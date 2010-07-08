Emmy analysis: Emmy voters go for some new (and ‘True’) blood

Emmy voters tend to be conservative, predictable or lazy, depending on how charitable you want to be towards them, which leads to the same series and actors being nominated again and again and again. But the 2009-10 TV season was so loaded with memorable new series that even Academy members with their heads deepest in the sand couldn’t help but notice, and then nominate many of them.
Click here for a complete list of Emmy nominees.
There were still plenty of lame “once a nominee, always a nominee” picks – “30 Rock” got 15 nominations for its worst season by far – and a number of superb newcomers (and relative newcomers) were either marginalized (“Treme” and “Parks and Recreation” only picked up two nominations apiece, though at least one for “Parks and Rec” was Amy Poehler as lead comedy actress) or shut out completely (“Community” and FX’s incredible “Sons of Anarchy,” which had one of the three best seasons of any drama on television last year), but the drama and comedy series categories featured five first-time nominees, and all the series acting categories featured at least one, and at times several first-time nominees.
“Glee” was the most-nominated series with 19 nods (the HBO miniseries “The Pacific” had the most nominations overall, though many of them were in technical categories), including best comedy, and four acting nominees (Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and, most surprisingly, Matthew Morrison) in four categories. “Modern Family” picked up 14 nominations, and its gambit of submitting all of its actors as supporting paid off, with Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara duking it out for comedy supporting actress, and Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and (my favorite) Eric Stonestreet all being nominated for supporting actor.
Though the first season of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” (which aired last summer, and therefore within the eligiblity period) was creatively uneven (and only occasionally comedic), voters were impressed by Edie Falco’s “Sopranos” pedigree enough to hand the show eight nominations, including comedy series and Falco for comedy actress. CBS’s “The Good Wife” got nine nominations, including the expected ones for drama series and Julianna Margulies for drama actress, but also supporting nods for both Christine Baranski and Archie Panjabi. And HBO’s “True Blood” went where vampire shows rarely go by locking down a drama series nomination for its second season.
The most pleasantly surprising “newcomers”? That would be Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton from “Friday Night Lights,” who have been delivering incredible, Emmy-worthy work on that show for years, but finally got their first nominations this year after DirecTV extensively campaigned for the series. (This season’s “The Son,” a fantastic showcase for Zach Gilford, also got a writing nomination, though Gilford himself was unsurprisingly ignored in the guest actor category.)
Is this the nominations list I would have chosen? No. (You’ve seen my picks already.) That “Sons of Anarchy” couldn’t get a single nomination in general, and one for Katey Sagal in particular, is an indictment on any suggestion that the Emmys actually do represent the best work being done on television. Both “Community” and “Parks and Rec” (and “Party Down,” for that matter) were more deserving than several of the comedy nominees. “Treme,” like David Simon’s “The Wire,” had some absolutely stunning performances that went unrecognized.
But the outlaw biker subculture depicted on “Sons” was likely always going to be a turn-off to Emmy voters, those voters are also barely aware that David Simon exists, and “Community” and “Parks and Rec” had the bad fortune to be great in years when there were two other adored comedy newbies with much higher ratings. Because even in a relatively forward-thinking year, there’s only so much turnover the voters will feel comfortable with.
The Emmys have had so many terrible nominations in the past, and snubbed so many great series and shows, that by now I’m often conditioned to respond to the final list with the thought that it could be worse. “Sons of Anarchy” was ignored, but “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” combined for 24 nominations. Andre Braugher from TNT’s underrated “Men of a Certain Age” slipped in with a supporting actor nod.
And hey, at least “Entourage” wasn’t nominated as one of the best comedies on television.
Some other Emmy thoughts:
- Emmy voters are clearly on Team Coco. “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” got four nominations, including Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series. “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” on the other hand? Zero nominations.
- Though Matthew Fox barely missed the cut on my top 6, he was a very deserving first-time nominee for the final season of “Lost,” which got plenty of Emmy love, including drama series, Michael Emerson and Terry O’Quinn for supporting actor and writing and directing of the controversial finale. The two other outgoing dramas didn’t get as much affection: “24” got five nominations, but most were technical, and “Law & Order” was shut out.
- Last year, “Mad Men” got a whopping four writing nominations. That number was cut in half this year, but the two nods were for two of the season’s strongest episodes, “Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency” and the season three finale “Shut the Door, Have a Seat.” “Breaking Bad” has yet to crack the writing category, but its brilliant director of photography Michael Slovis got a nod, as did Michelle MacLaren for directing the masterful suspense climax to “One Minute.”
- Though “Mad Men” co-star Elisabeth Moss was nominated for lead actress last year, she submitted herself in the supporting category this time, ostensibly to give January Jones a clear shot at a nomination. The approach paid off, as both Jones and Moss were nominated, and Christina Hendricks also picked up a supporting nod.
- Amazing as “The Pacific” was, it’s time for the Academy to acknowledge the current state of the TV business and fold the Outstanding Miniseries category into the one for TV-movies. Almost no one makes miniseries anymore, which is how we wound up with only “The Pacific” and PBS’ “Return to Cranford” as nominees.
- The Emmy “Cagney & Lacey” love-fest is still in effect, 20 years later. Between them, Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly scored a dozen nominations and six wins for the ’80s cop drama, and since it ended, they’ve picked up a dozen more nominations (and Daly two more wins). Gless made it a baker’s dozen today with a nomination for “Burn Notice.”
- Emmys in a nutshell: “Human Target” picked up a nomination for its excellent theme song (the best part of that show), in the same category where “Nurse Jackie” was nominated for its theme, which is completely out of sync with the series it’s introducing.
So those are some of my Emmy thoughts. Fienberg shares some of his thoughts here. What are yours?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Treme nominations – attempt by emmy voters to make up for snubbing The Wire?
Katey Sagal is the clear winner for everyone who watched Sons of Anarchy. Everyone who watched: that is the unfornate part.
Why do I suddenly suspect that Ed O’Neill will change his mind about not submitting as a lead next year?
According to Steve Levitan, he submitted as Supporting Actor along with Eric, Jesse and Ty.
Same thing I said on Fienberg’s post and then some,
I’m surprised by how much the Emmy voters got right this year: Leaving Family Guy out, Matthew Fox for Best Actor, Amy Pohler for Best Actress. However, even as a Modern Family fan, I am upset that 3 of their actors got Best supporting nods, instead giving one of those spots to the undeniably great Nick Offerman for Parks and Rec. Also can we get Two and a Half Men and anything related to it out of here please?
And speaking of Parks and Rec, how did The Office and Nurse Jackie get in over NBCs best comedy this year? It feels like Nurse Jackie is being nominated as “That show with that actress we love to recognize”. Don’t even get me started on The Office, this may have been 30 Rock’s worst year but it was still solid, there were times this season when The Office was just plain terrible (the clip show, The Chump, and the season finale).
Overall this is better than last year, good to see Friday Night Lights actors crack their way in.
I’m ecstatic about January Jones. That’s all I have to say.
How many years does Monk need to be off the air before Tony Shaloub stops gettin nominated?
I get your point, but Monk really only ended a few months ago (aaaaaawful finale). I would much rather have seen about 10 guys in that spot (def. Joel McHale). Overall though, there isn’t too much to complain about here. I will say that I would have loved to see John Noble be recognized. So happy for all the Modern Family and Lost love.
I see Treme is continuing David Simon’s fined Emmy tradition. Who has he pissed off? Was also glad about Braugher and to see that the Emmy voters overlooked January Jones’ catatonic SNL performance to give her a nod. Found it strange though that Danson, Robert Morse and John Lithgow would nominate themselves in the Guest category.
WAAAAAY too much Glee. I like the show, but it is extremely inconsistent and way overrated.
I would take The Office and 30 Rock (although 30 Rock still had some great episodes this year) and replace them with the former half of NBC’s comedy block.
Letterman is the best talk show host and deserved a nomination. For SNL to get a nomination over “The Late Show” for Best Variety, etc., Show is ridiculous.
Also, they have to figure out how to define “comedy.” Nurse Jackie is a show w/few laughs about a drug-addict that cheats on her husband. It’s not a comedy. Tara is a show w/few laughs about a person with multiple personalities in a dysfunctional family. It’s also not a comedy. Just because a show makes you laugh once in awhile doesn’t make it a comedy.
Letterman is the best talk show host and deserved a nomination. For SNL to get a nomination over “The Late Show” for Best Variety, etc., Show is ridiculous.
Also, they have to figure out how to define “comedy.” Nurse Jackie is a show w/few laughs about a drug-addict that cheats on her husband. It’s not a comedy. Tara is a show w/few laughs about a person with multiple personalities in a dysfunctional family. It’s also not a comedy. Just because a show makes you laugh once in awhile doesn’t make it a comedy.
Agreed. That’s like saying Breaking Bad is a comedy because you laugh at Saul.
You missed Mike O’Malley as an acting nom for Glee! Probably the best Glee-related nomination in the whole batch!
You missed Elizabeth Mitchell getting a nomination for Oustanding Guest Actress for Lost! :)
Better than I expected, overall.
I noticed Parks and rec got a nomination for Best Theme Song. If they win, I hope they send Jabba the Hutt to pick up the statue.
I think Christina Hendricks should have received a special nomination for “Best Supported Actress.”
Looking forward to the Podcast this afternoon.
Jabba the Hutt, Jabba the Hutt, Jabba the Hutt…
Hendricks did recieve a nomination
John, read what Eric said about Hendricks a bit more closely ;)
He was making a boob joke.
John, I believe Eric was making a bawdy joke.
The one nomination I was most hoping for – Josh Holloway – didn’t happen. I’m not surprised but it still stings.
Quite happy to see Andre Braugher.
Most is forgiven because of Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton’s nominations. But Zach Gilford certainly deserved a nod, as well.
I’m surprised by Matthew Morrison’s nomination.
Jane Lynch and Sophia Vergara will have to duke it out. Wish they could share it :) – I think they are both fantastic!
Please, please, please end the misery that is 2 and a half men. Wasn’t funny to start. Not funny now. With so much talent in the comedy category, Jon Cryer getting a nod is borderline offensive.
I fully concur. The show still being on TV is hugely offensive. The show should have had its ‘Pilot’ rejected.
And yay for Andre Braugher being nominated for Men of A Certain Age!
Katy Segal and Ed O’Neill were both snubbed. I guess the Academy members weren’t Married with Children fans.
Mixed reaction for me. I still don’t understand the love for Tony Shaloub, Two and a Half Men and most of the Lead Actress category. At least FNL got some love for the leads and so I probably am not as negative about this list as in past years. Katey Sagal was better than anyone nominated in her category this year, and it’s sad that this category seems to have reserved spots for Close, Sedgwick and Hargitay regardless of the quality of their work.
Although I like Glee, I do think that only the supporting and guest actor noms are justified. Maybe next year when a full season is planned at once we will see more consistency with the leads.
I am also glad to see that Conan’s Tonight Show got a few nominations. It looks like it was for the last episode, which was a classic. I wonder if he will show up to the ceremony since NBC is airing this year.
anyone surprised “Big Bang Theory” got snubbed in Best Comedy? I don’t watch it personally, but it seemed a lock from everything I had read. Would have figured it to get in there rather than “Nurse Jackie”.
BBT has turned into the Jim Parsons show, kind of like Happy Days turned into the Fonzie show. So JP got his fairly well deserved nomination, but the show itself didn’t have a great year IMO
No Community??? WTF?
Alan, like you I’ve been conditioned to massive disappointment with Emmy nominations, so felt that this year’s list is actually pretty good. Part of that may be the due to the FNL love finally being aimed at the show. I know that Britton and Chandler are not going to win, but it’s so nice that they are finally being recognized for their consistently great performances. I am disappointed (but not surprised) that Gilford didn’t get a nom.
Biggest snubs in my estimation – no Parks & Rec for best comedy. P&R was consistently the funniest show on t.v. this year. In the same vein, it’s a crime that Nick Offerman didn’t get nominated. As you have repeatedly mentioned, his performance as Ron Effin’ Swanson is a master-class in comic minimalism. I wished that Justified had gotten a little more love too.
As for mistakes, the Office was not one of the year’s best comedies and doesn’t deserve a nom. Similarly, True Blood is not deserving of a best drama nom. Campy and fun, yes. Emmy-worthy, no.
Swapping Community and Parks & Rec for The Office and 30 Rock would have been nice. Nick Offerman should definitely gotten a nomination.
Pretty happy with the Eric Stonestreet, Andre Braugher, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton nominations although it looks like the 3 Modern Family supporting actor nominations may knock each other out.
I’m curious, by what measure do you consider this the”worst season by far” of ’30 Rock?’ I found the stuntcasting of Season 3 weighed it down much worse, and that, while clearly not hitting its Season 1 heights, got at least some of its groove back in Season 4.
That said, as much as I stan for ’30 Rock,’ I’ve finally started on ‘Community’ at my sister’s urging. Holy hell, talk about a snub. I would have had no qualms if it had been nominated in place of ’30 Rock’ or, better yet, that hot mess named ‘Glee.’
Also, IMO ‘The Office’ had even less business being nominated this year than ’30 Rock.’
I don’t get the fawning over “glee” either…I tried to like it, I really did
But Community not getting ANY noms is jaw droppingly crazy
I can’t decide whether I’m more pleased about the Entourage snub or the Leno snub.
Even with the exclusion of so many great shows (SoA) and actors (too many to list), there were enough surprising and well deserved nominations on here to allow me to look past the more egregious lazy selections. It’s really an embarrassment of riches on TV nowadays.
The office getting nominations is horrible. Nurse Jackie is a comedy? hmm… Community got jobbed.
I’m upset about the Courteney Cox snub and the fact that Cougar Town got nothing. While it took a while to find its groove, it was one of the more consistently funny shows of the season.
By contrast, I’m THRILLED Courteney Cox’s overacting and mugging was ignored. Patricia Heaton, too. Though as much as I dislike both of those actresses, I would have preferred either to Lea Michele.
Different strokes…
By contrast, I’m THRILLED Courteney Cox’s overacting and mugging was ignored. Patricia Heaton, too. Though as much as I dislike both of those actresses, I would have preferred either to Lea Michele.
Different strokes…
Justified? Timothy Olyphant????? Walton Goggins?
30 for 30? The Two Escobars?
Josh Holloway?
At first thought, I wasn’t as annoyed because there weren’t as many frustrating nominations as usual (Entourage) but now that I really start to think about the omissions, i’m getting upset.
The Two Escobars was awesome, but maybe it was too recent for the nomination cutoff for this year?
No Jeremy Piven?
FINALLY, OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS OVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Here here!
I want to lick every inch of that man’s body.
Can someone explain to me how Sons of Anarchy’s outlaw biker subject matter is too out there for the Academy, but all the vampire violence and soft-core sex on True Blood isn’t?
It probably has something to do with ratings and buzz.
That argument doesn’t really hold up, as Sons of Anarchy was a huge ratings success for FX. It also got a decent amount of press when it beat the Jay Leno Show one night in the 18-49 demo. People are obviously watching it, just not the ones with Emmy ballots.
SoA actually had great ratings this year, but clearly not the buzz of True Blood.
But it really has to do with the academy essentially seeing white trash, tattoo-ed up bikers like they saw the corner boys on The Wire.
That’s something they don’t see, don’t want to see and aren’t touching. Their idea of crime the laughable Law and Order franchise.
Bikers really exist, vampires don’t.
True Blood deserved it’s nomination for best drama. True Blood is just as good as Buffy was.
And, unless I’m mistaken, Buffy was never nominated for Best Drama. So True Blood being as good as Buffy doesn’t really help your defense that it deserved to be nominated.
No Buffy, was never nominated, which is a criminal oversight.
And I’m sorry, but not even on its best day was True Blood as good as Buffy, and I love True Blood.
This post just made me through up in my mouth a little.
True Blood!!! Thank you, Emmy people.
“Dan Patridge” needs to be banned.
@melanie: I second that.
thirded
I fourth that. Lighten up, Francis.
As you’ve seen, Dan’s less-than-delightful comment has been deleted, folks.
Thanks Alan.
Yeah, I can’t help but feel strangely pleased with these nominations. My reaction is basically “Wow, these don’t suck as much as usual!”
Love the Matthew Fox nomination, the “Lost” and “Modern Family” recognition, and the relative absence of “24,” “Family Guy” and “Entourage.” Hate the inclusion of “The Office” and “30 Rock” over their much funnier Thursday NBC counterparts. And there’s a special place in Hades for anybody who voted for Jon Cryer over Nick Offerman.
Oh, and how bad do the Oscars have to be to NOT get nominated? Just Steve Martin defecating on the stage for five hours? Some of the worst produced television year in and year out, but never ignored by Emmy.
I cannot believe Nurse Jackie was nominated for best comedy. Very disappointed that Community was shut out, but thrilled to see so many Modern Family nominations – especially the acting ones.
The real highlight, however, as that Elizabeth Mitchell received a nomination for guest actress on Lost! I’m shocked that she was nominated since she was on screen for such a short amount of time, but she is one of the best actors to ever appear on Lost, so I say she deserves it.
Elizabeth Mitchell got nominated?
Wasn’t she even in 3 episodes this final season?
I believe she was in just 2 – the premiere and the finale…and obviously she would have submitted the finale as her episode.
She was nominated as a Guest Actress.
Far, far too much “Glee,” a one-trick pony if there ever was one. Its spot should have gone to “Parks & Recreation,” and “The Office’s” to “Community.”
And a nomination for SNL but not for David Letterman’s or Craig Ferguson’s shows? The Emmy voters must really love Kristin Wiig’s wacky faces.
On the other hand, hooray for Andre Braugher! And although I’ve never watched “Friday Night Lights,” I love Connie Britton, so good for her.
Oh, and the nomination of Conan/exclusion of Jay makes it all worthwhile.
Not to Conan.
30 Rock is the go-to “once a nominee, always a nominee” gripe? What about Mariska Hargitay, Glenn Close, Tony Shalhoub? Besides, you yourself picked Fey and Baldwin, and most of the others were (arguably) deserved technical slots, like for costumes for that triple-wedding finale.
It’s also misleading to say that the Emmys tend to be conservative, which is true but decreasingly so. The past few years have seen inch-by-inch movement away from perennials in favor of new or critically beloved series. There will always be problems with the Emmys, but these past few years of nominations have seen dramatic improvement.
Finally, HOORAY for Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Christina Hendricks, and Amy Poehler!
I’m happiest to see Jon Benjamin finally get some love (Voice-over performance, “Archer”).
Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley. Would you have taken that bet 10 years ago?
I didn’t see the Jon Benjamin nod. Awesome.
Hear, hear. Benjamin has been bringing the funny with his vocal work for many years. I hope he wins, and that his nomination isn’t in the … “dangah zooone!!”
I am so freaking excited for the Kyle Chandler/Connie Britton nods that I almost don’t care about the other snubs. I did a little happy dance in my seat when I read those. I’m also very, very happy about Matthew Fox. He deserves it.
Now, let the MODERN FAMILY OVER GLEE campaigning begin! Because if Glee wins…sigh. I give up. (I say this every year. I never give up.)
What you said! So *very* happy for Chandler and Britton. Finally! ::Sigh of relief::
And your last two sentences has me laughing. I know how you feel.
No acting noms for Treme or The Pacific? Or Community or Nick Offerman? Did they even watch The Office or 30 Rock this year?
I’m so happy about Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton being nominated, that the snubs aren’t bothering me. Much.
Love Conan being nominated. LOVE.
I can’t comment on the “Sons of Anarchy” snub because I haven’t gotten to it yet in my queue. I’ll take your word for it, though, as I’ve heard nothing but praise for it.
The “True Blood” nomination revives my feelings of bitterness over Buffy never getting nominated, and BtVS was twice the show TB is on its best days. And I love “True Blood”.
“Community” and “Parks & Recreation” getting snubbed stung, though I’m happy Amy Poehler was recognized.
I’m thrilled about all the “Modern Family” nominations but wish they had sacrificed Jon Cryer instead of Rainn Wilson. I will echo other comments here and ask when will we be done with Two and a half men?!?!
I will also be happy when this fascination with “Glee” has ended. I do enjoy it, but enough already. It really isn’t that good.
I’m just glad Dexter got the nomination. Wish Jennifer Carpenter got one too though
The nominations for Coach and Mrs. Taylor were far and away the best of the morning. I’m betting that if it wasn’t for True Blood, FNL would have gotten a series nomination. The other 5 were givens.
Speaking of givens, I was hoping that Timothy Olyphant would be nominated for Justified.
14 nominations for Modern Family and the voters couldn’t find room for Ed O’Neill in there somewhere? Don’t get me wrong, I love the show, but I think Ed was just as good as the 5 actors that were nominated.
All I can say is a-freaking-men to Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton’s LONG overdue nominations. Although I thought Chandler’s role this season hasn’t been as prominent as seasons past (at least IMHO at this point in the NBC-aired episodes I’ve seen to date), I’m happy he’s nominated, if not just to make up for his egregious omission in failing to be nominated in years past.
Overall I’m pretty pleased with these nominations despite the obvious NBC comedy errors.
One thing you didn’t mention is that CHUCK got a nomination for Stunt coordinating! Yeah!
I like that FNL got some love. I’m bummed that 24 did not get nominated for anything.
It’s a sad state of affairs when you expect the Emmy nominations to throw up some junk results.
Pretty depressing about ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ getting nothing, though it is not really surprising, but the ignorance of Katey Sagal is still a kick in the balls. Ditto to a lesser extent with Timothy Olyphant & ‘Justified’. Was hoping Anna Gunn might break through as well for ‘Breaking Bad’. And no John Noble nod is just plain annoying.
The ‘Best Comedy’ category is a joke. ’30 Rock’ & from all accounts ‘The Office’ were pretty terrible. ‘Nurse Jackie’ is more drama than comedy. And ‘Glee’ I’m just not a fan of.
The complete absence of ‘Community’ is ludicrous. And on what universe is Tony Schlob funnier than say Joel McHale or A.N.Other for that matter. Not to mention the obligatory ‘Two & A Half Men’ nomination even though it is one of the worst & unfunny shows on TV.
However, on the positives, major kudos to both Kyle Chander & Connie Britton, fully deserved. And I’m glad Archie Punjabi got a look, easily one of the best new characters this year. And well done to ‘Modern Family’ & Amy Poehler too.
I have loved David Simon since reading the book Homicide almost 20 years ago. The Wire was fantastic. New Orleans is my favorite city in the nation. I was there when Katrina struck. That said, Treme was basically unwatchable. I just barely made it through the end, realizing that I was hoping, secretly wishing, that all the characters would be killed or off themselves. The show was so preachy that I once said it was like a weekly lecture (and then in the next episode, there was *literally* a “scene” (if you could call it that) in which the Goodman character *gave a lecture*). The show was abominable. It was inexcusable. Not only should it not have received an Emmy nomination, I would only prescribe it to people who I felt deserved torture.
Oh yeah, and it does not matter that 30 Rock had its worst season. Its worst season is still better than anything else currently in production.
Treme gave a very realistic portrayal of New Orleans.
Exactly how did Elizabeth Mitchell even qualify? She was in one scene in the season opener, in which she had three lines, and then she had one or two scenes in the finale, in she appeared for maybe five minutes.
Don’t get me wrong, because Elizabeth Mitchell should have picked up an Emmy for Lost already, lord knows. But this year she wasn’t even on the show in anything more than a cameo role. And at that she was given almost nothing to do. The one real scene she had she knocked out of the park, but it was two minutes. Maybe three. That gets an Emmy nod?
Man, the Emmys are just worthless.
GUEST ACTRESS. Only takes one episode.
I think Schmoker knows that info which is why he/she didn’t focus on it. he/she talked about length of her screentime.
How the hell is January Jones nominated for anything? Every scene she’s in is cringeworthy.
January Jones was nominated and Khandi Alexander wasn’t. Makes me insane.
Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler!?! Yippee! Finally! :: big sigh of relief::
Andre Braugher, Yay!
Glee? Um?( insert swear words)
Nothing for SOA !?! (See above comment about Glee, for my response to their take on SOA.)
Ah well. Maybe the people who create these fantastic shows realize that the Emmys are messed up.
Yet Breaking Bad, and Mad Men did get nominations. But nothing in the writing category for Breaking Bad? That show has me wanting to work in film. I have never felt that desire before Breaking Bad!
Still, I have some small hope that the Emmys are coming around…..ever so slowly, maybe….
Alan, how can you not be more offended by the Office’s best comedy nod? Yeah, 30 Rock wasn’t great this year, but it was like Monty Python compared to the Office this year. Single most undeserved nomination.
Happy about some of the noms such as Chandler and Britton (overdue) but perplexed that True Blood gets a nod for drama but no FNL?
Like someone said, campy and fun, but a nom?
I was pretty surprised at the nod for The Office (was definitely it’s worst season).
Pleased for Pohler but disappointed for Offerman. Community should have easily taken a nom.
@Angela-I was surprised that BB didn’t receive a single writing nod. There were some excellent well- written episodes to choose this past season. And did the strong performances of Banks, Odenkirk, Esposito and Norris cancel each other? Color me surprised that Gunn did not get a nomination.
I have to say that I’m ticked that Sagal did not get a nomination for her excellent work in S2. What of the subject matter? Outlaw biker gangs, gun running, mismatched loyalties and other struggles? We have True Blood with a crazy MaryAnn, ongoing orgies, bombs, sheer religion fanaticism but the academy can’t embrace a show that showed the brutality and it’s aftermath of rape (for starters) when it happens everyday (statistically speaking).
Congratulations to Modern Family!
I, too, didn’t get the nod for NJ and it’s theme. It doesn’t work well within the content of the show.
Also, I know NJ is more of a dramedy than a comedy but Peter Facinelli’s performance added more humor this season besides Wever, Best and Smith.
I think it was in my dreams that Olyphant, Goggins and Searcy would have been nominated.
“The Office” getting a comedy series nom is a joke. It had it’s worse season yet by far.
Nice seeing FNL finally get it’s due in the lead actor, and actress categories.