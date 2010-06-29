If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Drama Series

And so we’ve finally come to the end of Emmy Two-Plus Weeks here at HitFix, as Fienberg and I have gone through our picks for all the major categories. As always, Dan offers predictions of who will be nominated, along with some wishful thinking, while I suggest who would be on my hypothetical ballot if I were an Emmy voter.
Our last category is the big one: Outstanding Drama Series. Dan’s gallery is up, my picks are after the jump, and at the end of the post I’ll have links to all my previous posts on the subject:
If you’ve been reading the previous entries in this series, or reading me in general for a while, these picks shouldn’t be a surprise, but I still had a hard time narrowing the field down to six. (Some people asked yesterday about the fact that there were seven series nominees last year; that was because of ties in the voting, I believe.) In alphabetical order (with my favorite conveniently coming first):
TV critics (myself included) and obsessed TV fans spend a lot of time (particularly in regards to another show on this list) dwelling on the notion of plans. How much was this planned out? Did you have the ending in mind all along? How can we trust you if you don’t have a plan? Season three of “Breaking Bad,” which creator Vince Gilligan said was written largely on the fly – and which featured a brilliant, introspective episode about a fly – also happened to be not only the best season for that show to date, but the best season for any series on television this season. Sometimes, it’s not about knowing where you’re going, but knowing what to do once you arrive at an unknown destination.
“Friday Night Lights” boldly reinvented itself in its fourth season, turning the beloved Panthers into the show’s villains, moving Coach Taylor from a position of privilege to one of immense struggle, and introducing not only a quartet of new characters, but essentially a whole new community (largely black and poor) for our returning characters to interact with. And while there were a few missteps along the way (mostly having to do with trying to squeeze what felt like 22 episodes of story into the 13 episodes that come with the DirecTV deal), it was pretty fantastic, and easily the best I’ve ever seen a high school drama deal with the inevitable graduation of most of its younger characters.
For the longest time, I wasn’t sure whether “Lost” would make the cut for this list. There were some incredible highs this year and also some maddening lows, up to and including parts of the finale. But I re-watched that finale again yesterday, and without giving too much away about the post I hope to finish writing by this afternoon, I simply couldn’t in good conscience omit a series that gave me a final episode that worked on as many levels as “The End” did – nor a season that provided great moments like Ben begging Ilana for forgiveness, or Richard trapped in the hold of the Black Rock, or Sawyer being self-destructive with the help of Iggy & the Stooges. Not a perfect ending to one of the all-time great dramas, but one that felt appropriately bipolar given the ups and downs of the series as a whole.
Because the third season of “Mad Men” aired so long ago, and because other dramas like “Breaking Bad” and “Sons of Anarchy” aired fantastic seasons after it ended, it’s easy to forget just how compelling the 1963 chapter in the life of Don Draper was, with highs including the birth of the runaway lawn mower, Betty coming alive in Rome, the final third of “The Gypsy and the Hobo” and pretty much every moment of the finale (but especially Joan’s entrance). The scheduling of “Mad Men” means we’re always in the middle of a new season while the Emmys are busy honoring the old one; I’m hopeful that as season three makes its inevitable march to multiple victories, season four continues to live up to the series’ standard.
I thought “Sons of Anarchy” dramatically improved over the course of its first season, but even that growth curve didn’t quite prepare for me just how intense, unsparing and devastating so much of season two was, from the brutal assault at the end of the premiere through a tearful confession, an outlaw with mercy and a skinhead who died very, very well. I fear the subject matter (both bikers in general and the twisted imaginings of Kurt Sutter within that world) will scare the voters off, which would be a shame, because the show’s just incredible.
As David Simon’s first ongoing series after “The Wire,” “Treme” had an almost impossible act to follow, and the show’s emphasis on characterization, musical performances and small moments over the grand plotting of “The Wire” certainly didn’t endear the show to all who sampled it. But its portrait of a city and its people trying to rise up from a catastrophe, and its depiction of the power music and culture can play in those people’s lives, and the work of the cast were all first-rate.
Tough omissions: “Justified,” “Men of a Certain Age”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Previous entries: Outstanding Comedy Series Lead Actor in a Drama Series Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Lead Actress in a Drama Series Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
I know I’m going to get yelled at (especially on this board), but I still just don’t get the fascination with Breaking Bad. After hearing so much about it, I caught a “marathon” that had only a couple ep’s of S1, I then watched all of S2 On Demand, and watched the first few seasons of S3 before bowing out. Now, I think both Cranston and Paul are amazing on the show, but otherwise I didn’t really care about any of the other characters (with the exception of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul). And as much as the previews and teasers are supposed to have us beleive that something disastrous is going to happen, deep down you always know Jesse and Walter are going to escape.
I don’t know. I admit I gave up during S3 and maybe the show took a gigantic turn midseason, but I just found it hard to care about 95% of that world.
Mad Men, on the other hand, has one of the best ensembles I’ve ever seen, everyone has his/her own storyline to persue and you never know where Weiner is going to take us (much like Simon showed that none of his characters on The Wire were safe or secure).
I won’t yell at you (this is TV, after all, not the Paris peace talks – watch whatever you want!) But I will say that Breaking Bad isn’t necessarily a show that works because you care about the characters – at least not “care” in the sense that you want good things to happen to them. I do, at times, care for each of the characters, but I’m just as fascinated by the choices that they make and their reactions to the actions of others. I compare it to one of my favorite movies, Secretary. I don’t want to date either of those characters, but I very much want to watch them fall in love.
On the subject of Jesse and Walter escaping – while I agree that it is unlikely that either of them (Walter especially) will ever actually die or disappear (except perhaps in the last half of a final season), I don’t think it’s written in stone that they will “escape”. I could easily see this show damaging either beyond repair and ending on a quite sour note, but if the storytelling, acting, and cinematography continue to work as fully as they do now, that will be fine with me. Not all stories have happy endings, even if the characters physically survive them.
“And as much as the previews and teasers are supposed to have us beleive that something disastrous is going to happen, deep down you always know Jesse and Walter are going to escape. ”
They’ve writers have pretty much said the characters are fucked and you certainly get that feeling when you watch the show so I don’t know where you get this idea from.
I really don’t know what to tell you. Breaking Bad is probably one of the best written TV shows in the last great while, not to mention no other actor can hold a candle to Cranston and Paul after this season. If you don’t get it, I don’t know what to tell you. Season 3 blew Mad Men out of the water.
I’m with you on Breaking Bad: just can’t fathom the interest. There’s ab solutely nothing and no one that grabs me on this drama: I find myself not caring about any of them/it. Which means it’s a waste of my precious leisure time. Even granted that there’s no series that appeals to everyone, I just don’t get the appeal of *this* one. And I suspect I never will. Never mind: there’s much better stuff to be seen.
Couldn’t have picked ’em better myself! The AMC dramas are absolutely musts for nomination. Lost definitely deserves at least a nomination, after all it was one of the greatest TV dramas of all-time and certainly the most ambitious one on broadcast TV (ever?).
Friday Night Lights I don’t watch, but I’ve read a lot of reviews and it sounds like an awesome show. I’m just not sure if it’s got what I’m looking for. :P
Sons of Anarchy and Treme are also two of the best shows I watch and I really hope for their nominations. Sounds like a long shot, at least for Treme, but these shows deserve them more than anything on the broadcast nets.
And I just love it that there’s only one broadcast network show on this list. ;) Shows where the quality lies these days.
Lost revealed itself to be, at the very end, a Christian sci-fi melodrama. How is that “ambitious’ in any way?
Are you kidding?
A Christian sci-fi melodrama? How do you get that when they very specifically made it ambiguous and have every religious symbol represented at the end?
I agree with Alan on all of the nominations accept Sons of Anarchy. I’d rather have Justified.
Why? How was Justified better than SoA?
absolutely disagree…Justified started off strong and then fizzled out…Here’s hoping next season is better…I think S3 of SoA will set a new benchmark in what T.V. should be..
Alan, I just finished reading both your blog and Feinberg’s picks. While I sense Feinberg’s picks (and the reasons behind them) to be pretty valid, your selections are the choices closest to my heart.
Sons of Anarchy had an absolutely amazing season – it’s become so much more than “that motorcycle show on FX.” The powerful performances (especially by Katey Sagel) and tight, suspenseful, chilling writing deserve some recognition.
Friday Night Lights deserves this award, if only for the episode “The Son.” Such an amazing, heartbreaking and heartfelt piece of work on all fronts.
Breaking Bad I’m less thrilled about – it’s a bit too dark for me – but can certainly understand why it deserves some recognition.
Lost had a much more uneven season and I think its chances will rest on how much nostalgia voters feel about the show as a whole and how they felt coming away from the finale.
Mad Men, with the fine acting provided by its whole cast, should certainly be a contender. Treme, on the other hand, had some fine performances but also some really grating ones. It didn’t feel like it had quite found its footing to me.
That’s a perfect set of six.
I have no arguments. Fantastic stuff
I don’t watch a couple of your picks (Breaking Bad is hopefully on tap for some point during this summer), so I can’t speak to them. But I’ll be happy as long as Lost and Mad Men are nominated. It would be great to see Treme recognized, but if they were willing to ignore the superior Wire I’m sure they can ignore Treme too.
Oooo and Fringe. How could I forget Fringe. Unfortunately the voters are even more likely to forget…
Alan, glad to hear you’re doing a “40 days later” review of Lost. After reflecting back, I thought the finale was emotionally satisfying but intellectually still left me with a lot of questions, good and bad, which was probably the point.
I am still waiting for your review of “Wipeout” to see your thoughts on this show as a replacement for Lost. There are a lot of obvious parallels. A group of broken people come together in one location, weird stuff happens to them that changes them permanently, and only a handful escape from the place, but at the end, they all learn to “let go” (of their dignity).
Dave, I think that thesis is too daring and original for me to try to claim for myself. You should totally write that yourself, and I would read it, happily.
Wipeout is a better show than Lost. Those snappy announcers have better one-liners than any line of dialogue those Christians running Lost have ever come up with.
LOL, dave! Don’t forget the Big Red Balls, an obvious homage to…no, wait, I don’t think I want to go there.
I’d agree with Friday Night Lights, Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and Treme, but even though I watched Lost, I’d don’t feel the same passion for it as I do for the others. I’d substitute either (first choice) Men of a Certain Age or (second) Justified. I loved Justified, but I was surprised at the excellence of Men of a Certain Age. I guess if any of those won, I’d be okay with it.
Excellent list. I would swap out Lost (simply because I only watched the 1st season) for Justified-wishful thinking again.
Lost is a big no, no, no. I don’t get critics’ fascination with that series. It hasn’t had a great season since its first. Two or three amazing episodes a season does not make for then almost unwatchable ones. And while I respect where Treme is coming from and enjoy its cast, it’s often a tedious, self-righteous show. My nominees would be
1. Mad Men
2. Friday Night Lights
3. Sons of Anarchy
4. Breaking Bad
5. Men of A Certain Age
6. True Blood
‘Justified’ and especially ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ deserve more love than they will probably get.
I also enjoyed ‘The Good Wife’ a hell of a lot more than I was expecting to. The show had a nice balance of done-in-one episodes while blending in an over-arching plot. And ‘Lost’ had a really strong final season.
Nothing really needs to be said about ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Mad Men’, they’re just terrific. And I wouldn’t disagree at all with ‘FNL’ or ‘Treme’.
My personal list would be:
Breaking Bad (winner)
Mad Men
Sons Of Anarchy
Justified
The Good Wife
Lost
(awesome captcha – the wiretap)
At last: some overdue credit for The Good Wife! Julianna Margulies slams that role home, with style. And how is it, exactly, that only one of Mr. Sepinwall’s selections feature a female lead (that being Treme, which has plenty of well-deserved opportunities for its very capable actresses)? Are there no other female-led series that he found compelling?? And remember, the season isn’t over yet: The Closer is still to come, as is the highly entertaining White Collar. And nobody’s mentioned one of my absolute summer favorites, BBC’s Ashes To Ashes with the able Keeley Hawes in the leading role. This list comes too early, folks.
“Are there no other female-led series that he found compelling?”
Equal to the level of the shows I picked? Pretty much, yeah. Has nothing to do with gender and everything to do with quality. The Closer is a fine show, but it’s not in the same ballpark with my picks in terms of ambition or execution. Damages is the *kind* of show that I often like, but I hate the execution of it, and that has nothing to do with Glenn Close and Rose Byrne as the leads and everything to do with the shell-game style of plotting.
Alan, I love reading you, by why is it that you can’t ever say anything nice about Lost without saying 2 or three bad things? Obviously you like the show – you have it as your third favorite show of the year if I’m interpreting your list correctly – but you always feel the need to bring it down in some way. It’s frustrating. If I wasn’t a longtime reader, I wouldn’t understand why you have it on the list at all, except as some sort of token nod to it’s last season.
Gotta say though, great list overall. The voters haven’t forgotten about Mad Men in the past, so I’m pretty confident they won’t this year either.
You’re reading his list wrong. It’s not ranked; it’s alphabetical. It’s possible that Lost is his sixth nominee.
Breaking Bad. Enough said.
(And I really disagree about Lost. It’ll remain a good/important show, but that final season was far from being a success, and that stupid cop-out where they decided not to answer anything, not to conclude anything, and to make believe that the show was somehow all about the sideways (even though they didn’t exists for 5 years!!) and give a final episode that would get lots of people crying, making them believe it was good/satisfying, that just can’t qualify a good as far as I’m concerned. It was an (incredibly) disappointing (final) season.)
I don’t think Lost pointed to the sideways universe as the most important aspect at all, it was simply a way to explore the characters further in a different context.
The finale was definitely satisfying, thematically if not logically, and I think that’s more important – if you expect logical answers from a show that contains supernatural or science-fiction elements you are setting yourself up for disappointment.
They did, by making it all about the sideways in the end. I was never waiting for logical answers, or a checklist of answers, but at least some.
Hell, at least one, anything, but what the writers did is make it all about the sideways, and then only provide answers to the sideways, what they were and what it meant, like that was all that mattered. Guess what? It wasn’t.
I’ve already said it all, so to avoid just repeating myself, here’s a more detailed explanation of what I mean: [www.hitfix.com]
Really, Justified? It was promising, yet uneven. I really enjoyed it but it’s not in Best Drama territory yet.
Minor note: I haven’t caught up with Breaking Bad, Dexter, Lost, Sons of Anarchy or Treme so those shows won’t be appearing on my ballot:
Friday Night Lights
Justified
Mad Men
Parenthood
Justified deserves the Emmy Nom and I will be up early July 8th wishing for this superb show Emmys galore with the show being the icing on a fine cake of Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins.
I’d have Justified over Treme, which people seem to respect rather than love
As far as I’m concerned, this is a two-man race between Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Although the latter show has continued to improve with each new season and I thought the former’s third season wasn’t quite as great as its second one, I’m going to have to side with Mad Men anyway. I believe its writing, plotting and characterization operate on a level that no other show on TV right now is capable of reaching, let alone even trying to reach.
I’d be fine with Breaking Bad winning, though, if only because it would give some more acclaim to it as well as reinforce AMC’s status as a critics’ choice powerhouse. Emmy Awards are pretty meaningless anyhow, in the long run.
Where’s the love for Dexter? Surprised it hasn’t even been mentioned.
My list: Treme, Breaking Bad, Dexter, Justified, Lost and Mad Men. Though I’d prefer Sons of Anarchy or FNL to be nominated over Mad Men or Lost.
I think MCH does fine consistent work on Dex. Lithgow was amazing in S4 and Carpenter upped her game too. The combined work of those 3 kept me glued this past season.
Having said that, it (to me) has to be between Mad Men and Breaking Bad. I think BB should take home the award.
I have a whole lotta love for SOA. Sutter set a new bar, I just feel like the academy is going to skip right by and ignore this show which irritates me to no end.
Write a comment…
Loved Sons of Anarchy, but that final episode was just way too dopey to be nominated for anything. There’s no reason why Clay couldn’t have killed Adam Arkin, AND gotten back to help Jax. And that final scene where the IRA guy takes off in a boat (Charming is both located in the mountains and has a harbor?) and Jax writes in agony was near laughable. Sounds like the ending of a hacky Stephen J. Cannell 80’s A-Team episode.
I agree with almost all those picks, but would sub Justified for Lost. I’m still so disappointed with the finale, which IMO rendered the entire last season completely meaningless.
I doubt it will happen but I have my fingers crossed for Sons. For my money, that and Justified were the two best of the season. I’m still reeling from SOA’s finale and thought Justified was not only a great season of a show, but came full circle in a way that almost made it like an epic mini-series.
Breaking Bad*
Mad Men*
Sons of Anarchy*
Treme*
Justified
Damages
* four-way tie
CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: Lost, The Vampire Diaries, 24, Men of a Certain Age, Dexter, Parenthood
Identical list. I also had reservations putting Lost into the mix, because I have problems with the season as a whole, but did conclude that it was probably more deserving than any of the few picks I had left (really, Justified was my only ‘other’ choice,so I didn’t find this category to be an overstuffed one (just one with some very strong contenders). I had a lot more trouble picking noms in the Comedy category.)
My list would definitely include Mad Men, Treme, Men of a Certain Age, and three players to be named later.
Chuck, I also don’t “get” BB! So come sit next to me so we can be yelled at together! Plus, I’m very tired of MM! It’s boring as hell when the same show wins every damn year! In any case, Sons of Anarchy would get my vote, if I had one!
1) Breaking Bad
2) Sons of Anarchy
—Big Gap—
3) Dexter (What no love for a great season?)
4) Justified
—Huge Gap—
5) In Treatment
6) Friday Night Lights
I hate the idea that House or Lost could be rewarded for such underwhelming seasons. Mad Men’s flaws were more evident this year. Treme didn’t seem to have much of a point to it. Something like The Good Wife or Damages could get the nod, and I wouldn’t be too upset. Fringe was good this year, but it is hard to put it in the same category as the other top dramas.
1. Sons of Anarchy (Winner, one of the all time grat seasons. Right after The Shield season 5.)
2.Breaking Bad (had some problems in the middle of the season and wasn’t quite as gutwrenching as SOA.)
3.Lost
4.Justified (Started out like a USA show, but the second half was almost Sons of Anarchy great. Goggins and Olyphant are amazing)
5.Spartacus (Started as a poor 300 knockoff…and improved to a true champion. The most entertaining show and the best season finale on Tv. True Story. You heard it here first!)
6.True Blood
Tough omissions: V, Stargate Universe, 24
(Possible worthy, but I haven’t seen the new seasons: Mad Men, Treme, Dexter, Caprica, Big Love, Damages)
Well, I can’t say that I’m surprised to see Breaking Bad and Lost included here, given the amount of hype these shows have generated, but it’s disappointing. It’s also premature, given that at least a few summer series haven’t aired yet, The Closer among them, and I expect one or two to be real contenders in this category. Now, I’ve tried to give both Lost and Breaking Bad a chance, but there is absolutely nothing in them that I find remotely appealing or interesting, and Lost in particular reached the point of Too Absurd To Be Borne a long time ago. Ridiculous, and a waste of my time. There IS such a thing as too many maguffins. On the other hand, while Justified made a nice debut and I’ll be watching it next season, I expected to see some love for the last season of Saving Grace and for In Plain Sight, both of which I’ve found funny, heartbreaking, and fascinating, sometimes simultaneously. I’m up to here with bad-boy antiheroes, and sometimes, you just want a gal or a team you can root for; thus, The Closer, Saving Grace and In Plain Sight. The snarky banter between Marshall and Mary is spot on in IPS, as is Grace’s struggle for logical explanations amid sobering crimes and her own off-the-wall behavior. The entire ensemble is spot on in The Closer, and I can’t wait for this summer’s season to begin. But that Mr. Sepinwall mentioned none of these in his final choices is eyebrow raising.
I have to concur heartily, however, about Treme. No, it’s nothing like what David Simon has done before, and that’s fine with me. I have no problem with his novelistic, meandering approach, either — it seems quite appropriate to this story, which is necessarily grounded on real events and succeeds in staying true to both letter and spirit of what was going on in New Orleans at the time. I can sum up Treme in a single word: riveting. Even with repeat viewings. And I really hope the Emmys acknowledge this extraordinary series. The only part I don’t like is having to wait another 10 months for the next episode; what I wouldn’t give for a 20- or 22-week season again — broken in half, if necessary, with no more than a 2-month hiatus between halves … but that’s not the trend anymore, not on broadcast or cable. Guess I’ll just have to make do until the next installment of Treme rolls around. Sigh.
I have to add here: why no mention of The Pacific, that successor to Band of Brothers, which was massively compelling but in a far different way than BOB if only because The Pacific pictured a far different war? I would have thought that The Pacific would garner HUGE kudos, far more than Lost, Breaking Bad or Sons Of Anarchy — if only because the scripts and the acting on The Pacific were so much better than on any of those three aforementioned. In fact, The Pacific was one of the few series that rose to the level of Treme on all counts. To exclude the Pacific from mention is a bloody enormous oversight. Shame, shame!!!!
webdiva – As a miniseries, “The Pacific” is eligible in the movie/miniseries category and wouldn’t be on Alan’s Outstanding Drama Series ballot. And regarding the summer shows like “The Closer,” the eligibility period is already over, so the eligibility for “The Closer” is for *last* season, the season already completed.
-Daniel
Well, webdiva, quite obviously a show like Breaking Bad is not exactly up your alley, considering that you expect some “Love” for Saving Grace and the likes. Nothing wrong with that, but repeating your dislike for something in multiple comments comes off as rather obnoxious.
They like this
Top of the heap here is obviously right on. Breaking Bad has delivered the greatest 3 season arc in TV history.
The worst 5 minutes of Dexter, Season 4 was better the entirety of this season of Lost.
Mad Men, yes. Sons of Anarchy, yes. These were the second and third best shows on TV in the last year.
Friday Night Lights is OK, but TV critics need to settle down. While the acting is very good, and the relationship at the heart of the series is well-drawn and compelling, the rest of the story arcs orbiting the coach feel like a checklist of every soapy teen-angst problem ever addressed in after-school specials.
Drugs? CHECK.
Death in the family? CHECK.
Gangs? CHECK.
Teen pregnancy? CHECK.
Teen abortion? CHECK.
Love triangle? CHECK.
It would be shocking if there is not a “running away from home” or a “peer pressure to imbibe” storyline at the center of the action VERY soon.
Im also totally on board with you about Breaking Bad. After watching the first two seasons I gave up on it. I kept waiting to understand why everyone made such a big deal over it. I feel the same way about Big Love. Both shows have good acting, but leave an unpleasant aftertaste. And its not that I dislike dark themes. I loved The Wire. And I really love Mad Men and don’t understand why people feel the need to stack Breaking Bad and Mad Men against each other. No one ever mentions In Plain Sight but I am also enjoying that and Mary McCormack is excellent.
dexter, house, breaking bad, sons of anarchy,true blood,lost