground for DVR-proof or -resistant ad models. (Sponsorships, product integration, commercials with running banners that stay up while you’re fast forwarding, blipverts, whatever. Then you can ignore the Nielsens, buy up the DVR data, and let your number-crunchers go to town.
Any chance we get a post like this involving the slate of pilots that may or may not be picked up by each network before next week’s upfronts? It would be a great companion to this piece, and I think its something that people really care about.
Plus a lot of your analysis here seems to depend on the quality/quantity of new shows getting a green light, so knowing what those shows are etc would help us get a clearer picture of it all.
I pay almost no attention to shows in development (unless it’s something like Adrianne Palicki in Wonder Woman, where it all but screams for me to notice it), because the great majority will never see the light of day, and I won’t get to see the ones that get picked up for a few weeks at the earliest. Not worth the effort.
I’m so happy you have The Good Wife as almost a lock. I’ve been hearing that it’s on the bubble, and I’d hate for network TV to lose probably its best drama (at least, that I watch). It’s weird that I hope Harry’s Law is cancelled based on a very similar ratings pattern.
I also just realized that I don’t watch anything on ABC, at all.
You should give Castle a try——-it really is well done!
I don’t see it here and didn’t hear it on the podcast. What, pray tell, is the fate of the best show (dramedy) on television today, The Defenders?
DRawlins – Is “The Defenders” the best show on television today? Hmmm… In any case, it’s in my Bubble gallery. It’s almost certain to be cancelled. Sorry. :-(
-Daniel
Not the best show, but The Defenders has been very consistently entertaining. I’ll be sorry to see it go.
I posted this comment in the other thread too.
—
You know, I stuck with “No Ordinary Family” and I actually kind of like it. It has gotten better over the course of the season. It’s too bad it took too long to find it’s groove because the show had a lot of problems in the beginning.
I’m hoping it may continue somehow. I guess I’m No Ordinary Fan though…
“It’s too bad it took too long to find it’s groove because the show had a lot of problems in the beginning.”
That would actually make a really interesting podcast topic: Shows that improved a LOT far too late…
Of course, it’s nothing new that shows take a while to find their tonal feet or figure out what does and doesn’t work. ‘Cougar Town’ is a great example — Bill Lawrence, to his credit, quickly realised the show was a LOT better as a quirky ensemble piece than a Courtney Cox vehicle. And Park & Rec’s vertical de-suck curve after the awful first season is the greatest return from the dead since Lazarus.
But, fairly or not, the patience I extended to Fringe (which took around a season and a half to stop being ‘X-File lite’ and find its own voice) is the exception that proves the rule. I basically have a three strikes and I’m out rule for new shows.
I think I used to be more patient, but now I really don’t give shows a ton of chances (unless there is some element that I’m really excited about, like an actor or writer I love). Even shows that get good critical buzz, like Modern Family – if they don’t click with me in one or two episodes, they’re off the TIVO. I find that my first impressions are frequently true for me, if for no one else. For instance, I was a bit iffy on Boardwalk Empire at the beginning, stuck with it due to pedigree, and ended up throwing my hands up about halfway through the season, mourning the lost hours.
Personally, I’m more likely to space out in front of something I know isn’t good (like The Event) then to spend days of my life trying to get into something everyone says is great that I can’t connect with. It’s downright frustrating to feel like I’m watching something that is “well-done” but not good (to me).
Sorry, that’s not really what you’re talking about (or it’s the other side of what you’re talking about). But I seem to have come across this phenomenon a lot lately. I don’t generally listen to podcasts, but I’d make an exception for the topic of how you decide to wait it out, and when to cut your losses.
@Chrissy: Give yourself credit where it’s due. That’s exactly what I was talking about. Perhaps it’s not fair, but the marketplace is a LOT more crowded (and competitive) than it used to be. Showing my age, but I remember when down here in New Zealand there was two television channels (both owned by the Government) and the idea that you’d be able to watch television and movies on silver discs or a computer small enough to sit on your lap was pure science fiction.
I’m enjoying Breaking In, but I don’t expect it will get renewed. As you noted when the show started, it has much in common with Bret Harrison’s last show, Reaper (which I loved). If Reaper couldn’t last with a much better supporting cast, I don’t see how Breaking In will.
I’m going to steal a point that has already been made by a couple of commenters – but change the show: Detroit 1-8-7. It really is a shame this show took a while to get going because I thoroughly enjoyed the last half of the season. I thought the characters really developed and that the show had fantastic balance between ongoing character arcs and weekly storylines.
Anyone have inside scoop on this? I hear it’s a TV critic favorite, but what does that even mean?
Remember the old joke about The Velvet Underground — hardly anyone brought their records but everyone who did went and started a band. I think a “critical darling” is a film or TV show almost nobody watches, but everyone who does has a blog or a column. :)
I was on the bubble about “Happy Endings” till last weeks double header. While the premise isn’t original, it’s heavily carried by the chemistry of it’s cast and it’s sharp writing. I laugh just as much while watching this show as I do “Modern Family”. In fact, I think “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” are a natural duo in the wednesday night comedy line up. I so hope they get renewed cause I’m sorry, “Mr. Sunshine” and “Better Off Ted” do nothing for me.
Do you mean “Better with You”? “Better off Ted” is long defunct (alas).
Agree about Happy Endings, I am surprised at how much I like it. I have to think that it’s a lot cheaper to produce than Mr. Sunshine, not having to carry the Matthew Perry and Alison Janney payroll.
Better Off Ted was the best show mentioned in your post (even though you actually meant to write Better With You, which is indeed awful). Though Happy Endings isn’t awful, I wouldn’t call it good either. Casey Wilson is giving one of the worst performances on television today and the show does try too hard to please, but the writing can be good at times (especially compared to the likes of Better With You and the equally crummy Mr. Sunshine)
What about ABC’s Shark Tank?
I generally hate reality tv, but find myself enthralled when Shark Tank reruns air on the weekend
The reports are saying that Chuck will get a season five – or at least 13 episodes.
I’m hoping Outsourced is renewed…initially I greatly disliked the show (I’m Indian and so my first reaction was GAH STEREOTYPES) but I really think it’s gotten much better (and funnier) over this season. Not every episode has been outstanding but I enjoy spending time with these characters that are more human caricatures than ethnic ones.
Plus Madhuri is my favorite character and I’d hate to see her go.