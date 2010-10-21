‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Keeping Me Alive’: Truth or Penny Can?

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I get pregnant trying on bikinis…
Last week, I wondered if “Cougar Town” was built for heavy emotional storylines, even though I thought Busy Philipps was really strong in the scene where Laurie cried. “Keeping Me Alive” was aiming for a better emotional target, I think, in that it took its characters – specifically, Bobby and Laurie, who are two of the funnest people on the show but always in danger of going full cartoon – seriously, but never pushed too hard with it.
Laurie finally gets choked up about Smith and gets the guys to join her in a muted “cul de sac crew” chant, but that’s all she needs: to open up a little. Bobby gets Jules to accept that he might on occasion be able to take care of himself, but when she tags him in with the redneck client, he almost immediate blows it, which felt more real (and funnier) than a feel-good ending where he gets a sale on his first real day.
And beyond the emotional material, “Keeping Me Alive” was sprinkled with the usual great running gags, whether within the episode (Ellie’s growing Penny Can skills) or from previous ones (Smith’s dad’s glee at the break-up, the revolving title card gag, this week “100% Cougar Free Cougar Town”). And Jules, Andy and Grayson pointing out all the holes in Ellie’s knowledge and chanting “One of us! One of us!” was pure concentrated awesomeness.
This week, “Cougar Down” does what “Cougar Town” do. Excellent.
What did everybody else think?
Agree completely Alan. Cougar Town is on fire now. Just thinking of the “One of Us” chant brings a smile to my face. And dang it if Busy didn’t get me a little choked up at the end again. She’s real good. Loving this season so far.
I feel that I scored a major coup now that my 14 yr old insists on us watching Cougar Town and Modern Family together every Wednesday.
Ugh, horrible show. I blame myself for trying one last time.
I think I’ve figured out what to do here, though–read the drama reviews & skip the comedies. If this and stuff like How I Met Your Mother strike you as funny and Modern Family doesn’t, there doesn’t seem to be much point to reading as far as comedy goes.
You’re comparing this show to How I Met Your Mother? BNow, there’s a slap in the face.
Alan has a different opinion than you on comedy. Comedy, moreso than drama, is very subjective.
More to the point, why comment on a show you don’t like?
Not comparing to How I Met Your Mother, just that those are shows that Alan likes, and I don’t.
And Sam, I know that Alan has a different opinion, that was sort of my point.
Your last comment is just odd….I see a good board like sitting around the kitchen table or bar and chatting about likes & dislikes. Hopefully my comment wasn’t too upsetting for you.
“Ugh, horrible show. I blame myself for trying one last time.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
“Now, there’s a slap in the face.”
As slap commissioner, I’m going to allow it.
Kmarko, I agree about the kitchen table or bar talking about likes or dislikes. Explaining why you disliked it would have been more conducive to discussion.
I think that, like Community, Cougar Town (and Bill Lawrence shows in general) cater to a specific sense of humor. And I don’t mean that in the pretentious, obnoxious “well, if you don’t like it you don’t get it” kind of way. I just mean it’s not as broad as other shows.
I was curious why you didn’t like it.
Ah, gotcha. I thought the comment was more along the lines of “don’t post here if you don’t like it!”
It can sometimes be hard to analyze why you’re not laughing at something. In this show, I find the cast to be completely unappealing, too smug by half. And the writing feels like just that–written lines.
I went into it expecting to like it, by the way, which is why I tried a couple of times. Having said that, I probably won’t post on it anymore, because I won’t watch it anymore.
Loved Andy’s “Good Will Hunting”/Robin Williams impression: “Itsnotyourfault. Itsnotyourfault.”
My girlfriend is not really a fan of this show at all, and even she got a good laugh out of that scene. I also liked that his “getting in character” was just like Ted role playing Elliot in an episode of Scrubs.
It’s even funnier since I just listened to the audio commentary of Community, where they had a lively discussion on Good Will Hunting (and Ken Jeong has the DVD!).
“Nanu Nanu”
This was the Bill Lawrence-esque kind of show that has made him a legend.
I never thought this would happen but (in the absence of Parks & Rec) Cougar Town in the comedy I look forward to most each week, and it’s pretty much the only one that doesn’t regularly disappoint.
I am so glad I started watching this show regularly. It’s one of the comedies, like Community and Raising Hope, where even if I don’t think a show is full of laughs, I still get pleasure from just hanging out with these people for a short time.
My favorite part was the connection between Travis and Ellie as they pretend they like boring documentaries. I genuinely do like documentaries but probably not as much as other people think I like documentaries. And I’m fine with that misconception.
The line reading that I most noticed last night was from Andy. After the “Good Will Hunting” bit, when Laurie finally starts breaking down and asks them, “Why won’t he love me?” Andy oh-so-earnestly responds, “I don’t know.” Aw. He really doesn’t know. This crew really does love each other.
Yes, that was a really lovely moment, in a truly wonderful episode.
I’ve always wondered whether the show would be better or worse if they tried to emotionalize more of Jules’s and Bobby’s relationship. It’s great how it’s setup now but I’ve still always found it weird how they are probably the most opposite people on the show yet we’re to believe they were married for almost 20 years. And we’re also supposed to believe some level of amicability exists between them even though he cheated on her and caused the divorce.
It’s interesting that you bring this up because I’ve wondered about the same thing. I don’t necessarily agree that Bobby and Jules are complete opposites and the premise of them having been married young makes me think they were even more alike when they were younger.
Its not a classic or anything, but its such a fun way to spend 30 mins
Good times, for sure. I’m glad they are giving Busy a chance to flex her drama muscles a bit. Lawrence really seems to have a knack for assembling actors who have great chemistry together.
Laughed my buns off at pretty much everything barry bostwick did, including the incredible yell when he swung his golf club. And I was giggling through most of the show, but thought it really balanced the emotional beats well. Poor Laurie…lots of people have been there, trying to be friends with an ex. Rarely works! Totally dig what this show does each week. Zany, but not over the top. Penny Can!
I hadn’t seen it before, but the Penny Can had a wrapper on it that said Bobby Cobb’s Official Competition Penny Can Can.
Love this show.
I figured someone would have posted a screencap of the can, but it seems not. On the other hand, I got the most wonderfully random collection of images in my search: [www.google.com]
I love this show but I kinda hate that I love it.
Maybe I just like workplace comedies better, but I feel stupid watching a bunch of people drink wine and make fun of each other all day. They don’t even talk about other people or things “outside the frame.” Even when we see someone at work it doesn’t really seem like these characters are real people who have real lives.
Shows like Modern Family somehow avoid the impression these characters never leave the house, but Cougar Town can’t quite break free of the notion that all the characters are lazy and never do anything or talk to anyone but each other.
It’s like the show takes place during a never-ending Sunday afternoon and it mostly irritates me because I like watching it so much.
Actually, the first season made it clear that the show DOES take place over the weekend (at least it did then). The storylines would start on Friday and wrap up by Sunday night. (Still do, right? That’s how Travis can be home from college for more than a day.) Also explains why they have so much free time–we only see them during their “free time” days.
Although I think this season is less strict on the weekender rule.
That’s a good point Jack… I’ve always wondered that myself.
I had “one of Us! One of Us!” printed on my wife’s birthday cake when she finally turned thirty like the rest of us… oh, those many years ago.
Made me laugh and I really like half the cast, but it does feel really repetitive.
What did the penny can say on it? “Bobby Cobb’s Official ________ I couldn’t figure out the rest. Anyone know?