‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 1: ‘Tell Your God to Ready for Blood’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on the season premiere, “Tell Your God to Ready for Blood,” coming up just as soon as I tend bar and let people punch me in the face…
“Don’t I yearn for the days a draw across the throat made fuckin’ resolution.” -Al
Only a few weeks have passed since the events of “Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To,” yet many things have changed in the camp. The new Mr. & Mrs. Ellsworth (and Sophia) have moved out of the Grand Central and into a fancy home of their own. The former Chez Ami has been fully converted into a school, and Martha (still in mourner’s garb not too far removed from William’s death) has a decent-sized class of pupils. The elections – the necessary event for the camp’s absorption into the United States – are drawing close, with Tom Nuttall’s bartender Harry Manning opposing Seth (more as a publicity stunt than because he believes he can become sheriff) while Sol presents the camp with a sensible alternative to E.B. Farnum as mayor. And George Hearst is concentrating his power, and assessing what sorts of potential allies (or enemies) he might have in Seth and Al.
Yet despite Al’s lament to Dan about the good old days where violence solved his every problem, the camp’s push into civilization began long ago. What “Tell Your God to Ready for Blood” mainly accomplishes – beyond setting up the opening gambit for the lengthy Swearengen/Hearst chess match – is to remind us that the more certain things in Deadwood change, the more other things, and people, stay exactly the same.
Sheriff Bullock still has a hair trigger temper and a tendency to issue beatings to people who aren’t the one he’s angriest at(*), here taking out his frustrations on E.B., who actually was blameless for once. Al is still plotting, and working overtime to suss out the plots of others against him (and scrubbing blood off the Gem floor, because no one does it as well as he does). Ellsworth is still decent and dutiful and vulnerable (his scene with Doc Cochran on the porch was heartbreaking in how much he’s come to care for this woman who is technically his wife), Joanie and Jane still self-destructive in different ways (Joanie contemplating suicide by bullet daily, Jane content to drink herself to death however long it takes), Trixie still sprinting verbal laps around Sol while he’s content to amble along at his own pace, Merrick still left out of any and all key decisions.
(*) Of course, the person he’s angriest at is almost always Seth Bullock.
We open with Dan telling Al, “Fixing toward a bloody outcome, boss,” before two of Hearst’s goons orchestrate the killing of one of the Cornish workers in Hearst’s mining operation, the better to take the measure of the town power broker. And in our next-to-last scene, Jane tells Joanie that the eternal struggle for her – and for so many of the misfits we’ve come to care about in thi wild camp – is that “Every day takes figuring out all over again how to fucking live.” It’s a contrast between two of the extremes of the series: violent and brutal on one end, sad and philosophical on the other.
While the Hearst/Swearengen battle of wills is obviously the spine of this accidental final season, my favorite sequence of the hour has nothing to do with them: the complicated series of movements required to get the kids into the school in the morning. It’s not just a chance to get reacquainted with most of the main characters (plus assorted hangers-on like Mose Manuel, still guarding the building where his life was saved no matter what its designated function is), but to ee the amount of effort involved in introducing this element of civility, decency and innocence into what had once been such a wicked place. As much as the elections, the school is a mark that Deadwood is becoming a real community, and not just a place where a collection of scoundrels and outcasts have come to seek their fortunes, and it’s clear that this place matters greatly to so many of the residents.
One thing that hasn’t changed, and will never change for the too-short life of the series: the David Milch dialogue, as wonderfully twisty as ever. Milch generally doesn’t bother with meta, yet he comes awfully close by opening the season with an argument among the Cornish – whose language sounds not that much more impenetrable than Milch-speak – followed by Seth obsessing over his speech and telling Martha that he fears, “Words doing the wrong job. Piling it on too heavy, or at odds over meaning.” Milch has his own eternal struggle, and it involves making the words say exactly what he wants them to, conveying the message with as much power and grace as he can get from them.
This third season is the bumpiest of the three, with Milch trying out a number of story ideas that he didn’t know what to do with. But there’s also a whole lot of greatness in there, and I look forward to watching and discussing it with you over this summer.
Some other thoughts:
As always, these reviews will eventually be enhanced in the comments by the recollections of Jim Beaver (who is still selling personalized copies of his memoir, "Life's That Way," through his website), and perhaps by Keone Young and others.
* Another season brings with it another lead director in Mark Tinker, who was eager to team back up with Milch after “NYPD Blue” ended. (Tinker was lead director on that series for every season but the first, and spent six of those seasons working alongside Milch.) As Tinker put it in my book, “I was absolutely eager, because first of all, I felt the show was amazing, and secondly, despite all of David’s craziness, I wasn’t sick of how that process worked.”
* Though Garrett Dillahunt doesn’t return this season in a third role, Milch’s fondness for recycling actors on the same show in new roles comes up here with the return of Dan Hildebrand, who played Tim Driscoll back in the series pilot and now dons a mustache and new accent to play boarding house manager Shaughnessy (or is it Shaunessey? the latter spelling appears on the house, but the former is used elsewhere on the internet).
* Under all that facial hair as the Hearst gunmen who needles and then kills the Cornishman is Brit actor Paul Blackthorne.
* While Al is crankier than normal for much of the episode, frustrated at Hearst’s expanding tendrils, perhaps his biggest change actually involves the way he has made peace with the idea of Trixie and Sol together – or, at least, the way he’s made Sol’s political aspirations a part of the calculus involved in making the camp look respectable to Yankton. He needs Sol to be mayor more than he needs the companionship of the woman he describes, with exasperation, as a “loopy cunt!”
* Cy Tolliver lives, surviving the stab to the gut Andy gave him in the season 2 finale. Milch has told me that he promised Powers Boothe – who, remember, was cast to play Swearengen until he got very sick – a job on the show for the life of the show as a motivating tactic to get better. I wonder if Cy would have died if not for that promise.
* Nice callback to Alma’s laudanum troubles in the first season with her reluctance to take the medicine Doc Cochran offers her – and a measure of how far their relationship has come that he can get through to her momentarily here. But fainting plus blood is not an ideal development in any pregnancy.
* Al has finally graduated to saying “Gratis” without sticking “Free” in front of it to be sure people get his meaning. Then again, Merrick knew the Latin all along.
* The rough draft of Jane’s planned lecture to the schoolchildren: “Custer was a cunt. The end.” Needs some tweaking for the kids, but for me? Perfect.
Up next: “I Am Not the Fine Man You Take Me For,” in which the speeches are finally given, Hearst demonstrates his power to Al, and Jane addresses the students.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah. These Deadwood Rewinds are the things that fans’ dreams are made of. Last year I got to ask questions to both Jim and Garret about what is probably my favorite scene in TV history, and got thoughtful, awesome answers from both actors in the scene.
Where else but this blog do you see multiple actors from a series in the comment sections, providing deep insight and answering questions? And that’s completely ignoring the reviews themselves, which are always top-notch, no matter how good or bad the series may be (though a better series regularly leads to more incisive reviews). Not that we needed further proof, but this just shows that Alan is the King of TV criticism.
Before even reading the review and commenting with my thoughts regarding the episode, I wanted to take the time, much like MaliceDoom above me, to thank you for continuing this tradition, Alan. It’s a treat for all the Deadwood-philes out there. Considering you’ve already reviewed most of this season, it’s a real treat for us to go through them with you again.
…Now where are Larry Gilliard and Idris Elba so I can bother them about the “Where’s Wallace” scene?
“Every day takes figuring out all over again how to fucking live.”
Given the moment, my favorite line of dialogue the show ever produced and delivered beuatifully. AND, i love that they let it breathe.
And ain’t that the truth?
This line pretty much sums up my life since my wife died.
That’s how it is folks every fucking day. You have no idea how it is to know it will be like that for every day waking moment.
Sorry, but that just hit my like a baseball bat to the back of my head.
I’ve always felt that one of the things Season 3 does so well is to portray the characters struggling with the very impulses and behaviors that led them to Deadwood in the first place; as order of various kinds begins to wind the denizens of the town around it’s inevitable tether, each grapples with the anti-authoritarian or ruggedly selfish instincts that brought them here, outside the boundaries of civilization.
While disappointed that we never got a fourth season of Deadwood, or one or more movies to watch these characters evolve further, I still enjoy even the more questionable threads of the final season. Yes, the show may never again quite reach the rarified level of the Season 2 climax and denouement, but I would still give my right … er, arm, to spend more time with this cast, these characters and this story. Looking forward to hearing more from Jim Beaver and the gang, and to the delicious anticipation of Fridays that this rewatch has engendered. Thanks!
I didn’t have HBO when Deadwood originally aired, but after reading last year’s rewind, my interest was piqued and I did a marathon viewing of all three seasons during the Christmas holidays last year. I fell in love with this show, and was so sad when I came to the last episode. Thank you for writing about this show, because I know I would not have watched it if not for you, and for finishing up the series by making Season 3 your summer rewind.
All these years later, I never tire of reading about Deadwood in detail. Look forward to this summer
Deadwood always reminds me how many actors only shine when the material shines. The greatest actors stand out even in dreck, but for the vast majority, they only really get to reveal their skill when the material allows them to. So seeing Pruitt Taylor Vince on Deadwood, for example, always makes me so happy, because the man is such a good actor, but when he pops up in The Mentalist, for example, you might now know it.
And we’re back! Love the excuse to fire up the HBOGO (my girlfriend’s co-worker has my DVDs) and jump back in.
Glad you mentioned Blackthorne, though he’s sadly not used nearly enough. His smaller compatriot may also be familiar to readers of this blog: Seth Peterson, who played Michael Westen’s little brother Nate on Burn Notice.
Also, in addition to his dual roles on Deadwood, Hildebrand showed up this year as the deliciously scummy slaver Kraznys on Game of Thrones.
I think I’ve always been fonder of this season than the general consensus, though it’s hard to disagree that it’s the weakest of the three. It may be because the cancellation stories leaked the weekend it premiered (which was also the weekend of my 25th birthday–a bummer of a gift if I’ve ever seen one), leading me to cherish it more and view it through a slightly less critical prism.
What’s inarguable is the continued beauty of the language and brilliance of Ian McShane as Albert Swearengen. If there were still any doubt as to who the main protagonist was at this point, the sequence where he stops Bullock from killing E.B., carefully chastising him while dancing around Hearst, put it to rest. And every bit of his later meeting with Hearst is perfect; he knows just how much of his threat can be overt and how much to keep between the lines.
I need to cut myself off before I write a review the size of Alan’s, but thanks to him for doing this, and I look forward to reading the thoughts of Jim Beaver, any and all other cast members, and of course the rest of the commenters. I find that the intelligence of the writing on this show reveals itself in people’s reactions to it. Much like the actors who got to deliver Milch’s mesmerizing language, we tend to be at our best in its presence.
‘Also, in addition to his dual roles on Deadwood, Hildebrand showed up this year as the deliciously scummy slaver Kraznys on Game of Thrones.’
I didn’t know that. GREAT spot, that
I only finished watching Deadwood recently, and my first reaction was that season 3 was actually the best one, simply because of how amazing the Hearst conflict storyline was and how it elevated so much of the show, I thought. Sure there were missteps like the addition of the theater troupe that, in hindsight knowing this is the last season, pretty much only waste time. But to me the Hearst storyline outweighed all that.
OMG, did I ever enjoy watching this! I hadn’t seen any episode of Deadwood since last summer’s Rewind. Every single scene gave me something to smile about. Just off the top of my head: Seth being so uncomfortable with the TOPIC of making a speech that he can’t make eye contact while asking his wife to read it over; the camera panning over to Hearst’s empty bed, staying there a moment, then tilting down to find him on the floor; Robin flying out of the starting gate in high gear in her first scene of the season as Jane (sorry for a horse racing metaphor, but I just happened to rewatch Luck this week)…and that was the first five minutes!
–My tenth rewatch, and STILL noticing things I never did before, such as Al making sure Farnum was done bleeding before allowing the beaten man to convalesce on his bed!
–“I got problems enough today, without kitin’ checks on tomorrow’s!” How many tv shows would kill to have ONE line that good in their entire run? On this show, it’s dwarfed. I heard it just now like it was the first time I ever heard it.
–Anna Gunn has made quite a name for herself lately as Skyler White on Breaking Bad, and deservedly so (I think she’s the best actor on that show, and that’s saying something!), but she’ll always be Mrs Bullock to me (at least she’s no longer the girl they put in the laundromat’s dryer on NYPD Blue!). Also, this was the first time I noticed that the reason her character reached out to Jane to come into the schoolhouse and talk to the kids was for Jane’s benefit, not the children’s.
(Thanks again, Alan!)
SOMEBODY needs to mention the “Seth repeatedly grabbing his nose” bit. My guess: every time Hearst mentions something he feels a little sensitive about, he involuntarily acts like he just got punched in the nose?
Once I learned there would be a Season 3 Rewind of Deadwood, I vowed to make it my duty to watch an episode each week. I must admit, I have likely seen the entire series at lease 3 times through though never during the original airing. I, as many, continue to be fascinated by this series. It’s a storybook that is real life. I can’t even begin to say how taken I am by the script, how words are used so meaningfully. Season 1 is most likely my favorite, but that doesn’t really matter because it requires all 3 to make the story. One more season would have been appreciated.
I have counted a number of NYPD Blue actor alums in the various seasons. Mrs. Bullock, Tim Driscoll/Shaunessey, The Reverend, Mike Roberts in NYPD (Steve who ends up with the stable), Hostetler (the original stable owner). I know there are more. Can anyone identify others.
Alan, thanks for this. I love reading your thoughts as well as those who have come to enjoy this series as I.
Gordon Clapp showed up as a haberdasher who sells Swearengen the scarves he wraps around his hand later in the season. Also, Titus Welliver, Zach Grenier, Dayton Callie, Pasha Lynchnikoff, W. Earl Brown, and Nick Offerman all appeared on NYPD Blue.
And half the cast of Deadwood, it seemed, showed up on LOST: John Hawkes, Titus Welliver, Kim Dickens, Paula Malcomson, Robin Weigert, and William Sanderson, among the main crew, had small or large roles related to the island.
mrgrabois,
Check out Sons of Anarchy for even more Deadwood actors. I got this list off IMDB: “Thirteen members of the cast of “Deadwood” also starred in “Sons of Anarchy”. The list includes Tony Swift (Prospector/Biker), Tim De Zarn (Townsman/Nate Meineke), Kevin P. Kearns (Pasco/Luke), Dan Hildebrand (Shaughnessy/Tim Driscoll/Sean Casey) , Julie Ariola (Countess/Mary Winston ), Cleo King (Aunt Lou Marchbanks/Neeta), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter/Chief Wayne Unser), Paula Malcomson (Trixie/Maureen Ashby), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane/Ally Lowen), Titus Welliver (Silas Adams/Jimmy O’Phelan), Jamie McShane (Ned Mason/Cameron Hayes), Ray McKinnon (Reverend H.W. Smith/Lincoln Potter), Jim Cody Williams (Terrence/Uncle Vinky).”
Dayton Callie is amazing in Sons, and Kim Dickens has just been announced to be in Season 6.
These summer rewinds are the best part of summer TV. And even better when they provide good justification to watch Deadwood again (as if I needed it…)
Only thing I don’t like about this episode is that it’s the starting of the end of my favorite show of all time!! “Tell your God to ready for blood” is an awesome quote and episode title from this series to start ,I can remember when this season started and getting goose bumps seeing it return (I didn’t think HBO would keep deadwood on this long due to how expensive it was 5 million an episode) and watching all these great characters return and finding out where Milch would take them. My favorite part of this episode is when Al talks with Hearst such a great scene and the lines Al has (like always) were amazing. I liked the scene with Seth and Hearst as well and how he lost his temper, again lol, and beats E.B. afterwards, classic Deadwood! I hope we get Jim Beaver, Keon Young and we even had Garrett Dillahunt commenting on these reviews like they have before , it’s so awesome to interact with them as fans and actors of the show…
The Third Season was, by far, the best of the three, In my opinion. As usual,it is the little idiosyncratic moments that make me love this show more and more. Case in Point..after his nighttime meeting with Hearst, and flexing what power he could, as Al descends the staircase, he comes upon Richardson, Antlers in hand, raising them in Praise (Reverence?) to the mounted Moose Antlers, and says, “F****n Pagan. Tell your god to ready for blood.” the first part of the sentence is clearly an insult, but the second part shows the growth of the Swearengen character. Al shows a slight respect for Richardson, and his albeit unusual beliefs.
It’s been too many moons since I’ve seen an episode of Deadwood (not by choice!), and how wonderful it is to return to this amazing show and its glorious dialog. A zillion worthy quoteables (as always), but this one from Jane to Mose early on certainly set the “Welcome Back!” tone for me:
“And why should the young of this camp have to scurry past your man-toad figure to receive an education?”
Even after all these years I had no idea Tim Driscoll and that irritating innkeeper Shaunessey were the same actor (and the disgusting slave master on Game of Thrones as Contact_Light informs me).
Welcome back, everybody. And do stay in hailing distance!
It’s amazing how they managed to turn Al from the villain into the hero, and the transition is so well-written and acted that it actually feels natural. I usually bristle at these sorts of efforts, because they often feel like pandering to the audience, but Al is such an interesting and charismatic character that I always buy into his season 2 transformation. By the premiere of season 3, Bullock is the hot-headed jackass and I’m actively rooting for Al.
And Al has so many great lines in this episode. I turned on the subtitles just to catch every single carefully chosen word, and Milch does not disappoint.
Going forward into this with both excitement and sadness, as I still deeply regret this show’s untimely end.
This is my first time watching Season 3 since it originally aired. I’m so glad Alan is doing these recaps again. Revisiting the first episode of the season was like coming home again. I spent some time earlier today talking about Deadwood’s brilliance in an interview on Goldderby.com, yet when I turned on the show tonight, I was taken aback by how much better it was than I remembered. Good lord, that dialog! It’s a very funny episode, too, without really having any funny scenes. Ted Mann co-wrote the episode with David Milch. Ted is an amazing fellow, one of the great literary resources of the show. A former National Lampoon staffer, he recently wrote the Hatfields & McCoys miniseries and is working on a new one about the historical Texas Rangers. He’s a brilliant writer and one of the ones on Deadwood who seemed most in tune with David’s writing style and methods. I don’t know why, but Ted was the only writer I ever saw on the set who was consistently NOT in the writers’ room. While the mammoth writing sessions would be going on, Ted always seemed to be outside smoking a cigar. Whether that was significant, I don’t know. He also appears occasionally in the show as the pontificating barfly Rutherford in the No. 10 saloon.
The kids in the schoolroom scenes are all, pretty much, children of people associated with the show. Sean Bridgers’s (Johnny Burns) son Jackson is one, and W. Earl Brown’s daughter Anna is the little girl who couldn’t spell altar correctly in this episode.
I don’t remember a lot of stories about the making of this episode. I remember shooting my scenes as if they were yesterday. I think I slipped and fell down in one take, when Ellsworth sees the fainted Alma and rushes out the door. Fascinating stuff, no?
One of the fun things about this show for me is watching how quickly everyone’s hair grows. I used to shave my beard and cut my hair very short at the end of each season and then just let it grow until we came back, which means my hair is generally fairly short at the beginning of the seasons. But because the time it took the shoot the show was much longer than the time passing in the story, each episode saw my hair and McRaney’s beard and some of the others’ much longer than they could have grown in the day or two that had passed, story-wise. I was concerned at first about the fact that it wouldn’t quite match from episode to episode, but our hairdresser, the great Peter Tothpal, said succinctly, “Matching is for sissies.” So we’re all a lot woolier by season’s end. (Not to mention the fact that eagle-eyed viewers will note that Ellsworth apparently discovered a cure for hair loss between season 1 and season 3.)
That’s my buddy Dan Conroy as the shorter of the two surviving Cornishmen. Dan’s a member of the Larry Blamire stock company and has appeared in all of Larry’s cult classics such as The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra, Trail of the Screaming Forehead, and Dark and Stormy Night (in which I also appeared). He’s a very funny guy whose talents did not get much chance to shine in this episode.
I hate moving furniture as much as Ellsworth does in this episode. But I had to move it over and over again, take after take, angle after angle. My back was a wreck at the end of that day.
Anyone caring to feel old will welcome the information that Bree Seanna Wall, who plays Sophia, just graduated from high school.
That’s Allan Graf, former USC Trojan star offensive guard and Los Angeles Ram, as Hearst’s right-hand man, Captain Turner. Allan left football to become a stuntman, and subsequently became one of the best-known in the business, as well as a premier second-unit director. And in four more episodes, you’ll see him in the greatest fight scene ever put on film.
Such great dialog. Such great performances. Just the *glances* in this episode are brilliant. And I’m not even talking about me.
Like I say, I don’t have a lot of stories about this one, but I relished watching it again, seeing old friends doing magnificent work. I hope I can contribute more to these revisits than just my own biased praise for the show. But for now, I’m just very happy to be going back to it. I’ve had a pretty good run on a couple of shows since then, but this one still has my heart.
I’m off to Holland and Germany for 8-9 days, so I don’t know if I can get my comments for next week’s episode in on time, but I’ll try.
Thanks again, Alan, for doing this and for welcoming me back so kindly.
Jim Beaver
I thought children of cast members had to play Bella Union whores? :)
I’ve already said “thank you, Alan.” Now I’ll say, “Thank you, Jim,” because I get the feeling that you’re the reason Alan decided to go back to Deadwood for this summer’s Rewind.
‘And in four more episodes, you’ll see him in the greatest fight scene ever put on film’
Oof! I still feel a bit queasy at the very thought of that fight.
As always, thanks for your contributions to these recaps Jim! Deadwood is one of my favorite shows of all time, and it is no small coincidence that you have become one of my favorite TV actors as well. I delight in seeing you pop up on some of my favorite shows, whether it be Justified, or Breaking Bad. I recently began rewatching Star Trek : Enterprise for some odd reason, and smiled gleefully at seeing you in the pilot episode. Got a good laugh at your mispronunciation of Klingon(Kling-ot!!)
Anyway, just wanted to tell you how much I enjoy reading your anecdotes from behind the scenes at an all-time great TV show. Your insights are fascinating, and add an additional layer of depth to a wonderfully immersive experience. I look forward to reading more of your comments as we progress through the final season of Deadwood! Thanks again!
Thanks for being here, Jim. Behind the scenes notes that may seem insignificant to you are like gold nuggets to those of us who love the show.
And it’s great to hear you say “Deadwood” still has your heart. For fans who love a show (any show), it really means a lot if the people who got to participate in that show loved it too. I don’t think I need to explain why.
Thanks again for sharing your experiences on Deadwood Mr. Beaver it is a great pleasure to be able to comment with one of my favorite actors on my all time favorite TV show!!
The great thing about this summer series is it gets you to watch Deadwood. What a pleasure! Also, Jim, it was great watching you and Olyphant work together again this year on Justified.
I’ll add to the chorus: thanks for doing this, Jim. Your inside-take on the whole thing makes the rewatch that much more fun. God damn I’m looking forward to this!
Jim, every time you come on my TV, I throw up my hands and should “Jim Beaver!”
This doesn’t necessarily endear me to folks in the room, but it always puts a smile on my face.
Now spill the beans!: are you Raylan’s biological father on Justified or simply a more subtle contrast to Arlo?
Thank you, Mr. Beaver.
Funny that I have more or less the same reaction as you whenever I go back to the show – surprise at how fantastic it is and how much I enjoy just living in that world.
As Wayne and Garth so famously said 20 years ago, “We’re not worthy! We’re not worthy!”. Thank you so much for the time to comment with us. This show was a gift and I have such fondness for all the wonderful characters and the talented actors who brought them to life, none more so than Whitney Ellsworth. I know it was in the nature of Mr. Ellsworth as written to be a decent and noble sort of fellow and that for all we know it could’ve been just an act, but it is impossible not to see your own fundamental decency come through on screen. And the fact that you take the time to rewatch the show and comment for all us fans proves that Jim Beaver is the man. Thank you!
Just to add to the continued thanks you’re receiving for doing us such a great service by providing your insights, I also wanted to thank you for the non-Deadwood material in your posts. You’re a great historian of TV and Film, and I learn about 10 new bits of trivia in each post, including actors’ past works, great unseen performances, and actors in roles where I haven’t recognized them. It’s always a treat! Thank you again!
(In the break room at work last night)
COWORKER: It’s warm in here.
ME: Yeah, but there’s no breeze today, so going outside offers no respite.
COWORKER: (smiles) There’s a word you never get to use! I don’t think I’ve ever used that word.
ME: Well, I’ve been watching a lot of David Milch shows this week (Luck and DW), and my vocabulary always expands when I do that. I probably heard that word this week.
In fact, I had heard it the night before, in Tell Your God to Ready for Blood.
***
(Farnum groans in the bed he’s laying in upstairs at the Gem.)
EB: “Voters of the camp, do you see come before you some swollen and dissolute stranger? Do not mistake—“ (groans – forces himself upright, throwing his hands in the air) “It is I, E.B. Farnum!”
Al: Lie back, E.B.
EB: “Beaten past recognition by a candidate for another office.”
Al: Lie the **** back—and listen. I need your truthful reply. Lie, I will know it, and death will be no respite.
EB: I told Hearst nothing of Bullock and the widow.
Al: I will profane your ****ing remains, E.B.
EB: Not my remains, Al.
Al: Gabriel’s trumpet will produce you from the ass of a pig.
EB: You told me not to tell him, and I didn’t.
Al: I believe you.
EB: My pain is such that gives me no solace.
Al: Well, try not to blame Bullock for presuming it was you, considering your ****ing history. (E.B. ***** his head) Anyways, tonight’s speeches are ****ing canceled. Nurse your ****in’ wouds.
EB: Thank you.
Al: I do not mean here.
LOL @ the whiny “Not my remains, Al!”
Can’t believe it has been two years since we started reviewing Season 1!!
Wonderful to have Mr. Beaver with us again. I too cheer Jim when I see him on another show – much to my wife’s confusion. :-)
Congrats to “Deadwood” for being named the 32 best written TV series of all time by Writers Guild of America!
Wow! Hi Alan. Hey Jim! Just came across this by accident wanting to know Alans take on The Killing. The Killing reminded me that once you work with David Milch you are spoiled. I guess Ill have to dust off my DVDs of Season 3 and relook and comment, if youre interested.
One thing I can tell you in preparation for the start of it we all held our breaths and were excited to see the first pages. We all had smiles on our faces at the first read at the Melody Ranch where we filmed. The clean air and the welcome faces of the cast and crew in the freash Santa Clarita setting was par none. Il always hold those memories to my heart.
One thing I can tell you is that Alan Graf who plays Captain Turner and I worked together on one of my first films. Baby Blue Marine that starred Jan Michael Vincent. I knew he and Earl would do a great job as they did.
At the present time Im back with our exec Greg Feinberg and working with Pruitt Taylor on True Blood on HBO. We premier the 6th season and Ill be looking for your recapse.
Huzzah!!!
On behalf of the entire Deadwood-loving world, Keone: Yes, we’re interested! Thanks for dropping in!
Welcome back Keone Young (aka Mr Wu) along with Jim Beaver I love that y’all take the time to give us hardcore Deadwood fans some more insight into the show(which is,my favorite TV show ever) such a treat to. Hear your thoughts. Thanks for your time I appreciate it more than I could possibly put into words …Huzaaah!!! Sincerely your fan Thomas J
After revisiting the 1st episode of the 3rd season I was reminded how better and better the acting got. Like fine wine it just aged to perfection. Some brilliant scenes put together by the cast and crew ensemble just put me in awe. The writing has been unmatched.
The thing I remember most was when we first met as a group I was anxious as all heck when I saw the first dialogue that WU was out of town. There was a new cast member, Brent Sexton, who plays Harry in Tom Nuttals bar. He if you recall was the actor who played the father in The Killing. A fine fine actor.
I started to get anxious as I felt WU was going to be put out to pasture in theis 3rd season. But David pulled me aside on the first group meet and told me that WU would play a big part in the War against Hearst. He allayed my fears as he put his arm around me and told me to trust him. I always have.
Hollywood is a town of promises and lies but Milch has always been above that. Like the good samaritan in the bible he always was there to support and help even to his own expense. I know as he has pulled me out of a couple of jams.
The remarkable thing about the show for me was how everything was kept in synch. And yet it was such a complicated and difficult show. I think it was Milch who always made us feel like we were important parts of this well run machine.
As I look on this show I just feel so much respect and love for all who participated and know how it was duly shared amongst us all.
I’ll add my thanks to you (and to Jim Beaver) for sharing your memories of the show, and its special cast and crew. As fans, we have an increasingly interactive relationship with our art & entertainment (and those rare works that combine the two seamlessly), and it’s a real pleasure to feel that our affection and empathy for a work of fiction is mirrored in the behind-the-scenes relationships of the artists involved. Best wishes to you and your new endeavors – and for the work you and your colleagues have given us to savor and enjoy for years to come.
“I started to get anxious as I felt WU was going to be put out to pasture in theis 3rd season. But David pulled me aside on the first group meet and told me that WU would play a big part in the War against Hearst. He allayed my fears as he put his arm around me and told me to trust him. I always have.”
I’d come for Alan’s great reviews and the comments that follow…but stuff like this is what makes the Deadwood Rewinds my favorite thing I’ve ever done on the internet.
Welcome back, Keone! Pleasure to have you, and very excited to talk about Wu’s return in a few episodes.
Yes! Thanks to Keone and Jim for chiming in with your recollections! Deadwood was one of the greatest shows ever and you guys were a great part of that!
Not only is Alan reviewing what is my probably my favorite season of Deadwood (when Team Swearengen and Team Bullock finally unite), but we’re also getting two of my favorite actors from that season providing insights into the show. I absolutely loved Ellsworth and Wu and their storylines in Season 3–so many wonderful heartbreaking genius moments, thank you so much for giving us your time.
I think I’ll have to go back and rewatch Season 3 (for literally the 10th time) with you guys in real time. Though if I do I’ll have to put up with my husband calling me a “Celestial” for the next several weeks (I’m Korean but I doubt Deadwood residents would know the difference).
Keone, thank you so much for being here. It always amazed me how you could convey so much feeling and meaning when the audience couldn’t understand 99% of what you were saying. It’s also amazing how much Wu evolves over the course of the three seasons. In the first season I found him terrifying but by the end of the third season I wanted to hug him every time he appeared on screen.
As always, thank you for sharing your experiences, Keone. You have no idea how spoiled you and Jim (and Garret for a while, last year) are making us by providing your insights and answering our questions. It’s truly an honor
So glad Allan decided to do a season 3 re-watch. I know I’m getting a bit ahead but once announced the rewatch and just got to my favorite quote of the series. Episode 6-Al talking to Dan for the first time after the fight and waiting to hear from Dan that he had passed the killing of the giant.
Dan-“well why didn’t you ask me to volunteer it?”
Al-“because opinion solicited does not equal one freely voiced”
There many quotes that I love thru out the series but there is something about the way Al delivers this line that makes me smile every time I see it.
(and scrubbing blood off the Gem floor, because no one does it as well as he does)
I haven’t watched any of S3 since its first-run finale, and knowing the last scene, Al’s comments were devastating.