Most anticipated TV premieres of 2014

So remember how Fienberg and I spent much of 2013 talking about the very high-class problem of Too Much Good TV? Remember how each of us wound up having to do top 25 lists (mine & his), and at least one Best of the Rest list, in an attempt to recognize even a decent portion of all that quality?
Well, it looks like 2014 has the potential to be even stronger than this year was.
In a little over a week, the winter Television Critics Association press tour is starting, which means we’ve been deluged with screeners for many the notable network and cable shows debuting over the next month or two. It’s an intimidating pile in terms of both quantity and quality. HBO’s “True Detective” already feels like it has a very high position secured for next year’s top 10 list, for instance. Had it debuted in the fall as planned, FOX’s “Enlisted” would have put nearly all of the other first-year comedies to shame. “Community” is coming back with Dan Harmon at the helm again, and early returns are promising. “Justified” and “Shameless” and “Archer” are coming back in the next couple of months. Sundance is debuting another original series in “The Red Road.” Netflix will give us new seasons of “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of Cards.” “Sherlock” finally gives us its third season. “Hannibal” is back at the end of February, earlier than expected. The new seasons of “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men” will presumably be on in their usual spring windows.
So even without “Breaking Bad,” “Enlightened,” or a few other shows that made one or both of our best-of lists for 2013, 2014 does not appear to be lacking for impressive stuff.
Dan, Liane Bonin Starr and I picked out some of the premieres – for both new and returning shows – we’re most excited about, along with other notable premiere dates that we know about. We’re not even really getting into shows for summer, or for next fall (“Boardwalk Empire” should be back then, for instance), but just covering the winter and what little we know about early spring. But buckle up and start carving out some time and some DVR space, kiddies. Looks to be a fun ride.
I’m at the point where I need a “Alan and Dan think it’s really solid” guarantee before I can commit to a new show. Anything below that will have to wait. 2013 became the year where my backlog has finally become an issue, and there’s little value in picking up new shows before that’s dealt with.
I come from the other extreme — although I have stringent access limitations – there’s somethings I’ve been strongly steered away from: Dads, Dracula.. (Thanks Dan!) But alas… not SHIELD. ;(
Others I discover on my own, like Hannibal. Critical acclaim — but serious doldrums in practice. Yeah… elk, human totem and cello dude are visually striking – but there’s nothing to blow the mind away which *should* be the reward if one nods through hours upon hours of supposed subtle manipulation first.
BUT – what has struck my fancy here? Helix and maybe Rake. Although I suspect Rake will be full of uh, holes. And Helix will be uh, infectious…
I thought Rectify is supposed to have 10 episodes in season 2, not 13?
Jacob – Yup! Fixed…
-Daniel
This comment is intended for theHit Fix site programmer(s):
Galleries are a mess. In normal web browsers on my 27-inch monitor the type is too small and the dimensions don’t fit an iPad at all.
The only way I have found them acceptable is to open them in their own browser window.
So are these things even tested? If so, please describe the environment in which they should be usable as presented.
I’m using a 27″ monitor and have had no problems with the galleries. Can’t speak for the ipad.
Nice gallery, but Louie should be there. It’s been too long since we last got our fix of Louie.
Here here! If you’re going all the way into Spring it seems like a natural inclusion.
‘The Leftovers’ by Damon Lindelof for HBO!
Hey, you didn’t mention “insert random TV show here!”
Well….I know where you’re coming from. But Leftovers and Louie are pretty big omissions. Maybe there just aren’t set release dates.
I’d add that I’m looking forward to Netflix’s Sense8, FX’s Tyrant, AMC’s Turn and Halt & Catch Fire, and Starz’s Outlander.
Don’t forget Ripper St!
Continuum (Canada in March, probably April here), HELLO, ALAN?
[www.facebook.com]
Paul – Never heard of it.
-Daniel
Never heard of it!!?? OMG, watch this!!! I can’t wait for season 3.
“Never heard of it.”
Ha, Herz Ist Trumpf!
Such minimalistic beauty — like Trio to the ears and uh, herz!
I’m not sure if Dan’s trying to be funny or not, because he definitely talked about Continuum on a podcast a while back. He found it unbearably wooden, I believe.
I’m sure Dan was funny! (It’s *his* minimalism that I was referring to…;)
He is both trying to be funny and succeeding at it.
Dan, hey, that’s your issue.
Continuum has won the following in Canada in calendar year 2013:
Canadian Screen Award for VFX;
Canadian Sci-Fi Awards for Best Series, Actress, Script, and…
7 Leo Awards from the Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Foundation of British Columbia after a record 16 nominations: [vancityfilming.com]
Expand your horizons, Dan. It will benefit you and your readers.
Paul, we’re still waiting for your reply to this:
[www.hitfix.com]
Missed that other thread. Now I feel dumb.
Sorry, I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be replying to. The awards haul speaks for itself. The Emmys and Globes do themselves a disservice for excluding Canadian produced series that nevertheless air on U.S. commercial broadcast networks. Continuum is IMO the spiritual successor to BSG, and the greatness that radiated from that show. I dare you to give it a look-see, those who refuse to.
“The awards haul speaks for itself.”
Which begs the question…
How did Canada *ever* take themselves so seriously, eh?
Circularity makes me dizzy…
“Sorry, I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be replying to.”
Perhaps the straw man argument where you pointed out how many more awards Continuum won than Orphan Black, even as Dan pointed out that Orphan Black was eligible for virtually none of said awards?
We could also ask you about the Canadian TV critics poll which only listed Continuum as the 8th-best bit of CanCon from 2013: [www.theloop.ca]
Or we could point out that Dan and I watched the first few episodes of Continuum back when it debuted on Syfy and were largely bored by it.
Maybe it got better later. Maybe it got a lot better later. But we did, in fact, give it a look-see, and found it wanting.
Didn’t you both talk about Continuum in a podcast in 2013, or was that another Canadian sci-fi show not called Orphan Black?
No Cougar Town? I can’t wait for the return of the cul-de-sac crew
Cougar Town’s back Tuesday January 7th.
Dan’s write-up of Game of Thrones is so perfect.
I’m wondering if this “anticipating” gallery should be quarterly, because we never know when anything’s premiering past about March.
Especially when the traditional season starts in Fall and carries over through the next calendar year.
I’d also like a dynamic calendar that’s sticky that shows the upcoming shows debuting. So I just check back in on a random day in march and it shows me the next new show that I should pay attention to.
I watched the “Enlisted” pilot episode on my United flight. It was one of the worst shows I’ve ever seen in a long time. Completely unfunny and a bore. Wanted to make me gauge my eyes out. I settled for muting the sound. This show is a lock to get canceled prior to its season finale.
Perhaps Alan and/or Dan have seen more than you which leads them to look forward to the show? Many great TV shows have terrible pilots.
Lots of good stuff to look forward to. Anticipating a great year of TV in 2014. Enlisted isn’t a typical choice for me, but Alan’s write-up has me interested. Also not too interested in Rake but I’ll check it out since FOX is so hyped about it. Stoked for the new seasons of Community, Justified, Hannibal and Orphan Black and can’t wait to check out True Detective. Also, Dan’s write-up on Game of Thrones was pretty freakin priceless.
Top Episodes of 2013: [www.untemperedtv.com]
Lots of new stuff. So Enlisted is actually good? The teasers on Fox were bleh.