‘Community’ – ‘Asian Population Studies’: If I can’t Chang your mind, then no one will

“Community” is back for new episodes in the new year, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I give you a gym bag full of nickels…
At press tour last week, there was much discussion about the balance of “normal episodes” versus “conceptual episodes” – as if you could ever have a “normal” outing for a show that features Troy, Abed and Pierce – and Dan Harmon noted again that because they did so many high-concept outings early in the season, logistics demanded that we’d get a lot of episodes in 2011 that took place closer to reality.
“Asian Population Studies” definitely had its feet planted on the more human end of the show’s emotional spectrum, dealing with Shirley’s feelings for her ex-husband, the complicated Jeff/Annie issue, and even Britta’s friendship with Shirley on a fairly down-to-earth level. One of the things I love about this cast is how committed they are to the emotional side of the show, so that when Harmon and company go for the sap, it feels authentic in some way. Yvette Nicole Brown gave this great nervous half-smile at Shirley seeing Andre return, and both Joel McHale and Malcolm-Jamal Warner were terrific in their conversation under the library awning.
And the episode proved that the human episodes could be just as much fun as the ones with zombie attacks and space simulators, with sequences like the run of nicknames (“Black Michael Chiklis” and “White George Foreman” being the same guy was my favorite) or Chang finally deploying the slow clap effectively with help from Jeff. There was reference humor where appropriate (Andre’s Cosby sweater was a gift from his dad, of course), strangeness that fit (Duncan’s explanation for his sobriety) and unexpected little character flourishes (the payoff to Britta’s earlier speech about the shameful stuff she’s done for “free softserve” from dudes).
What I’m not sure about, though, is how well the two different faces of the series interact with each other. I think it works when a reference-heavy episode like chicken fingers or paintball takes a turn towards a more emotional character moment, less so when a gag from a concept show – in this case, Shirley and Chang having sex during the zombie attack, then not remembering it thanks to the government’s supply of Rohypnol – becomes an important plot point in a more realistic episode. I loved the zombie show, and I also liked the idea of Shirley forgiving Andre under desperate circumstances, and Andre in turn trying to be a better man for her, but the scene where Pierce blabbed about what happened was taking place on a few different emotional levels at once, and they all started to clash with each other. Your mileage may vary on this, and I’m curious what others felt about it.
I’m also undecided on the climax of Jeff’s run through the rain. I felt pretty sure that “Community” wouldn’t actually go the dumb romcom route and have him profess his love to Annie, but at the same time, the scene at Rich’s apartment seemed to be about nothing but subverting that hoary cliche. Jeff goes on and on for a while about wanting to be a better man, but also about really only wanting to seem like one so he can be an even bigger bastard, and Jeff’s a conflicted enough character that I can see either interpretation of that speech as the right one. Mainly, though, it felt like a parody moment rather than a character moment, and the episode had been too good until that point – emotionally rich but still funny – to resort to that. But I’m willing to see where this story goes before passing final judgment.
What did everybody else think?
I really didn’t mind the way the Halloween hook-up affected the plot of the series as a whole; I think it would be more of a cop-out not to explore the consequences, and with a storyline like this you couldn’t really confine the fallout to conceptual episodes. I agree that the rom com bit fell flat though – I’m rooting for Jeff/Annie in a big way, but it wasn’t that I was disappointed by the reveal, it was just that the scene didn’t really happen organically, and as you said, Jeff’s motivations seemed fuzzy. I thought Greg Cromer was very funny, though.
Paying off the Zombie episode this way is one of my favorite things that has ever happened on this show. I can’t think of another character-based sitcom in the history of television that could pull off using a shadowy government memory wipe as an actual plot device with real consequences. As a continuity-obsessed geek from way back, I was smiling from ear-to-ear when this came up and was played straight.
We care about and invest in the parody episodes precisely because they have real consequences for the characters we love. In order for that to work, we also have to accept that everything we saw actually happened to them. Given the character moments those episodes have created, I’m happy to oblige.
My only worry is that the rest of America won’t be so forgiving. As I said, legitimizing the memory wipe is one of the boldest moves I have ever seen on network tv. As it happened, I imagined trying to explain it to my dad, who probably would have stopped listening at the word “zombie.” For a show that’s still on the bubble, this kind of thing is perhaps too big a risk. But it paid off big with me, and hopefully others who get what the show is about.
Both great points. Another example is Pierce’s injury in the trampoline garden. The show is so committed to continuity and their writing having consequences that they kept that injury around and let it heal in the realistic amount of time it would take. No other show would do that and Community doesn’t get enough credit for actually being the MOST realistic of all the NBC comedies. I see the “concept” episodes as just the writers flexing their muscles because they are so confident in the characters they’ve created that they can be put in any situation and their group story would still be advanced and explored.
I totally agree – that was always my problem with the Simpsons, much as I loved it in its heyday – it felt like two different shows, sometimes a zany surrealist cartoon and sometimes a more domestic, character-driven sitcom – which is fine, but the two never really seemed to cohere, to me. I’m not saying Community is better than The Simpsons, but I think one of its strengths, in comparison, is that it commits to its choices and follows through, which helps to unite the ‘conceptual’ and more ‘normal’ episodes.
[I meant to post this here and it ended up getting posted at the bottom of the thread for some reason, hope that doesn’t happen again or I’ll look REALLY stupid].
By far definitely the weakest episode of this season. I really enjoyed the moment between Jeff and Andre though.
I’m with you. That was borderline painful television (although it was still streets ahead of Perfect Couples). Community always rebounds strong, so I’m hoping for a more enjoyable, less creepy and odd episode next week.
I thought the reveal was going to be Slater, but the reveal still made me laugh, though i agree that it was more of a parody than actual character
I thought it was going to be Chang.
I thought it was going to be Slater, too. Laughed out loud when the reveal was done.
I thought it was going to be Change. But ya it was a bit of a parody than organic but much better than the alternatives of either going to Annie and confessing his love or going to Rich and trying to convince him to go out with Annie.
I know it happens in real life, but I really don’t like pregnancy storylines in any show. I hope they mostly ignore it and don’t make stories out of it.
While I enjoyed seeing Andre tonight (especially given Shirley’s relative joy at their reconciliation; anything that gets Yvette Nicole Brown smiling on my tv works for me), I’m still so incredibly uncomfortable with the Shirley/Chang storyline. It’s one thing for a throwaway gag about two characters hooking up while in an altered state but it’s another thing entirely for a woman to realize she’s pregnant and have no memory of the act that got her that way. And then to be confronted with that knowledge by a) the person she loathes the most in the group, who has repeatedly harassed her, and b) the guy she hooked up with, who shoves intimate photos she has no memory of in her face… I know they’re aiming for funny there, but it’s horrifying. The rest of the episode was great stuff but I can’t get past that part.
I understand what you’re saying, but…this is a part of who Shirley is. She and Chang ate equally in the dark about that night, and we know from Mixology that Shirley is probably no stranger to a forhotten night. It makes sense to me that she’d have to confront this part of herself just when she’s chosen to forgive a man who’s behaved awfully.
Completely agree with Lisa.
Tonight was painful. I think the subject matter was way too serious to find humor in.
I love the series and I’m disappointed it got off to a bad start after a long break.
Go back and watch the Halloween epi again. While Shirley and Chang were under stress when they had sex, they were NOT in an “altered state”. After hooking up, they were bitten by “zombies” and subsequently drugged by the government to forget the whole incident. In fact, Shirley and Chang were drawn together by the revelation that neither one saw the others’ race. Hardly tawdry, despite the plot machinations that made them forget.
@Bob, I totally agree that the hookup was while they were both sober & consenting (in fact, I thought it one of the best parts of the episode – the altered states thing was supposed to be a reference to the trope, not this specific instance, but I suck at clarity!). But the fact that Shirley literally has no memory of the act is TERRIFYING. She can’t possibly know whether she consented or not; all knowledge of that moment of rapport is completely missing. All she knows now is that she’s pregnant from a night she doesn’t remember, from sex she doesn’t know that she consented to, with a character she’s otherwise shown no indication of being willing to hook up with, and she’s only informed of it because the study group member she loathes spit it out because she made him mad. It’s not tawdry, it’s a worst-nightmare scenario, and it’s troubling to me that the show is mining it for laughs.
I think the hook-up only works if it’s due solely to zombie effects. It makes less than no sense that Shirley would willingly get together with Chang. It’s probably one of the worst betrayals of “character consistency” that I’ve seen, both in terms of personality traits and values.
And I agree with Lisa. This is a very dark path they’re going down and I’m not sure they are handling it well.
It would be funny if Shirley accused Chang of zombie rape!
I don’t know if it’s that crazy that Shirley would get together with Chang, in that situation. We know she has a history of bad choices. We know she feels unattractive, at least in comparison with Britta and Annie. We know she’s suffered a recent rejection and divorce. And we know she was being chased by blood-thirsty zombies and might actually die. In that situation, I can see someone taking comfort in another misfit (who has the added bonus of not being a zombie).
What I can’t figure out is whether Chang is supposed to have reconciled with his wife after Jeff got them back together at the Green Day concert.
Not their strongest effort.
Something just felt missing tonight. The big reveal to Shirley felt forced, as if they just needed it to occur now. Troy revealing the secret to Pierce when he did also felt forced.
The meta-Cosby joke was appreciated, but kind of lame.
But Troy and Abed in the Morning almost redeemed the whole thing.
By the way, was this Pierce’s first episode walking again? If so, isn’t it odd that it went totally unmentioned?
It was his first episode walking again but, since they’d set up that they hadn’t seen each other over the entire winter break, it didn’t seem odd that they’d not remark on it. It would be odder if he hadn’t healed by then.
Yeah, I agree with Alan that it’s strange to have a moment from an episode as goofy as the zombie impact the characters in such a somber, irreversible way. Yes, the paintball episode and chicken episode altered the way we percieve these characters and the way they relate to each other, but that was in more of a broad-stroke type of way. But to have the entire course of the series be altered so completely during a one off that no one remembers doesn’t really feel right.
I thought the best line of the episode was right before the opening credits:
“I agree with brown Jamie Lee Curtis”
That line was brilliant. As was Abed’s embrace of it.
Facebook “like” button
Abed/Jamie Lee splitscreen: [i55.tinypic.com]
I was ok with the plot from “Epidemiology” having repercussions here. Makes no difference to me whether they don’t remember the evening because they were gassed by the army after surviving a zombie outbreak or whether it was something more prosaic like excess drinking or being stealth roofied a la “The Hangover.” The basic beats of the plot don’t depend on the exact circumstances of how it started, at least not in my mind.
I feel like the odd commenter out. This episode was great, and I thought it was remarkable how such a silly gag from Halloween was turned into a believably emotional moment/plot point.
I’m with you Matt. Laughed my you know what off in the opening scene and kept going at least until Pierce made the reveal. not sure what to make of the rain running scene, but that was damn funny!
You’re not the alone Matt. I think this was one of my favorite episodes of the season because so much was going on at once. Almost every character had something to do. Shirley with her ex, Chang with trying to get in the group and finding about his one night stand with Shirley, Jeff with his feelings toward Annie, Britta with her relationship with Shirley, Pierce and Troy with keeping the Chang-Shirley hookup a secret, and Annie with confronting her feelings for Jeff as well as asking Rich out. The only one left out was Abed and he is such a unique character that they can get away with Abed just being Abed.
The only thing that kept it from definitely being my favorite episode of the season was the running in the rain scene. I’m just not sure what to make of it. I think it would been better if that had been Chang’s door instead of Rich’s.
I agree, Matt – I laughed a lot, appreciated the fun plotting and meta humor, and cared about the characters… That’s all I want from a good sitcom.
I think I just might love this cast so much that I don’t see many faults in episodes anymore. I was just glad to have a new episode and found myself laughing out loud often. I can only take Chang and Rich in small doses though so I hope they don’t get too much more air time.
This is exactly how I feel. I don’t wanna watch the show to disect, I just want to laugh.
What Jeff and Brody said: it was good, I laughed a lot.
*Although* on the ‘dissection front: I agree with Alan that the final reveal was just a twist — and I liked it just for that reason, and laughed some more.
When Jeff ran through the rain to the apartment I was sure it would be Chang’s. Obviously we were to think he was telling Annie his true feelings, but would actually get him telling Chang that he’s out of the group.
I thought it was great and the best episode of the season to date, not counting the Xmas ep which was a unique special thing. It was the most flawlessly solid episode since maybe The Debate or the 1st (which was much better than this season’s) Halloween ep. It’s nice not to have to grade on a curve again.
Did NBC censor “SiriusXM”? Jeff said he was “yahoo serious” then “serious fm,” I think. Serious FM doesn’t make any sense, does it? Did they dub in FM to replace XM? Weird.
“World serious; Yahoo serious; Serious FM”… Within the context of that scene it made perfect sense to me…
so, What is serious FM? Why is this over my head?
Sirius xm used to be called sirius fm before they bought out xm radio. I dont know why they said fm though.
I agree with you about the ending… it seemed like “we don’t want to go there.”
I think there was too much going on. Like the post said, the part when Pierce tells everyone the secret, the scene felt like it needed more time to make all the clashing parts work together (also, maybe I’m being too much of a romantic, but Chang and Shirley did share a moment (of them being the only ones who knew what their costumes were)that led to sex in the zombie episode, and I was hoping they’d explore that, just a little, so Chang doesn’t come off as a total caricature of a person (which is great at times, but is even better when balanced with Chang’s vulnerability).
I liked the idea behind both parts of the episode(jealous Jeff/Annie and Shirley/Andre), but 20 mins wasn’t enough to deal with both, so I think both plots ended up not as satisfying as it could have been. Still funny though.
And I couldn’t figure out why I didn’t like the running in the rain sequence, but after reading this post, I think you hit the nail on the head. I definitely did not expect (or want) Jeff to run to Annie, but Jeff running to Rich (and the speech) was too much of a parody without context in the episode, and so I don’t think it suceeded.
Shirley and Chang DID share a moment in the bathroom. Thank you for posting that, I knew I wasn’t the only one who noticed. It was cute and comical and so out of place, I knew that if they were going to go with a pregnancy scare type show that they should at least try out that relationship, but maybe the writers just want to stick her with her turd of an ex husband and be done with it but there is a lot of character development they can do with Chang if they go that direction. Also, I love Chang so of course I’m happy he’s in the group. Wouldn’t it be so awkward if they just let that hang over the group? Sorry for the rant but I feel strongly about this turn the series has taken.
I didn’t want Jeff running to Annie’s door either, that is what I find a bit creepy about the show.
Thought this episode was great. I love how they teetered on the edge of the Jeff/Annie relationship but didnt succumb to cliches in the end. I for one still dont like the idea of Jeff/Annie. I hate how they pushed aside Britta. She is the one who is most guarded and with the most personal demons that is just waiting to be explored.
My only complaint is with Pierce. Why is he in the group again? So far this season he has shown no redeeming qualities. Even in the episode last season where he pantsed Shirley he did it in a way that wasnt totally mean. But this season every thing he does seems like something a villain would do in a movie.
I agree that it would be to the show’s benefit to strengthen Pierce’s character. I recently had a little mini-marathon of first season eps and a good example of Good Pierce is the scene where he teaches Shirley to “serve the audience a sandwich” for her big speech. We’re reminded that, while obnoxious, Pierce does possess some skills and some kindness. They don’t need to go there too often, but an occasional reminder wouldn’t hurt.
(this was sort of covered in the XMas episode, but it’s hard to think of that story in the context of the characters’ reality.)
There are plenty of examples of Good Pierce. He stood up for Britta against Vaughn (“she’s a good kid”), he said “Annie believes in me” in his Greendale school song, he had several moments with Jeff where Pierce helps him understand the flaws in his ways because he’s tried those things himself and failed, helping Troy with his girly sneezing, helping Shirley with her presentation, probably more I’m forgetting.
Right, I agree, but they were mostly in the first season. They’ve done less of that this year, and I think it’s important to remind the audience that this guy isn’t totally awful, he has some endearing qualities (like his whole speech after he gets kicked off the boat and builds his own boat. There’s a reason this guy was a financial success in his life, even though he seems kind of dopey.)
I was so impressed with the Troy’s birthday episode that I decided to see if I could bear at least 2 1/2 hours of NBC’s new sitcomathon. I abandoned this less than ten minutes into “Perfect Couples,” and think I can pare Thursdays down to a solid hour of “Parks & Rec” and “30 Rock.” Like you say, the balance is funky on this show; it’s way too wink/nudge to make the emotional stuff work and way too committed to pop culture reach-arounds to seem more than secondhand TV or parallel internet blog commentary to me.
But I did think that one episode was really well done.
“Like you say, the balance is funky on this show; it’s way too wink/nudge to make the emotional stuff work and way too committed to pop culture reach-arounds to seem more than secondhand TV or parallel internet blog commentary to me.”
I don’t think Alan or anyone else here has ever said that.
Alan mentioned finding a balance between “normal” and “conceptual” episodes and mentioned another balance issue by saying this ep was “on the more human end of the show’s emotional spectrum.” The word “funky” was mine, as was the second part of the sentence (the part with the “to me”). Probably should have been a period instead of a semi-colon.
Still, the over-reliance on pop culture references and an inconsistent/clumsy balance between the wacky and the emotional sincere elements has been an ongoing concern for this show from its start.
Liked the episode enough but don’t love how Jeff/Anniecentric this show could be headed. Felt there was a missed opportunity for a joke though. After Andre is interrogated by Troy he just says, “I think I’m gonna go talk to someone else.” He could have exited with, “I thought at least the brothers would be normal at Community College.”
I didn’t care for it all that much, it felt way too much like a soap opera. And while the show has earned the emotional moments, it felt very uneven throughout this whole episode.
I didn’t have a problem with bringing the Halloween thing into this episode, but I agree with you about the speech being there just so they could ‘subvert the cliche’. All in all I did like the episode quite a bit though, and it’s the best role Chang has had in a while.
Also the little sight gags they have going on always get me, like Duncan writing and underlining PENIS on the board.
I thought the episode was really well done, but I actually thought the Rich reveal was obvious…The reason Jeff hates him in the first place is because he seems too perfect, and being around him exposes Jeff’s flaws.
I have no problem with the Chang/Shirley hookup being payed off like this. If we accept that this is a world where self-contained escapades like the zombie episode and paintball exist, we have to accept that they will have consequences in the more grounded, emotional part of the show: a la Jeff and Britta’s hookup in Modern Warfare. Same thing, but because no one was initially rooting for the characters to hook up, now people are complaining about the premise.
I’m hoping they go further into the Jeff/Rich dynamic because “nobody is this good of a person.” There’s something hidden with Rich, and Jeff wants to find out what to prove Rich is as flawed as anyone else. I’m rooting for Jeff; I’ve known lots of people who treat their life like they’re resume building (“fixing childrens’ cleft palates and teaching them acoustic guitar”) and they always turn out to be board-certified pediatricians.
It looks like this is going to be one of those show where I’ll read Alan’s opion, but skip all the comments. Everyone is WAY to negative about every single episode, it’s starting to ruin the show for me:(
I like the ending, as I assume Rich is going to be a recurring character now. I’m glad they explored the pretty important character point from the pottery episode, that Jeff comes to realize he is not perfect and needs to work to be a better man. Obviously, since he’s Jeff, he wants to be better in order to exploit women and the justice system, but this feels like a major turning point for Jeff Winger. Which the show has needed, since Jeff became a part of the study group family earlier in the first season than expected.
Didn’t pottery end with so,e fairly dark reveal about Rich’s childhood, though? I wonder if that will play onto their story this year.
Chrissy, it id. And Rich just happening to find a finger in the river is ominous too. Jeff knows people pretty well and when he said “no one can be that perfect”, I believe him. That said, I don’t want Rich to have a character arc. I don’t find him interesting enough.
I was convinced something horrible was going to fall into the shot of Rich in his apartment with the apron on. A severed head, or it’s 8:00 comedy equivalent. I’m not sure how dark they can play Rich, but I hope they take some risks there.
I personally loved the episode, and didn’t feel the reveal was too awkward, particularly with the foreshadowing from “Co-operative Calligraphy.” I hope they don’t dwell too much on Chang’s role in the pregnancy, as that would be a step into soapish territory.
Also, I liked how they ended the dramatic scenes with a strong joke, such as the men’s room scene, which stopped the whole thing from becoming too removed from the tone of the show.
Community was only off the air for just over a month, but today I realised that I really missed it when it was off the air and was ecstatic for new episodes.
The ongoing repercussions of the Halloween episode help me, in retrospect, ground that story in the reality of the show, when at the time I thought it was one of the silliest and most pointless half hours of the series. Without that connection, the zombie episode just becomes an uncharacteristic void in which nothing of consequence actually happened.
As for Jeff, I took his monologue as Jeff truly wanting to overcome his feelings for Annie and be a better man. Rich is able to tell Annie that she’s too young and that a relationship would be inappropriate, while Jeff continues to struggle with his attraction to her. All of the other BS was Jeff trying to save face, and because I don’t think he really knows another way to talk.
Ugh, thank you! That’s exactly how I felt about Jeff’s speech, but I couldn’t find the right words :)
I was expecting it to be Slater that Jeff was pouring his heart out too. So I lol’d when it turned out to be Doc Pottery-wood
Nothing about Britta in the bathroom, buying the tickets?!
Alan mentioned it briefly. I can’t say I really cared for it; it kind of sold her out for the sake of a laugh.
I agree with Rob, though possibly for a different reason. It was a very sitcom-y thing for her to do, but she’s supposed to be the sole non-sitcom character.
These mean-spirited “reveals” of Britta’s former unsavory behavior continue to be Harmon’s way to stick it his old girlfriends. Nice.
I respect Rob and Fritanga’s opinions, but I find them a bit puritanical. Let’s not forget that Britta is a feminist and even fancies herself a sexual revolutionary. I don’t think she would consider indulging Fat Neil’s childish lust in exchange for (what she thought were) valuable concert tickets “selling out,” even if you or I might find it uncouth.
Plus, it’s been established that Britta is pretty open with her sexuality. Let us not forget the pillow fort. I doubt she even thought twice about flashing Neil, or saw any shame in it.
Oops, I no read good.
I thought it was hilarious. Consistent with Britta’s personality and yet totally unexpected.
It’s not selling out. Britta is actually a walking hypocrite and it’s been pointed out to her plenty of times.
Overall not great, but good. Glover and Chase were great, Jacobs still kills me, but the Annie/Jeff “thing” is wearing thin (Rich is right – she’s much too young for him, and far too sweet for an utter douche like Jeff). As for Shirley and Theo: meh. There should have been a lot more subsumed anger there, which would have been funnier (am I the only one who remembers Shirley’s acting out over “that weave-having bank teller?” When did the Other Woman become a stripper and someone to pity and overlook?). Personally, I hope Shirley’s baby is half-Chinese and utterly insane.
I thought there should have been more resentment too…but then again they’ve been together for awhile so they should have gotten over that. We found out they were seeing each other again several episodes ago, and who knows how long beofre that.
i really liked Abed’s excuse to why they didn’t invite Chang :).
Why are we not talking about the brilliant final scene? I’m actually upset that there isn’t a “Troy and Abed in the Morning”.
They’ve done Troy & Abed in the Morning enough in the past that, while still funny, it isn’t necessarily worth comment anymore.
Mezzanine!
The Tiger Woods reference made the whole half hour worthwhile.
Loved it. So glad the show is back.
And I had no trouble with them turning a bit from an unrealistic episode into something very real.
I agree with those who say that it all didn’t quite work, because of the odd mix of a truly difficult and real emotional situation with the typical Community humor. Usually, they can pull it off, but babies and fathers, especially in the context of a somewhat tragic figure like Shirley and cartoonish Chang.
I don’t blame them for messing up, because pulling this combination off is hella difficult.
AD, for example, was so absurd that you never really considered how horrible Maeby’s situation was. Had they made AD less absurd, the exact same situations would have been unacceptable to us.
On the other hand, consider a show like Friends that is full of ‘real’ situations, and goes full-on soap/drama when it concerns them. That works too.
That weird combination, I think, what Community often almost does wrong, and where they completely screwed up in this episode. I’d prefer they keep trying, because it’s a big challenge and brilliant when it works, bit it’s sad to see it go wrong.
I really enjoyed this episode and while I did feel the final moment was less in keeping with the rest of the episode, at least Jeff insinuated that his need to be a “better” man is for selfish purposes. I LOVED the payoff to the Zombie hook-up story line.
This was easily the worst episode in the show’s history. Community is done, which is disappointing, because it seemed like a promising show.
Community is in no way done.
Whew! I was worried this thread wouldn’t get its requisite “jump the shark” comment this week. Thanks, Ferdinand!
So many problems with this episode. First of all, how was there not a mention, even in passing, about the fact that Pierce was on his feet again? I know we pretend that nobody cares about him, but that’s a pretty significant event.
Mostly, the problem lies with the Shirley-Chang disaster. Their coupling was a huge mistake from the beginning. Now they’ve compounded it by making her pregnant with Chang’s child? What an incredibly weak, lazy bit of writing. The whole incident was treated poorly. There is no way a woman like Shirley would have ever agreed to have sex with Chang in the first place. That would have been a huge choice for her, and wouldn’t have come lightly. So here she finds out suddenly and then within a few minutes she’s perfectly fine with it. For her to find out that she violated herself with him and then is pregnant from it, would have rocked her world far more than it was portrayed. I daresay it’s like a woman finding out she’s carrying her rapist’s child. Way too tidy of a story.
This is my favorite show on television, but this plotline has areally ticked me off. Lazy, trite sitcom writing. Community should do better.
We don’t know it’s Chang’s baby. It’s just a possibility.
Reply to comment…
^ Oops, sorry about that.
“Violated herself with him?” What? Here’s the thing–I understand the discomfort some viewers have with the storyline, but let’s put it in perspective. Shirley was in a life-threatening, adrenaline-heavy situation, and suddenly felt a pang of feeling for Chang–the first genuine connection between them, even though it was over something as silly as being able to decipher each other’s costumes. In the passion of the moment, they had sex with each other. I don’t remember anyone complaining about that back when it happened; but now the fact that there might be realistic consequences seems to really offend people. I for one respect the move (while, again, understanding the discomfort but not really sharing it).
I might add that I think victimizing Shirley is actually more offensive. We all clearly saw her make the decision to hook up with Chang–slightly out of character, maybe, but at the same time there’s been plenty of deliberate tinting of her past to suggest darker undertones to her character. What’s the fun of propping up a super religious character if you’re not going to explore the underside of all that devotion?
I love this show. The episode wasn’t the best, but I’m hoping the show gets past Jeff/Annie. I love their chemistry but still, I really think Britta/Jeff are made for each other. They really are similar and it makes sense. But the episode was very strange and it was pretty funny when Pierce outed Chang and Shirley’s incident.
I thought Community was back in fine form, loved the transformers gag, brown Jamie Lee Curtis, Theo, Tiger Woods. I laughed out loud through the whole episode and I do not know of another show that makes laugh out loud as much as this show does. Even movies donâ€™t make me laugh as much as this show does, and Community produces 24 episodes a year. (Although to be fair, so people can gauge what I call funny, I did not laugh once during the Hangover and laughed out loud through out most sections of True Grit.)
I think the climax involving Pierce’s reveal of Shirley and Chang’s hook-up was well-executed. I don’t buy for a moment that Shirley has no memory. As many have already said, she was not intoxicated when the sex happened. She has been trying to hide the pregnancy since the “bottle” episode, which seems to imply she’s in denial of what happened that night because of how loathesome Chang is. I believe she’s fully aware of her actions, and is feeling ashamed, so she’s lying about having had her memory wiped by the government.
Overall, this was a fun mid-season episode. I fully enjoyed Malcolm Jamal Warner’s appearance — Cosby sweater included!
Nobody remembers Halloween night. Not even Shirley. She was probably hiding it because she didnt understand how she and her ex had sex like 2 months before halloween and she’s only a couple of weeks pregnant. As for Malcolm Jamlal Warner; I love him but I hate him as Andre. I might just be stubborn but I dont accept that she forgave him after he cheated and wanted to marry a stripper, with Shirley’s wedding ring (doesn’t anyone else remember this?!)
It was really cool to see have Malcom Jamal Warner back on NBC Thursday. Aside from the sweater joke, I also was very pleased Abed didn’t go into an episode long Cosby thing. Hope Warner returns for more!
I can’t help but wonder, based on Jeff’s established hatred of Rich and determination to prove him to be the faker Jeff is convinced he is, that the whole speech at the end is another mastermind plan of Jeff’s to do the long con in exposing Rich.
Maybe, but after hearing that he refused to date Annie because of the age difference, I think Jeff may believe Rich is actually a good guy. Which, he does seem to be on the surface. I’m fairly confident (or, I really hope), Rich’s psychosis that was revealed at the end of “Beginner’s Pottery” comes in to play. I could see Jeff being the one to finally wear him down and let the crazy out.
I think a Mother’s Day episode would be the perfect vehicle for that.
Not only a Mother’s Day episode, a season finale.
Alan, I think you too often draw the dangerous line between unrealistic and normal for this show. The “unrealistic” ones are simply a hyper-reality of Greendale but they almost always advance their group story, except for the space sim one which didn’t really work that well. I wish the critics, fans and even the showrunners themselves would stop referring to this show as a reference/meta/gimmick show because it’s not. It has more character detail than any comedy out there and they don’t use any narrative gimmicks like flashbacks, cameras, narration, detached humor and so on that even great shows like 30 Rock, P$R and The Office rely on. Community’s characters are far and away more nuanced and explored and it’s time that people talked about it in that light instead of the pop culture dabbling the show does, which is always in context and never forced.
Did you read Alan’s Best of 2010 write-up on Community? I don’t think you’re giving him enough credit. Pretty sure he agrees with you, for the most part.
Write a comment…
â€œKettle corn? That’s a fun time snack!â€
I really enjoyed this one. Perhaps not “Community”‘s strongest effort, but I laughed a lot and found the various character moments touching. And ultimately, that’s really all I want.
Now, the Jeff/Rich scene was, as noted, clearly a parody of the classic running-through-the-rain-to-profess-your-love scene, but it still worked for me. The underlying layer being that, regardless of Jeff’s motives as explained to Rich, it still represented some nice growth within the character of Jeff– He’s still a petty, self-involved person, but at least he’s allowing himself to see the good in others (especially those that are better than him), which has been a major part of his emotional growth in the last season and a half.
Yes, it was done as a joke, but I still feel like it was played honestly, and stayed true to the character of Jeff and to the themes of “Community” as a whole. I think the best humor on the show functions in this way.
I totally agree about the Jeff scene. Most reviewers seem to be thinking of it as a joke that fell flat, but I think it was intended to be a heartfelt character moment with a slight comedic edge. For some reason it really resonated with me. And I thought it was some of McHale’s best acting.
Why has no one thought that maybe the weird dissonance between homage Community and heartfelt realistic Community is part of a really meta, sort-of commentary on the nature of sitcoms?
It’s clear that Community is not the kind of show to forget its own continuity, so maybe it’s just trying to stay true to that resolve — in most sitcoms, whole episodes can go by without having barely any affect on the season as a whole, but Community’s goal is the opposite, to show everything having a consequence.
Assuming Chang only has one brother, I find it hilarious that he wanted to text those pictures to a rabbi.
Isn’t his behavior like that a reaction to being hurt? When his wife left him he was horrible to everyone, I’m sure that was just a split second, albeit sadly funny, way of reacting. Oh and I think I saw that blonde wig and pink dress in that picture lol!
–I over analyse–
Watched it again, and I liked it a lot. Yes, the only coherent theme was Jeff’s inability to really like anyone – he was always working against someone. But that’s not the main thing. It’s a comedy, and it was funny. Home runs all over the place. Everybody had one. My favorite was Quendra to Troy: “I love footballs”.