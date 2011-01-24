‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Gobbler’: The undercover lover

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I workshop a tough guy voice…
“You might find yourself becoming someone you no longer recognize.” -Mary
In our semi-audible podcast interview with Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, Fienberg asked about the pros and cons of learning the show’s future one small piece at a time. (The first 13 episodes of this season, for instance, were written as if they would be it not only for the season, but possibly for the series.) The plus side, the guys noted, was that they don’t have to waste much time: Linda Hamilton appeared in the premiere and frequently throughout this first half of the year, Timothy Dalton appeared fairly early on, etc.
The flip side of that, of course, is that there are times when they have to rush in a way they wouldn’t had they gone into the year knowing they had 24 episodes to fill. (For instance, they said Chuck might not have gotten the Intersect restored quite so quickly/easily.) And while there were a lot of good things in “Chuck vs. the Gobbler,” overall the episode felt like it was racing to get all the pieces into place for next week’s episode, which was written as a potential series finale and will now turn out to be what the guys joked would be the greatest mid-season episode ever.
The point of “Chuck vs. the Gobbler” is to get Chuck to question whether Sarah has gone over to the dark side, but the set up of that feels rushed. Sarah only went undercover as a rogue spy at the end of last week’s episode, and in the interim has had time to fake a prison break, go on a bunch of fake missions, etc., all off-camera. I wouldn’t necessarily want to see episode after episode of Chuck and Sarah apart, but if they’d devoted even one episode to the stuff that Casey and Morgan discuss in the opening scene, then kicked off the next one with Sarah pretending to team up with Volkoff, the sense of anxiety both Chuck and Sarah were feeling over their separation would have felt more authentic. As it is, when they have their big reunion at Castle, it feels like Sarah’s barely been gone at all.
Beyond that, we know Sarah hasn’t turned. And while I appreciate the show not thinking it can trick us on this front by presenting the whole episode from Chuck’s POV, it means the stakes of those final scenes are more on the level of a simple misunderstanding than the shattering emotional moment it’s supposed to be for Chuck. In particular, once the writers bothered to give Sarah a means of communicating with Chuck while undercover, it felt really contrived to have her decide that this particular moment in time – when she believes that Casey (the only person who knows she wasn’t trying to kill him) is either dead or unable to communicate, and when it’s more important than ever for her to let Chuck and the rest of Operation Bartowski know that she’s still on the side of the angels – to decide that Mary’s advice about distance is a good one to follow.
It just felt like the episode was reverse-engineered: that everybody knew where they wanted Chuck and Sarah to be emotionally at the start of the finale to this arc, and that they were going to use this episode to get them there by any means necessary.
But even though I felt frustrated/manipulated by parts of the episode, other parts worked quite well. Turning Sarah into a cross between Emma Peel and Dark Phoenix was a fun idea, and Yvonne Strahovski was given ample opportunity to offer a kind of flip side to the Sarah of “Chuck vs. Phase Three” – unstoppably bad-ass, but absolutely cool and calm about it. I liked the various scenes relating to Morgan, Alex and Casey(*), and Casey and Morgan’s discussion of expressing love had a good payoff with Alex in Casey’s hospital room. (And from now on, I will demonstrate my love to my children by sneaking into their rooms and building them shelves. I like the way Casey thinks.) And I continue to be happy with every single second of screentime that Timothy Dalton has been given. I’m not expecting him to be around past next week’s episode, unfortunately, but one of the other interesting parts of the podcast discussion is when Schwartz and Fedak said that Dalton’s presence has inspired them to want future big bads to have more personality, whereas Fulcrum and The Ring were both mostly faceless, colorless evil organizations. I don’t know how you can match getting a former James Bond who’s talented and versatile enough to match the unique tones of this show, but I look forward to seeing them try.
(*) Chuck being the first to recognize the danger of Alex wearing the rare “Back to the Future” t-shirt was the first time in a while he’s felt really like the geek we used to know.
And regardless of my reservations about this one, I’m really looking forward to seeing if the conclusion to next week’s episode lives up to Schwartz’s “best 10 minutes in the show’s history” boasting from that same podcast.
Some other thoughts:
• Glad though I am whenever an episode is able to feature the entire cast, we could have pretty easily done without the subplot about Ellie tricking Awesome into picking a baby name. There’s a bit of thematic parallel with the main story – like Sarah, Ellie seems to be doing something crazy when she’s really doing something to help herself and her man – but given all the plot and character stuff that the rest of the episode had to deal with, I’d have been fine not seeing the Buy More gang for a week.
• “Chuck” doesn’t usually dabble much in graphic imagery (unless it involves Jeff), so I was a bit surprised by the scene of Volkoff scooping out Yuri’s eyeball, even though it was shot in a way where you really didn’t see any of what he was doing.
• The Chuck Fu continues to seem unchanged from before Mary used the suppression device on Chuck, which in this case leads to another instance of Chuck struggling against a really large, well-trained opponent. I like that; it’s no fun if the Intersect makes Chuck essentially unbeatable.
• I think we can write off the entire jailbreak scheme, by the way, as the Chuck Plot Hole of the Week, as I understood very little of why Sarah thought it would be a good idea to use her old team, how she actually got Yuri out of the prison, etc. Or even why a bunch of hardened prison men would run away from the attractive woman in the black catsuit.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “AM/FM Sound” by Matt & Kim (Chuck is feeling upbeat about Sarah’s mission), “Midnite Runaround” by Pop Levi (Chuck fights the Gobbler), “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks” by The National (Chuck and Sarah both hope for the same thing) and “Silvia” by Miike Snow (Chuck, Morgan and Alex in Casey’s hospital room).
What did everybody else think?
I see what you mean about how it felt rushed. It’s a mighty shame that Schwartz/Fedak don’t have the extra episodes in advance.
Having said that, as long as Chuck remains as harmlessly fun, I’m happy.
Also, do we know yet why Mary B. said Chuck’s Dad ‘Wouldn’t have wanted him to see this’ when she used the magic PSP of de-intersecting on him?
Stephen was very much in favour of Chuck NOT having the intersect?
Yeah…I always wondered about that, but I think that’s a plothole that goes along the lines of where did Orion’s arm computer disappear to after Chuck used it the one time. i.e. I’m not anticipating a payoff on that
I asked Fedak about that comment on the podcast; don’t remember if his answer is one of the audible parts or not.
Hey Alan, not a biggy, but it’s Miike Snow.
I agree, NBC dragging its heels in regards to half season versus full season has really affected the show this year. This last episode felt completely rushed, especially when Volkoff talks about how he enjoys bending people to his will, but considers Sarah turned in what, 48-72 hours? Too much plot, too little time. Even just one more episode would’ve rounded out this arc better, even as I am shaking with anticipation for next week.
It was fun, but totally agree with how Sarah suddenly decides not to communicate – it didn’t make any sense and was purely there for manipulation. Some funny stuff though. I am in a way glad it was a bit rushed because to me it is a feel-good show and when they have Chuck and Sarah apart, especially when there is a mis-communication between them, it doesn’t feel so good.
Heh, I just saw it and I don’t even remember Sarah not communicating, so clearly not a big deal.
I’m torn since I agree with Alan that this episode felt like a pretty contrived piece of the Chuck story arc, but I thought it was one of the most entertaining episodes this season.
I suppose I want less from the show than the average Chuck viewer. I initially bought into the show when it emphasized Chuck as a geek, so I was thrilled to see the BttF mint t-shirt debate. In fact, I could do without any of the unendingly pointless Chuck mythology and be content with Sarah in a new ridiculous cover each week while Chuck is just confused.
Also, Morgan with a switchblade (I think) was pretty hilarious.
I guess I don’t much care where the story is going so long as the each individual episode is entertaining, maybe a bit sentimental, but otherwise has the characters having fun.
I didn’t mind the pacing of *this* episode, but I do wish we had another week before whatever next week will be. Also, if Sarah is able to bring down Volkoff in a matter of weeks, Mary is going to look like one crappy spy.
The Casey/Morgan/Alex stuff was absolutely golden, though. I love the ways in which Casey is warming to Morgan, and the low-key way Josh Gomez is playing his side of that relationship.
Casey should sing happy birthday to someone every week.
(Teeny tiny Lost shoutout this week. In Risk, Australia is key!)
Rushed for sure, but still fun like every episode of “Chuck”.
Instead of agreeing with most parts of this review I’m just going to state how happy I am that John Laroquette is going to be back on in a couple weeks! He was by far my favorite “Chuck” guest star and I definitely can’t wait to see more Roan Montgomery.
Probably the weakest episode of the year so far. Again, my biggest problem is Chuck himself. The trouble with making the comedy and action work, I guess, is that character suffers. You would think Chuck would be able to spot a transparent setup like Casey’s fall. Amazing how they sacrifice his sophistication at moments like these.
How was Chuck supposed to know it was a setup? Casey almost died. At least he was trying to call Sarah for an explanation. He wasn’t taking it at face value.
Still, in the moment, Chuck was surprised at Sarah’s actions. Chuck has been around the block way too many times for him to play it that way. Who wouldn’t be shocked when Casey went through the window, but Zach Levi has the skills to play it better than that — I blame the writers.
I suppose it’s possible he was playing it up a bit for Volkoff – whatever he personally believed, he can’t blow Sarah’s cover. I agree the direction didn’t indicate that, though – on the other hand, they were nine stories up, and he had no way of knowing there was any way for Casey to survive. At the very least, Sarah risked Casey’s life (ostensibly *for* Chuck), and that’s gonna throw a guy.
I’m going with he was playing it up, even if it didn’t seem like it. He is really worried and upset, but he doesn’t doubt her. He can’t really hold anything she did against her, they risk each other lives every other mission.
Chuck Easter Egg: inmate serial number 092980 first instinct was that it’s his birth date and In fact it is. Point Me!!
I was expecting Chuck to flash when Sarah told him the database code name was Hydra. Was that one of the labeled boxes in Orion’s secret lair?
same! what happened to all the intel?
Steph, remember that Volkoff and Frost blew Orion’s lair to kingdom come at the end of “First Fight”… as to why Chuck didn’t back those things up, that’s a different can of worms.
Chuck didn’t back those up, but Orion did — Ellie’s Roarke 7 computer from the convertible that Awesome had to treat all the Buymorons to repair. So why couldn’t Chuck flash? Perhaps that’s what the PSP suppressed?
There was so much to like about this episode. It felt like a classic Chuck to me. I agree, another setup episode would have been nice, but overall it did it’s job. I can’t wait til next week.
When Mary put her hand over sarah’s, I just about died. It was so bittersweet and so sad
I can’t be the only one who is sick of how scripted series are suddenly re enamored with the gimmick of showing a later scene of the episode and then throwing the generic ” earlier” title and starting the episode over.
It has become more than hackneyed and it bothers me especially since I think this episode (and many other series) would have been perfectly fine not showing the later scene and just progressing the episode normally.
That’s supposed to read “(insert time period here) earlier” in the first paragraph.
Yeah what show or movie started this trend? Pulp Fiction? I remember JJ Abrams LOVING to do this in Alias too (and of course they had Quentin as a guest in season 1).
It’s called “in medias res” and it’s ludicrously overused. I think Human Target starts every episode like this.
I came here half expecting a Chuckpocalypse after Sarah practically killed Casey tonight (somewhat accidentally), but I’m glad to not see one. Maybe the crazies just moved to a different board? Lol.
Anyway I agree with Alan about the pacing being rushed and that does annoy me … as did the several plot holes that he pointed out … BUT I actually found myself quite enjoying the episode anyway. Sometimes I still enjoy the general mood and feel of an episode even if the story is a little ridiculous. And yes, at the end I also that it was quite contrived that Sarah “declined” Chuck’s message (my husband thought it was ridiculous that there was even a “decline” button for a text message in the first place LOL). But … this is one of those eps where I’m feeling a bit more forgiving of those things because the good parts worked well for me.
BUT man I gotta complain about one thing: WHY is it that poor Casey is ALWAYS the one getting physically abused on this show!? I mean in the sense of like, serious injuries – He’s already been shot THREE times hasn’t he!? And now thrown off a building and on life support in the hospital!? Chuck and Sarah rarely ever get so much as a bruise or a cut!! I started noticing this recently and now after this episode it seems like it’s getting a bit ridiculous! I think Chuck and Sarah need to share some of this pain occasionally, itâ€™s only fair!! ;-)
Anyway Iâ€™m too lazy to list out all the stuff I liked so Iâ€™ll just mention one thing: The scene with the Back to the Future shirt was HILARIOUS. Loved it.
I agree, this one was really a lot of fun. I like your observation regarding Casey. I’m not a regular South Park viewer, but Casey seems like the Kenny of Chuck, he seems to die or almost die (he was even at his own funeral), or get the occasional tooth pulled, a whole lot!
Re: Casey. That’s a standard trope, where the bad guys taking out the big tough one demonstrates how badass they’re supposed to be. Ever notice how Worf got beat up by everyone down to Troi during Trek:TNG? Same principle. Or why, conveniently, only Superman gets hit by the “strong enough to take out Superman, so would surely kill anyone else” weapon when he’s in a group of heroes?
@SpyTV – HA HA OMG he totally is turning into Kenny!! I never thought about that. Poor Casey. ;-)
@Tom Galloway – YEAH exactly, SO true!! That standard and rather cliche piece of it is actually one of the main reasons why it is starting to annoy me! It seems to always be a combo of demonstrating the badass-ness of the person/bad guy taking them out and also the toughness of the character (Casey) himself (like a Timex, he can take a licking and keep on ticking). ;-) But we all know that Sarah is tough as nails and Chuck is starting to be able to hold his own too, so Casey shouldn’t have to take ALL the punishment all the time!
Is it just me or does Yvonne in a dark wig really look like Sarah Lancaster?
Sarah as a long-lost Bartowski? Thanks for that disturbing image, Jim – too Luke and Leia for me!
Re: The return of Chuck’s geekhood. And yet, neither he nor Morgan made any comment on being spies going up against something called Hydra? Not even an eyepatch reference or a “Cut off one head and two more shall take its place!” chant in unison? Admittedly they do seem to be more DC and indie oriented (as a side note, Marv Wolfman likes the Titans poster and cover in their apartment), but still there should’ve been something.
I honestly didn’t have an issue with the pacing. Could it have used another episode? Maybe, but I liked the set up.
My problem with Chuck these days is after three and a half seasons I’m sick to death of Chuck’s relentless neediness and insecurity when it comes to Sarah.
Last week was worse with his “woe is me, I can’t figure out the best way to propose to my incredibly awesome girlfriend. Life is so hard!”. This week was relatively light with the neediness, it’s nice to split Chuck and Sarah up so that he can’t constantly smother her with his relationship drama.
They’re basically the inverse of typical relationship gender stereotypes – he’s the prototypical needy girlfriend while she’s the emotionally-distant boyfriend.
I see what Alan is saying with the pacing issues but what I think this show really needs is for Chuck to grow up a bit emotionally.
I have to agree with that!
The Chuck neediness and insecurity about Sarah is really getting old and contrieved.
I would much prefer if they showed more of Chucks “geekiness” good parts. Him using hacking etc to solve stuff instead of the also getting old intersect.
It was, all in all, a good episode, funny in a way (and seeing Sarah in such a suit…ooooo) but yes it was rushed and the breakout from the prision was just plain stupid, logically speaking, but hey, at least now I know that Yvonne can’t pull of the dark hair thing all that well (my opinion);-)
Alan too be honest I think with a couple of episodes this season like suitcase/cubic Z, etc they could have them left out and extended this arc within the original 13. But after season 3.0 that nearly broke your old blog (on multiple occassions throughout multiple episodes with fan wrath) TPTB have decided to reduce the angst to a minimum and keep things lighthearted and only use darkness when REALLY necessary. I just think that if they did not hit that ANGST button so much last season they probably would have had more leeway with the fans, but it is what it is and so this particular arc seems rushed because they stayed away from trying to build it up. Now it is easy to blame fans and say that they have cornered TPTB with their blogger wrath and public outrage but after seeing Mo Ryans Interview with Fedak after Other Guy (where she laid into him big time) and a lot of your reviews especially the last one (where you said the writers finally have your trust back with regards to chuck and sarah) it is plain to see that parts of season 3 even got to professionals like yourself and other critics who called shaw a huge misfire. So they seem to have a short rope and it does have it’s consequences but ce la vie….
I think whether Chuck gets renewed next year or not, we won’t be watching. I want my hour back. Sorry. This one was awful.
You kidding me? I’d watch this even if it were 42 minutes of the crew discussing Subway.
Thanks for the review, I really appreciate your insights most of the time. Personally, I passed on last night and DVR’d it. After the review, I’ll know to delete it. I was worried this was what they were going to do in relation to Chuck thinking Sarah turned. I find the comments about Chuck’s neediness strange. It is more about how he has been abandoned many times over his life by people he loves; Mom left, Dad left, Jill left, and now Sarah leaves. The comments about JS/CF’s short rope on Angst being related to last year. Personally, I don’t want any part of it so I’m just waiting for Roan, to watch the show again.
While I agree with many, including alan, on the pacing issue, my biggeer issue with this plot arc is the justification. Why is Sarah doing this? I know she says something to the effect of “im doing this for you, for us…” but really that doesn’t work for me. Why is it necessary for Sarah to destroy volkoff for Chuck and Sarah to have a future? It was established in the first episode of season 1 that Sarah (esp) or the rest of the team dying for his mom. Furthermore, it seems Sarah is resigned to the fact that “this could take a really long time.” How is that helping their future? How is sarah leaving for what could be months or years beneficial to the life they want together? Again, I understand she is trying to break Mary free, but I need more justification to understand this.
First episode of season 4**
Its similar to Chuck going to spy camp and turning down running away with Sarah, ‘for them’…..I’ve stopped asking questions about how the show justifies its existence. I’m still able to have a good time though, the moment that stops or slow its not worth the time
I haven’t watched this one yet. Should I wait and watch it back-to-back with next week’s episode?
Wow, I’m absolutely shocked there is this much discussion about this show. I loved Chuck the first season and liked it last season, but I’m very disappointed with it this season. The numerous plot holes make it very hard for me to watch anymore. I think Monday’s episode may have been the last straw. The prison break sequence just made no sense whatso ever. As Alan would say- “I’m out.”
Agreed. I’m out too. This show makes no sense anymore. Sure Dalton is fun, but the rest is not anymore, sadly. Too much Chuck/Sarah relationship drama for my tastes. I thought that after the far stronger season 3 they’d have a stronger relationship, but no.. they now act like teenagers.
Oh well, at least I have 3 very solid seasons to enjoy. Season 3 is my favourite, btw.
I had been excited when I first heard that Linda Hamilton was going to be Chuck’s mom but I have been disappointed in her performance; there’s no zing and spark – she seems so low energy and detached that she seems out of place within the show.
Agreed – way too rushed so I felt no emotional whammy at all but better to feel this way now than to know that the next episode is the final of the entire series. I’ll take a rushed episode any day over that.
I miss geeky Chuck and am always happy to see glimpses of that side of him – I kind of wish there was more of that though.
One of the other things I’d like addressed is the writing for Linda Hamilton. Her character doesn’t have the emotional resonance it really should have, and again, I blame the writers. For instance, I really looked forward to an angry exchange between Ellie and Ma Bartowski when Hamilton’s character was introduced. For that matter, I wanted to see far more hurt and hostility from Chuck as well — this woman may have abandoned them for noble reasons, but why hasn’t more time been spent on that?
Last night’s episode made some small attempts to rectify that — the moment between Hamilton and Strahovski on the plane, and that brief moment where she gives a glance to Chuck as he’s laying unconscious on the floor. Maybe Hamilton isn’t as good an actor as Scott Bakula, but I’ve been expecting more complexity, more of an emotional core somehow. Is the big reveal going to be that Ma Bartowski actually IS a sociopath?
After all, she’s a Bartowski. I should care about her, but I don’t. And I think that’s a big problem for the show.
Oh, and even if Pa Bartowski is alive, why was there never a real exchange from Chuck, Ellie and Ma about that? It’s like the 800-lb. elephant in the room.
Pretty decent episode except for my problems with two elements not unique to this ep. 1) I don’t buy Sarah’s justification for this mission, risking her life isn’t a nice thing to do for Chuck and 2) Getting his Mom back ins’t worth the effort. If she failed in 20 years, and wouldn’t’ even let her own children know she’s alive, she’s both incompetent and callous. She’s just not worth the effort.
But allowing for that they already committed to those aspects of the story, it was a good episode and Dalton was as usual great.
Sarah has to get rid of Volkoff. Chuck will always view his attempt to free his mom as a failure and that affects his relationship with Sarah. Plus, Volkoff is crazy. Even if he said he’d leave Mama B’s family alone, Sarah knows better. She understands he’s a nut and will always be a shadow hanging over them all.
Best to perform surgery now before the disease spreads. Especially with Ellie being pregnant. Mary and Sarah both know Volkoff cannot be allowed anywhere near the baby.
I also think it’s interesting how some fans say this episode was rushed and want angst, but then some fans can’t even stand the idea of one episode where Chuck doubts Sarah for ten minutes. The writers have a tough position trying to please everyone.
I cannot wait for next week’s episode!
Bravo! I wholeheartedly agree. It must be tough for the writers to read these comments. Talk about “damned if you do…”
I admit I thought Sarah’s plan was just a contrivance at first, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized all the points Joe has made.
Agreed. I am glad someone pointed this out. I feel like I am in the minority, but I definitely tend to go hardcore inside the show, so if I see an episode that wrecks havoc with the main character’s emotions, I usually need to follow it up with the happy go lucky “make up” episode, or my emotions will kinda go haywire in the mean time. : P
Point being, I am in the camp that even without pacing it out more, seeing this episode with Chuck starting to doubt Sarah right as he was about to be engaged to her, it’s heart wrenching.
There’s a lot of fun stuff in this episode. But it appears that the show has chosen a less interesting path for its finale — one in which Chuck’s mom is revealed as good and heroic.
She abandoned her family what, 20 years ago? And has committed countless crimes? And turned off the Intersect? And … and … and …
I liked previous episodes where Chuck was sure she was going to turn out to be good in the end, and was disappointed.
I’d be so happy if the little piece of eye that Chuck’s mom gave to Sarah to smuggle to Casey turned out to be a worm that destroys the government database; that would be in keeping with their characters.
If we must have a happy non-ending, hopefully it will at least not be a sappy one.
Yvonne Strahovski in black leather? Yes, please. SHE should have Black Widow.
*sigh*
seeing matthew willig as yuri the gobbler made me long for terriers.
willig was great as montell in “dog & pony.” would not want to spill a drink on the gobbler in a bar.
Does anyone else hate it when Chuck talks into his watch when he is supposed to be undercover? It take me out of the scene every time.
Question for Alan – is it possible the original schedule had this being the first episode back from the hiatus? I agree that it felt rushed and it still would have either way, but the timing might help to explain it if that was the case.
You know, I have to say, I’m really surprised that Alan continues to review this show after holding his nose on so many others. I just don’t get the appeal.
I just checked the IMDB site for Zachery’s birthday- yep his prison number 092980! Anyone spot anything else?
Best part of Yvonne being in the dark wig was that it made her look more like her Mass Effect 2 character, Miranda Lawson (although, in that role, she gets to use her “natural” accent rather than her contrived American one (which is pretty good for an Aussie)).
I love that Casey is part of Alex’s life. But as I honestly believe that Alex is an active daughter and close to mom Kathleen, I can’t see why Casey and Kathleen have had zero contact, or even an allusion to offscreen contact.
Couldn’t agree more.
