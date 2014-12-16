The year in comic book TV: Go small or go home?

This is, to put it plainly, one hell of a time to be a comic book nerd.
All my favorite characters(*) are making the leap from the page to either the big or small screen. Marvel can seemingly do no wrong with its film output, turning an obscure and downright goofy property like “Guardians of the Galaxy” into one of the year's biggest and most beloved hits. TV's most popular comedy (“Big Bang Theory”) has a comic book shop as one of its primary sets, and a main character often seen in Flash and Green Lantern t-shirts. TV's most popular drama series (“The Walking Dead”) is based on a long-running comic book, and there are currently five other comic-based shows airing on the broadcast networks (ABC's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD,” FOX's “Gotham,” NBC's “Constantine” and the CW's “Arrow” and “The Flash”), with more coming fast. (The CW has “iZombie” set for mid-season, Netflix will premiere four different Marvel series over the next four years, and adaptations of “Supergirl,” “Preacher,” “Lucifer” and more are in development.)
(*) Okay, maybe not my personal favorite Wonder Man, whom Joss Whedon said was basically the only Avenger he never wanted to put into a movie because, “I never did figure out what he was for.” My retort would derail this column, so let me simply point to this gif I made, featuring Wondy in the greatest of all his interesting costumes, along with the broad pro-Wonder Man argument.
These shows are becoming so pervasive that at Thanksgiving dinner, a cousin who reads my blog complained, “You need to stop writing about so many comic book shows.”
Comic books were, once upon a time, a mass audience product. At the peak of the medium's popularity during World War II, every boy, girl and G.I. Joe in America knew all about Superman and Batman. Eventually, though, they became a niche product, where an adaptation in a more mainstream medium – say, the campy '60s “Batman” TV show – could for decades define public perception not only of one character, but comics as a whole.
That's why the huge success of the Marvel films (and DC's attempt to imitate them by using the next Superman movie to jumpstart a Justice League franchise) has been so improbable, and so cool from the perspective of a lifelong fanboy. It's not just that so many of these films are huge hits that cross multiple demographic lines, but that they cover so many genres and tones, tied together mainly by the Marvel logo at the start of each film. They've taken something that was culturally marginal and made it very mainstream again, and it's easy to understand why the TV business in turn has treated comic books as the new gold rush territory.
The hope was that these comic book shows with their familiar heroes and/or brand names could quickly find a mass audience in a fractured landscape where almost no new series does that anymore. But the one major commonality among all the current broadcast network comic book adaptations is the way they demonstrate that on television, comic books and superheroes are still very much a niche business.
Now, “Arrow” and “Flash” are two of the biggest hits the CW has ever had, and “Gotham” is FOX's biggest hit of the fall. But those successes are all relative, because the CW has such a small audience base to begin with, while most of FOX's schedule this fall has been a dumpster fire. NBC declined to give “Constantine” a full-season order (though there's still a chance it could get a second season), and “Agents of SHIELD” ratings are a fraction of where the show started last year. Just in terms of total live viewership, all these shows finish well behind the ongoing saga of that police superwoman CopMom MomCop (aka “The Mysteries of Laura”). And when I walk around in my Flash t-shirt these days, I get smiles and compliments, but almost always from “Big Bang Theory” fans (“Awesome Sheldon shirt!”) oblivious to the existence of the CW show.
There's nothing wrong with that, by the way. The anomaly has been the sweeping popularity of the comic book movies, not the more modest success of their TV counterparts. Comics are a niche market, and television has become a business of niches as well, with the likes of “Walking Dead” or “NCIS” – which soundly thumped “Agents of SHIELD” when ABC pitted the shows against each other last year in an act of scheduling hubris – growing increasingly rare. A comic book show is the exact kind of project a lower-profile network like the CW should have been trying, and executives there are rightly over the moon with how “Arrow” and “Flash” have done.
And creatively, these shows (even the mighty “Walking Dead”) have done their best when they haven't pretended that they can be all things to all people – and also when they've kept things relatively focused.
Not that any of its lost viewers have returned to notice, but “SHIELD” has turned from a bland procedural with vague superhero trappings into an entertaining and confident serial. It's finally taken advantage of its lower profile by having fun with some of the less in-demand characters and concepts from the vast Marvel Universe, whether with a convincing take on the Absorbing Man or Adrianne Palicki instantly taking over the show as Avengers C-lister Mockingbird. This used to simultaneously feel like a show mainly interested in brand extension (Here's what happened to that thing that fell to Earth at the end of “Thor: The Dark World”!) and like one ashamed of its own comic book origins; now it's gotten much better by concentrating on its own characters and stories, while celebrating whatever toys are available to it.
“Arrow” also took advantage of the relative obscurity of its main character, which gave the writers the freedom to try any approach with him without upsetting their corporate bosses' larger media plans. Green Arrow's more important to the Justice League than Mockingbird is to the Avengers (he's a B-lister, at minimum), but still not someone who's likely ever going to be invited to be in a Zach Snyder movie. DC at the time didn't want to make a Batman TV show (and arguably still doesn't, but we'll get to that), but with Green Arrow – a character who began life as a shameless knockoff of the Caped Crusader – the creative team tapped into the character's origins as an imitation Batman to make what's essentially a Dark Knight series in everything but name.
And because that creative team (which includes longtime DC writer Geoff Johns) had a while to work out all the kinks, “The Flash” – more technically ambitious, and with a lighter and more optimistic tone than “Arrow” and the various Nolan/Snyder films – was able to (pardon the unavoidable pun) get up to speed almost instantly. These are two shows that don't require a PhD in superhero comics to follow – though there are plenty of Easter Eggs for the well-studied – but nor is there any of the embarrassed throat clearing whenever the source material gets too out-there. One of the “Flash” supporting characters, Cisco, is essentially an audience stand-in who asks nerdy questions about the limits of Barry's powers and comes up with colorful names for all his villains. (And, as a hat-tip to Sheldon Cooper's fashion sense, Cisco has been shown wearing a Bazinga! tee.)
“Gotham” is the comic show now most obviously suffering from the Too Many Cooks problem(**) that plagued “SHIELD” in its early days. The series has a lot of strong individual pieces – first among them Robin Lord Taylor's performance as Oswald Cobblepot, the future Penguin – that very rarely fit together into a cohesive whole. At one stage in development, it was just meant to feature the young Commissioner Gordon, plus early versions of Bat-villains, but at a certain point FOX pushed to be able use Bruce Wayne – even if he's a kid at least a decade away (i.e., never to happen on the show) from putting on the cape and cowl. This way, both sides get what they want – FOX can promote it as a Batman origin show, while DC makes sure there's no actual competing version of Batman to pull focus away from Ben Affleck – while “Gotham” itself gets weakened in the bargain.
David Mazousz and Sean Pertwee make a solid duo as Bruce and Alfred, but they're part of a show that's overcrowded, with a tone that's all over the map, so that early versions of iconic characters (say, a young Harvey Dent) are seemingly introduced because the network can put them in a promo, and not because there's any room for them in a busy ensemble. With young Master Bruce, the show is understandably taking its sweet time in following the step-by-step process this kid must follow to one day become Batman; with some of the villains (the future Two-Face is probably the worst offender here, as well), there's almost no room for them to grow as characters between now and when they adopt funny names and costumes. There are five or six different shows elbowing for room inside “Gotham”; any of them on their own could be very strong – the show's best episode by far concentrated entirely on the mob war and the way Oswald has been manipulating both sides – but that would first require the many people in charge to acknowledge the limitations of the show and the good-but-not-great size of its audience.
(**) Not to be confused with the adventures of Smarf and Gwydion Lashlee-Payton .
For that matter, while “SHIELD” and “Arrow” have a better sense of what they are at this point, both can still suffer from overcrowding in the supporting cast. But that's more a case of those shows trying to excite the pre-existing fans – Hey, kids! It's Wildcat! And the Atom! And maybe you'll like Roy and Laurel more if we put them in costumes! – than a futile, creatively self-destructive attempt to expand beyond the audience that's likely to watch a TV show about a vigilante archer with a hi-tech lair and a colorful rogues gallery. (“SHIELD” could stand to streamline its cast a bit, and my fear is that the recent storyline about Skye's origin will lead to more of the Marvel brand tail wagging the TV show dog; my hope is that the producers have figured out how to tease future movies without upstaging their own creations.)
If all these comic book shows are being made under the belief they can be as popular and broadly-appealing as the films, that ignores decades of history showing that certain genres do better on the big screen than the small. (See also science-fiction, where “Star Trek” is a blockbuster movie franchise and a TV cult success.) And if everyone's chasing “The Walking Dead,” then they're ignoring how that series – like “The X-Files” 20 years ago – is a nerd show in mainstream drag. It's based on a comic, and it has zombies, but the ongoing characters are presented as recognizable humans who just find themselves in an extraordinary situation. (The two characters from the comic who would seem most at home in a more traditional superhero title are the Governor and Michonne; not surprisingly, the TV show's fans never liked him much, and only warmed to her once she started being written as a person, rather than just a scowl with a samurai sword.)
But the fact that most of these shows are limited in their appeal is actually a feature, not a bug, in the ever-fracturing world of TV. The business is only going to grow more niche as time passes, not less. It's why FOX is keeping around a marginally-rated show like “The Mindy Project” simply because it generates passion among its small audience, and why NBC's recent plan to go with broader-appealing retro comedies like “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” was doomed to failure. Once upon a time, the holy mission in TV development was to come up with shows that would appeal at least a little to as many people as possible. These days, the safer bet is finding something that a smaller group of people will care about, but that those who do will care about a lot. And these comic book shows at their best(***) all have the ability to do that. That's why Netflix invested in four years' worth of Marvel shows (most of them revolving around terrific but minor characters like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones) sight unseen, why Playstation is doing an adaptation of “Powers” (homicide detectives in a superhero-filled world) as a come-on to get more people using their streaming service, and why I wouldn't be in the least bit shocked if the trades report that shows about Squirrel Girl, Matter-Eater Lad and the Inferior Five are all in development this time next year. (I would also dare Joss Whedon to make a Wonder Man/Dazzler team-up show set in the '70s and not have it be entertaining as hell.)
(***) That includes “Constantine,” which still has lots of room for improvement – replacing the original female lead hasn't really fixed that part of the show, for instance – but which has from time to time felt like more than just a generic “Grimm” companion piece. The show's fourth episode, “A Feast of Friends,” locked in on one of the most interesting aspects of the various John Constantine comics – that Constantine, while on the whole a force for good, brings horrific things on anyone foolish enough to be his friend – and pointed the way towards the very good series it could be if NBC's patient.
The enormous success of “Iron Man” and “The Avengers” fueled the dream that the entire entertainment-consuming world had been conquered by the nerds. The more modest success of comic book shows doesn't really kill that dream, though. All it means is that everything on TV will soon have to be fueled by nerd-level passion, even if many of those passions aren't classic nerd pursuits. And the sooner the people making these shows understand that, the better it'll be for the quality of those shows, and for those of us at home in our Sheldon Cooper couture.
Glad to know someone else is a Wonder Man fan. The character was always one of my favorite Avengers. His friendship with Beast was always awesome (and would make a great buddy series or movie in an ideal world). Another thing that made the character interesting to me was that period when he would freeze up due to the fear of dying again. I also liked Vision/Wanda triangle.
Is there a definitive run of comics for the character? Any people who have done notable runs for Wonder Man?
The best Wonder Man stuff is for the most part not collected in trades and whatnot, but I would say his peaks are:
1)The Jim Shooter/David Michelinie run from the late ’70s/early ’80s, from around Avengers 160-200. This deals with his cowardice, his friendship with Beast, introduces the safari jacket costume (after two previous heinous ones), and eventually sends him off to ply his trade in the movie business.
2)Gerard Jones and Jeff Johnson did a short-lived solo title in the ’90s that was REALLY good for about the first 6-8 issues, up until Marvel decided they didn’t want a “fun” Wonder Man title, but something grim and gritty and angst-ridden.
3)Kurt Busiek is one of the few other Wonder Man fans out there, and made him a prominent part of his run, bringing him back from the dead, dealing with his attraction to Scarlet Witch, his “brotherhood” with Vision, even doing a Beast reunion issue. Most of those are collected.
Wondy was also a mainstay member of the West Coast Avengers, but he was kind of an asshole for a large chunk of that title — which also featured by far the worst of all his terrible costumes. Definitely not a place to start with him.
I don’t what people might consider a definitive run for the character. I imagine there would be different opinions. For me, it was Avengers Vol. 1 starting with his resurrection (issue 152) through him getting the boot from the team (issue 181). He does pop up on and off throughout subsequent issue before being a regular again starting around No. 200. These comics are from the late 1970’s and early ’80s, so they might seem dated and not be appealing.
Another memorable run for the character was during John Byrne’s stint on Avengers West Coast (issues 42-57) in the late ’80s.
Below is a link to Marvel’s listing of all of Wonder Man’s appearances:
[marvel.wikia.com]
Heh, our comments crossed in the night, riffraff. But definitely stick through 200, since some of the best Wondy/Beast stuff happens after Wondy gets kicked off the team.
Strangely enough, the very first comic book work I ever sold was a Wonder Man series plot to Jim Shooter (Eic at the time) back during the early ’80s, based on his version of the character from his run on The Avengers.
Unfortunately, it was too close to the Bob Layton Hercules series released about that time, so he had to ultimately pass on it.
It was a humorous take on the character, based on his misadventures in Hollywood, but actually took place on a space station where a bunch of Marvel one-shot and throwaway galactic characters hung out when they weren’t threatening Earth or wherever. It’s naturally a free-for all environment, so the aliens who own it finally decide they need someone to keep a semblance of law and order and when they accidently catch a part of one of Wonder Man’s failed pilots, they mistake him for his character. So, add in one unscrupulous Hollywood agent and Wondy finds himself stranded out in space, playing Matt Dillon to a bunch of super-powered misfits.
RWG (mainly, he got blown up a LOT)
This is a fantastic essay, or treatise, or just a flat-out damn fine piece of writing, no matter how you want to call it.
I’m one of those who gave up on SHIELD, and especially since I don’t need to watch that show to make sense of the films, I’m never going back.
I’m also one who is severely disappointed in Arrow S3 for making so many SHIELD-like mistakes (character-servicin-plot, not plot-servicing-character) this year so far.
The Flash has been a joy to watch mainly because it’s been so joyful, something Guardians of the Galaxy, even at its most dire, tapped-into.
I brought up the fact that Constantine changing lead actresses didn’t work at all, and created a disconnect from the ambitious show they were setting up to the show Goyer has seemed to settle for in the first 13.
The only real complaint I have is DC not waiting to see if Grant Gustin worked out as The Flash before announcing that the Film and TV worlds are separate, each occupying a space in the DC Multiverse, because I don’t know about you, Alan, but I look at Ezra Miller as just about the worst casting possible for Barry Allen.
I mean, it’s such bad casting it’s tone deaf to what makes Barry great. Worse than wisecracking Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan.
It would’ve been very easy to incorporate The Flash into the Justice League films while keeping the Arrow on the sidelines. A simple line from Oliver about being too street level (like Luke Cage and Iron Fist for the Netflix shows) to compete with Gods & Monsters. I mean, as we saw just recently, as good as Ollie is, he’s not even close to being on Batman’s level. Batman, who has beaten Ra’s al Ghul multiple times, while Ollie couldn’t beat The Demon who had one hand behind his back the whole time.
Anyway… I guess we can’t have it all. We’re stuck with the dour Ezra Miller as Barry Allen on screen. And while I loved the Affleck and Gadot casting, that bit of casting depresses me.
>I’m also one who is severely disappointed in Arrow S3 for making so many SHIELD-like mistakes (character-servicin-plot, not plot-servicing-character) this year so far.
Can you elaborate? I don’t see it
>but I look at Ezra Miller as just about the worst casting possible for Barry Allen
Gustin’s great but I don’t see the issue with Miller being cast after they decided to separate the universes. He’s a great actor, it’s not as evident a blunder as Reynolds was from the onset. Do we really need another dapper Barry Allen when the show does a good enough job with it?
Having Diggle want to drop Roy, supposedly a key member of Team Arrow and a partner, on even less than circumstantial evidence that he may have killed Sara. That is so out of character for him that it’s not even close to being funny. It’s actually incredibly sad the writers would undermine Diggle’s character like that.
Having Diggle and Ollie fight over what Diggle can’t and cannot do. Didn’t they already settle these kinds of differences at the end of S1?
A lot of Felicity and Ollie’s interactions, which are made to service the will-they-or-won’t-they plots instead of staying true to the character motivations they’ve showed in the past.
Hopefully this turns into a real learning experience for the broadcast networks going forward. Instead of return to the usual catch 22 of excuses for why the medium moves forward and they stay behind. They were so oblivious of their loss of niche audience members during the current TV Renaissance that now cable and alternative streaming services of original content are now thriving on those same niche audiences.
Constantine seems more likely for season 2. As it being a DC comics property and NBC doesn’t want Warner Bros to avoid bring Other DC comics content to their network.
1) If Mockingbird is a C-lister, what the hell is Wonder Man (j/k)
2) Wonder Man is the pacifist in the 616
AoS at this point is creatively steering the direction of the InHumans corner of the MCU and has emerged as the strongest comic related show on the air. From Ward’s ascension to most interesting character on the show (and arguably near the top of the MCU), an actual well deserved thought out (if not long gestating) origin story for Skye(and death of Tripp), the infusion of Mockingbird, Hunter and Mack has been a huge upgrade. The quick witted AoS outshines the exposition heavy CW shows where except for a few characters speak to each other like they’ve never seen each other before.
Arrow is at the point of making Felicity the star of the show, I’ll be shocked if she doesn’t leave for greener pastures. The show suffers immensely when Roy and Laurel on screen-two of the most wooden actors on TV.
The Flash is fun and Gustin makes a decent hero, but this is not Barry Allen. The characterization follows more Peter Parker than Barry. Not to mention the guy playing Eddie Thawne looks a more like Barry than Gustin does. It’s a distraction.The big knock on The Flash is the lack of a Felicity type character and again the dialogue. I think three characters-Barry, Dr.Allen, and Det.West all said “I/You loved Iris before i/you know what love was.” within one episode. Writing like that keeps the show at a lower level…but first season bumps are expected. Let’s hope they don’t burn through so many stories early (a la Arrow) that by the third season they’ve run of ideas to the point they have to give a fake out death of The Lead as a cliffhanger to add some sort tension to the show.
Constantine has some potential but it needs some serious tweaking to make it a series that can survive multiple seasons. It needs to be less “Constantine whips out the Latin to defeat the demon by talking it to death” and more creepy myth/folklore exploration. I keep thinking about the tone/style of The X-Files and thinking if Constantine tapped into that type of vibe — not saying carbon copy the show — it might become more layered. I’m willing to keep tuning in and give it a change to grow, just like I did Arrow. Speaking of Arrow….
This, Alan, resonated with me hardcore for Season 3:
“For that matter, while “SHIELD” and “Arrow” have a better sense of what they are at this point, both can still suffer from overcrowding in the supporting cast. But that’s more a case of those shows trying to excite the pre-existing fans — Hey, kids! It’s Wildcat! And the Atom! And maybe you’ll like Roy and Laurel more if we put them in costumes! — than a futile, creatively self-destructive attempt to expand beyond the audience that’s likely to watch a TV show about a vigilante archer with a hi-tech lair and a colorful rogues gallery.”
The problem for me with this never-ending expansion & overcrowding is it keep edging the Arrow character I do watch for further and further to the sidelines, diminishing Arrow’s already thin character development to almost non-existent.
For two seasons certain characters (like Oliver, Felicity, Diggle, Quentin, etc) have brought me back week after week to Arrow because you care enough about them to want to spend an hour of your week, every week, with them. This season has crowded the canvas and eaten up airtime much better spent on such characters and wasted it on people I don’t even get why I’m supposed to care about them.
There’s a reason Arrow gained popularity with viewers and has such devoted fans. Arrow seems to know what works because they featured it so heavily in the crossover events, yet if you look at a lot of episodes this year, those dynamics are practically non-existent, and from what I’ve read about the post-break episodes, it sounds like it’s going to go further askew.
Arrow was, and still is, at it’s best when it focuses on that core trio team and the dynamics that exist within it. This constant meandering away from that this season has made Season 3 pretty forgettable for me so far because it keeps getting distracted by the shiny new things that will only thrill people for an episode or two before they get bored and want something new. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
I know Arrow has to grow and change if it wants to remain interesting, but this current vibe of focusing on way too many characters I’m apathetic about while shoving all those I do care about to the sidelines is very troubling because do this too long and I’ll get bored and once I’m bored I’m changing the channel to find something else to watch and I hate that.
Alan, any word on the Heroes reboot? Is that still happening? It seems like there hasn’t been any news since the summer, so I’m wondering if it’s even still going forward.
Oh come on, Alan. Wonder Man is wearing yoga pants, in that picture! Frickin’ YOGA PANTS. That’s a big no-no with that jacket, dear.
(This is the second comment about superheroes’ fashion I leave on your blog…and in my entire life. Something to consider.)
Hey, it was the ’70s!
Not much of a defense, I know, but you just kinda, sorta had to be there.
RWG (<—still has one pair of loud, plaid golf pants I keep around just because)
Heh, I actually love ’70s fashion for men. I still keep some shirts my father used to wear (you know the ones with collars so sharp you could raise them and pretend to be a porcupine and/or stab someone in the neck? Yeah, those) and I’d wear anything from that decade over anything from the 80s. Hey, there’s your Wonder Man defense: I’d rather wear any superhero costume from the ’70s, than anything a normal person would have worn in the ’80s.
Great article. Always enjoy when you write about comic book stuff. I’m a big fan of Walking Dead, Arrow, Flash, Gotham, and Agents of Shield. I know you’ve been down on Walking Dead, Gotham and Agents of Shield but I’ve been with them from the beginning and will continue to be. Flash has been a wonderful surprise.
>”Awesome Sheldon shirt!”
Goddamn BBT fans, they ruin EVERYTHING
Re: Arrow – “to make what’s essentially a Dark Knight series in everything but name”
AND in quality of execution. Dark Knight wasn’t just a tone, or a mood, or a sense of brooding darkness. And it certainly wasn’t a salmon-laddering, charisma-less block of wood looking stupid amidst a bunch of cliches and characters so one-note to be bordering on offensive.
I don’t like Arrow.
I know this largely defeats the purpose of the telling of the Gotham story but every time I watch I keep thinking a time jump after Season 1 could benefit the show. Not too far but just enough to get the characters a little closer to who we really know & want to see. This is likely problematic for the actors who portray Catwoman & Bruce Wayne (both of whom I think are pretty good). But this show needs a catalyst to make it a ‘comic book show’ vs. the origins/procedural it currently feels like. And I’m not convinced McKenzie can grow a epic mustache or pull off smoking a pipe like Gordon does.
I’m warming up to Mockingbird since they keep putting her in tight white tops.
I would like CW to make 1 or 2 more super hero shows because the eventual crossovers or “team” episodes will be fantastic. Getting Arrow and Flash to team up for several episodes per season would be a start. Right? I feel like it would be.
What I have my fingers crossed for is someone in power to realize that the new Fletcher/Cloonan/Kerschl book “Gotham Academy” would be *perfect* for television. An old, supposedly-haunted boarding school in the home city of Batman? Sign me up!
“The enormous success of “Iron Man” and “The Avengers” fueled the dream that the entire entertainment-consuming world had been conquered by the nerds. The more modest success of comic book shows doesn’t really kill that dream, though. All it means is that everything on TV will soon have to be fueled by nerd-level passion, even if many of those passions aren’t classic nerd pursuits. And the sooner the people making these shows understand that, the better it’ll be for the quality of those shows, and for those of us at home in our Sheldon Cooper couture.”
Jesus Christ, what a nightmare cultural no-prize that would be. This is all cookie cutter mass-produced popcorn entertainment. None of these shows in this article will merit inclusion in any serious Top 20 this year, let alone a Top 30. Same with the films mentioned.
I’m glad nerds finally won, but let’s not kid ourselves: nerd culture as defined by Hollywood isn’t achieving the potential the material it is derived from promises. Not even close. Making something “dark” doesn’t make it deep.
Can’t speak for Alan, but I’m downright giddy with all that.
RWG (I don’t freakin’ CARE if anything I like shows up on any “top 30” lists)
That’s exactly the problem, RWGibson13 . You don’t care if they give you Breaking Bad, Orphan Black, Lost, or Firefly. You just want infinite reboots and sequels to Spider-man, Batman, and Superman with no real variation from the tried-and-true 50-year-old stories and characters you know and love. These shows represent the death of originality and creative thought in genre entertainment so that you can enjoy something you already know the ending to. You don’t want to be challenged, you want to be reassured.
It’s actually entirely possible to like both Lost and Orphan Black (which aim high and occasionally fail spectacularly) and Flash and Firefly (which have modest goals but hit them pretty much without fail.)
And yes, I put Firefly and Flash on the same level. If you think they’re that different, you’re kidding yourself.
Stan, I enjoyed each and every one of the shows you mention, except Orphan Black because my cable company doesn’t carry the BBC. In the case of LOST, I might be the biggest fanboy on this board.
But you can’t just jump into superhero versions of those shows. They’re just not going to be commercially successful at this time IMO. Look how many times the networks tried to replicate LOST in the years while it was running then after it went off the air. Either the audience wasn’t there or the producers weren’t up to the task.
It’s not an either/or proposition. We can have both, but I’m just as satisfied with what we have now until something different comes along. The more genre shows that are successful (yeah, even the ones that don’t strive for much), the better the chance that eventually a more ambitious one will come along that the audiences can accept and that the execs will take a chance on.
But, speaking as a kid who grew up on comic books during the ’60s and ’70s and figured I’d NEVER see this kind of stuff onscreen, I’m taking what I can get at the moment…
RWG (and, yeah, I’m damned happy to get it)
Sorry Stan, I’m with RW on this one. You’re presenting a false dichotomy: pick either Breaking Bad, OR Arrow. The thing is, that until the end of Breaking Bad, the two shows have coexisted. Now, you have Arrow AND Rectify AND Shameless AND Gotham AND Transparent; The Avengers AND Holy Motors came out in the same year, for crying out loud. How does the existence of one hurt the other? It doesn’t and the best part is…it’s always been like that. In the HBO golden age, you had The Wire and Deadwood, but there was also room for Alias and Firefly. Popcorn entertainment has ALWAYS coexisted peacefully with more ambitious and deep projects. The nerds didn’t win, because there’s never been a war.
You worry about endless reboots and retelling of the same stories: well, the thing about popcorn entertainment is that it goes through cycles. A few years ago, you had the cookie cutter sexy vampires, before that you had the wizards, back in the ’80s you had the muscular macho men firing M60s. Come on, how many John McLanes have you seen preventing the same frickin’ bomb from exploding? I for one am glad that, for once, I can relate and enjoy the cycle we’re going through right now. I spent the last few years huffing in exasperation at the constant stream of vampires and awful disaster movies that Hollywood kept throwing at me. Now, I’m relieved: I stopped reading superhero comic books when I was 14 but, in my adulthood, I was still concerned about the twilight of the genre and the very real possibility that that piece of my childhood was about to die. Now they’re back in full force and you know what? I’m glad that, in 20 years, the middle-aged-me will be able to have a laugh with a millennial kid, who will be in his late twenties, about the Avengers movie he grew up with, just like I chat with RWGibson right now.
And, when all is said and done, is that whole “it’s another reboot” thing actually true? The worst offender, on that part, is the Spider Man series: that’s due to the fact that the rights for the movies are owned by another studio, who HAS to produce movies to keep the franchise. Marvel Studios is doing something way different: after the first barrage of origins stories, the phase 2 is building a new mythos, tying up those stories together in a shared universe. The Batman trilogies? Yeah, ok, but the various directors show how different a story can be, when the vision behind it is peculiar to that author. What does Adam West’s Batman have in common with Tim Burton’s, or Nolan’s, or the one you see in the Animated Series? Don’t underestimate the archetypal nature of superheroes, that’s one of their biggest strengths: they can adapt themselves and their stories to reflect the current zeitgeist.
Look, Stan. I’m sorry you don’t like this trend and God knows, I can relate to that feeling, but the whole “Arrow will never be in a top 30” is a non-argument. I don’t even like Arrow very much.
Alan, you need to get yourself some S.E.A.R. Labs gear – then people really won’t know what you’re wearing.
[www.neatoshop.com]
Alan – love your writing. You are insightful and entertaining. However, the constant *asides are incredibly distracting. Both in your articles and in your book. It’s way over the top! Like a third of the word count in this article is *’ed off to the side and not included in the text proper. Damn! Otherwise, keep up the good work.
