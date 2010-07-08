2010 Emmy Nominations – A Complete List

Below is a list of the 2010 Emmy Nominations. The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on NBC Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
These are the major categories. All nominations in all categories can be found here.
Outstanding Animated Program
Alien Earths • NGC • SkyWorks Digital, Inc.
Disney Prep & Landing • ABC • Walt Disney Animation Studios
The Ricky Gervais Show • Knob At Night • HBO • W!LDBRAIN and Media Rights Capital in association with HBO Entertainment
The Simpsons • Once Upon A Time In Springfield • FOX • Gracie Films in
association with 20th Century Fox Television
South Park • 200/201 • Comedy Central • Central Productions
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting Director
Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting Director
Jim Carnahan, New York Casting Director
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Jeff Greenberg, CSA, Casting by
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Julie Tucker, CSA, Casting by
Ross Meyerson, CSA, Casting by
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Jennifer McNamara-Schroff, Casting by
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television
Cami Patton, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Lare, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Big Love • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director
Libby Goldstein, Casting Director
Lisa Soltau, Casting Director
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Shawn Dawson, CSA, Casting by
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Linda Lowy, CSA, Casting Director
John Brace, Casting Director
Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director – Texas
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Mark Saks, Casting by
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by
Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by
True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director
Libby Goldstein, Casting Director
Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Gemma Hancock, CDG, Casting Director
Sam Stevenson, CDG, Casting Director
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
David Rubin, CSA, Casting by
Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting by
Angelique Midthunder, Location Casting by
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Meg Liberman, CSA, Casting Director
Cami Patton, CSA, Casting Director
Christine King, Australian Casting Director
Jennifer Euston, CSA, New York Casting Director
Suzanne M. Smith, CDG, UK Casting Director
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
David Rubin, CSA, Casting Director
Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting Director
Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Ellen Chenoweth, Casting Director
Outstanding Commercial
Anthem • Absolut
MJZ, Production Company
Coke Finals • Coca-Cola
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Game • Mars Snack Food US/Snickers
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
Green Police • Audi
Hungry Man, Production Company
Venables Bell & Partners, Ad Agency
Human Chain • Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Smuggler, Production Company
The Man Your Man Could Smell Like • Old Spice Body Wash
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Larry David as Himself
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester
Monk • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Steve Carell as Michael Scott
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor
House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Matthew Fox as Jack Shephard
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
A Dog Year • HBO • Duopoly in association with HBO Films
Jeff Bridges as Jon Katz
The Prisoner • AMC • AMC, ITV Productions and Granada
Ian McKellen as Two
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Michael Sheen as Tony Blair
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Dennis Quaid as Bill Clinton
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Lea Michele as Rachel Berry
The New Adventures Of Old Christine • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with Warner Bros. Television
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine Campbell
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton
Parks And Recreation • NBC • Produced by Deedle-Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television
Toni Collette as Tara Gregson
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Closer • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kyra Sedgwick as Deputy Chief Brenda Johnson
Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Glenn Close as Patty Hewes
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Connie Britton as Tami Taylor
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios
Mariska Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
January Jones as Betty Draper
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Capturing Mary • HBO • A talkbackTHAMES Production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Maggie Smith as Mary Gilbert
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Joan Allen as Georgia O”Keeffe
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Dame Judi Dench as Miss Matty
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Hope Davis as Hillary Clinton
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Claire Danes as Temple Grandin
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel
How I Met Your Mother • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman
Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Martin Short as Leonard Winstone
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Terry O’Quinn as John Locke
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Michael Emerson as Ben Linus
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
John Slattery as Roger Sterling
Men Of A Certain Age • TNT • TNT Original Productions
Andre Braugher as Owen
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Michael Gambon as Mr. Woodhouse
Hamlet (Great Performances) • PBS • production of Illuminations and Royal
Shakespeare Company for BBC in association with Thirteen for WNET.org and NHK
Patrick Stewart as Ghost / Claudius
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Jonathan Pryce as Mr. Buxton
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
David Strathairn as Dr. Carlock
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
John Goodman as Neal Nicol
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Kristen Wiig as Various Characters
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney
Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Holland Taylor as Evelyn Harper
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Burn Notice • USA • FOX Television Studios in association with Fuse Entertainment
Sharon Gless as Madeline Westen
Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Alice • Syfy • A Reunion Pictures and Studio Eight Production in association with RHI Entertainment
Kathy Bates as Queen of Hearts
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Julia Ormond as Eustacia (Temple’s Mom)
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Catherine O’Hara as Aunt Ann
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Brenda Vaccaro as Margo Janus
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Susan Sarandon as Janet Good
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Glee • Wheels • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Mike O’Malley as Burt Hummel
Glee • Dream On • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Neil Patrick Harris as Bryan Ryan
Modern Family • Travels With Scout • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy
Nurse Jackie • Chicken Soup • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Eli Wallach as Bernard Zimberg
30 Rock • Emmanuelle Goes To Dinosaur Land • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird
30 Rock • Into The Crevasse • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in
association with Universal Media Studio
Will Arnett as Devin Banks
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Closer • Make Over • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television
Beau Bridges as Detective George Andrews
Damages • The Next One’s Gonna Go In Your Throat • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Ted Danson as Arthur Frobisher
Dexter • Road Kill • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell
The Good Wife • Fleas • CBS • CBS Productions
Alan Cumming as Eli Gold
The Good Wife • Bad • CBS • CBS Productions
Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney
Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper
24 • 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/ Teakwood Lane Productions
Gregory Itzin as President Charles Logan
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Maternal Congruence • CBS • Chuck Lorre
Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter
Desperate Housewives • The Chase • ABC • ABC Studios
Kathryn Joosten as Karen McCluskey
Glee • The Rhodes Not Taken • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Kristin Chenoweth as April Rhodes
Saturday Night Live • Host: Tina Fey • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Tina Fey as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Betty White as Host
30 Rock • The Moms • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Elaine Stritch as Colleen Donaghy
Two And A Half Men • 818-JKLPUZO • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jane Lynch as Dr. Linda Freeman
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Big Love • The Might And The Strong • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Mary Kay Place as Adaleen Grant
Big Love • End Of Days • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Sissy Spacek as Marilyn Densham
The Cleaner • Does Everybody Have A Drink? • A&E • CBS Paramount Television in association with Once A Frog Productions for A&E Network
Shirley Jones as Lola Zellman
Damages • Your Secrets Are Safe • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Lily Tomlin as Marilyn Tobin
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Bedtime • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios
Ann-Margret as Rita Wills
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Elizabeth Mitchell as Juliet Burke
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Phil Keoghan as Host
American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ryan Seacrest as Host
Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Tom Bergeron as Host
Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Productions and Full Picture
Heidi Klum as Host
Survivor • CBS • SEG Inc.
Jeff Probst as Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Miniseries
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Outstanding Made For Television Movie
Endgame (Masterpiece) • PBS • Channel 4, Target Entertainment Group and
Masterpiece present A Daybreak Pictures Production
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Moonshot • HISTORY • Produced by Dangerous Films LTD for History
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
Bill Maher “…But I’m Not Wrong” • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Moffitt Lee in association with HBO Entertainment
Hope For Haiti Now • Tenth Planet Productions and MTV
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.
Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment
The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment
Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me • HBO • Sykes Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Special Class Programs
ABC’s LOST Presents: Mysteries Of The Universe – The Dharma Initiative •
abc.com/lost • ABC Digital Media
Christopher J. Powers, Producer
Ted Bramble, Producer
Agnes Chu, Producer
Gregg Nations, Producer
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Adam Shankman, Producer
Bill Mechanic, Producer
Michael B. Seligman, Supervising Producer
Alec Baldwin, Host
Steve Martin, Host
Avatar: Enter The World Of Pandora (HBO First Look) • HBO • Mob Scene Creative + Productions
Thomas C. Grane, Producer
Jason Groff, Producer
The Daily Show: Ask A Correspondent – The Meaning Of Life • thedailyshow.com • Comedy Central Digital
Rich Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer
Rachel Maceiras, Co-Executive Producer
Paul Beddoe-Stephens, Co-Executive Producer
Judi Stroh, Producer
30 Rock: Webisodes • NBC.com • NBC.com/Universal Media Studios
Eric Gurian, Producer
William Sell, Producer
Clint Kolveit, Producer
63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer
Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer
Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Dick Ebersol, Executive Producer
David Neal, Producer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions
Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions
Michael Poryes, Executive Producer
Steven Peterman, Executive Producer
Douglas Lieblein, Co-Executive Producer
Andrew Green, Co-Executive Producer
Richard King, Produced By
iCarly • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon, Schneider’s Bakery, Rocart Inc.
Dan Schneider, Executive Producer
Robin Weiner, Supervising Producer
Joe Catania, Producer
Bruce Rand Berman, Produced By
Jonas • Disney Channel • An It’s A Laugh production in association with Disney Channel Original Programming
Michael Curtis, Executive Producer
Roger S. H. Schulman, Executive Producer
Ivan Menchell, Co-Executive Producer
Wizards Of Waverly Place • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions
Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer
Todd J. Greenwald, Executive Producer
Vince Cheung, Co-Executive Producer
Ben Montanio, Co-Executive Producer
Greg A. Hampson, Producer By
Wizards Of Waverly Place: The Movie • Disney Channel • Salty Pictures
Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer
Kevin Lafferty, Produced By
Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program
Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – The Face Of Courage: Kids Living With Cancer • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions
Linda Ellerbee, Executive Producer
Rolfe Tessem, Executive Producer
Wally Berger, Supervising Producer
Mark Lyons, Producer
Martin Toub, Produced By
When Families Grieve • PBS • Sesame Workshop in association with Worldwide Pants Incorporated and Lookalike Productions
Christina Delfico, Executive Producer
Lisa Lax, Executive Producer
Nancy Stern, Executive Producer
Rob Burnett, Executive Producer
David Letterman, Executive Producer
Andrew Ames, Supervising Producer
Kevin Clash, Producer
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story • EPIXHD •
Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story • EPIXHD •
Salient Media presents a Halyon Films production in association with Ella
Communications
Max Burgos, Executive Producer
John Gore, Executive Producer
James Goddard, Producer
Sarah Townsend, Producer
By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films
Amy Rice, Produced By
Alicia Sams, Produced By
Edward Norton, Produced By
Stuart Blumberg, Produced By
William Migliore, Produced By
Johnny Mercer: The Dream’s On Me • TCM • Rhapsody Productions in association with TCM, Arena/BBC and Warner Home Video
Clint Eastwood, Executive Producer
Bruce Ricker, Produced By
Saturday Night Live In The 2000s: Time And Again • NBC • Barking Dog Productions
Ken Aymong, Supervising Producer
Ken Bowser, Produced By
Declan Baldwin, Produced By
The Simpsons: 20th Anniversary Special – In 3-D! On Ice! • FOX • Warrior Poets
Morgan Spurlock, Executive Producer
Jeremy Chilnick, Executive Producer
Teddy: In His Own Words • HBO • Kunhardt McGee Productions in association with HBO Documentary Films
Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer
Jacqueline Glover, Supervising Producer
Peter Kunhardt, Produced By
Sheila Nevins, Produced By
Outstanding Nonfiction Series
American Experience • PBS • A Steeplechase Films production for American Experience
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Sharon Grimberg, Senior Producer
Susan Bellows, Series Producer
Ric Burns, Produced By
Mary Recine, Produced By
Bonnie Lafave, Produced By
Robin Espinola, Produced By
American Masters • PBS • A Production of Wolf Films and Strange Pictures LLC in association with Rhino Entertainment and Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET.org
Susan Lacy, Executive Producer
Prudence Glass, Series Producer
Julie Sacks, Supervising Producer
John Beug, Producer
Jeffrey Jampol, Producer
Dick Wolf, Producer
Peter Jankowski, Produced By
Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications
Thom Beers, Executive Producer
Jeff Conroy, Executive Producer
Paul Gasek, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Tracy Rudolph, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Matt Renner, Co-Executive Producer
Ethan Prochnik, Supervising Producer
Eric Lange, Producer
Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Catherine McCarthy, Executive Producer for BBC
Michael Gunton, Executive Producer
Susan Winslow, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Paul Spillenger, Producer for Discovery Channel
Martha Holmes, Series Producer
Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) • IFC • Eagle Rock
Entertainment Production, in association with IFC. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions
Christine Lubrano, Executive Producer for IFC
Harold Gronenthal, Executive Producer for IFC
George Lentz, Executive Producer for IFC
Andrew Winter, Supervising Producer
Bill Jones, Series Producer
Ben Timlett, Series Producer
The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • PBS • A Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Ken Burns, Produced By
Dayton Duncan, Produced By
Outstanding Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer
Dirty Jobs • Discovery Channel • Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. for Discovery Channel
Craig Piligian, Executive Producer
Eddie Barbini, Executive Producer
Mike Rowe, Executive Producer
John Ford, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Scott Popjes, Supervising Producer
Dave Barsky, Supervising Producer
Leigh Purinton, Producer
Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution • ABC • Ryan Seacrest Productions and Fresh One Productions
Jamie Oliver, Executive Producer
Ryan Seacrest, Executive Producer
Craig Armstrong, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
Roy Ackerman, Executive Producer
Charles Watcher, Co-Executive Producer
Zoe Collins, Co-Executive Producer
Jason Henry, Co-Executive Producer
Anthony Carbone, Supervising Producer
Joe Coleman, Supervising Producer
Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List • Bravo • A 4 Aces and a Kicker production in association with Picture This Television and Bravo Media
Michael Levitt, Executive Producer
Kathy Griffin, Executive Producer
Bryan Scott, Executive Producer
Lisa Tucker, Executive Producer
Cori Abraham, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Jenn Levy, Executive Producer
Amber Mazzola, Co-Executive Producer
Kelly Welsh, Supervising Producer
Blake Webster, Producer
MythBusters • Discovery Channel • Produced by Beyond Productions Pty.Ltd for The Discovery Channel
John Luscombe, Executive Producer
Dan Tapster, Executive Producer
Tracy Rudolph, Supervising Producer
Steve Christiansen, Supervising Producer
Alice Dallow, Producer
Wendy Woll, Producer
Undercover Boss • CBS • Studio Lambert
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer
Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer
Alex Weresow, Supervising Producer
Stef Wagstaffe, Executive Producer
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Amy Nabseth Chacon, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Co-Executive Producer
Evan Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer
Dan Coffie, Co-Executive Producer
Giselle Parets, Supervising Producer
Barry Hennessey, Supervising Producer
Matt Schmidt, Supervising Producer
Jarratt Carson, Supervising Producer
Michael Norton, Senior Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Senior Producer
Bob Parr, Senior Producer
Phil Keoghan, Producer
American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ken Warwick, Executive Producer
Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Executive Producer
Simon Fuller, Executive Producer
Charles Boyd, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick M. Lynn, Supervising Producer
Megan Michaels, Supervising Producer
Toby Gorman, Supervising Producer
Norm Betts, Producer
Sam Brenzel, Producer
Melanie Oberman, Producer
Katie Fennelly, Producer
Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Conrad Green, Executive Producer
Rob Wade, Co-Executive Producer
Joe Sungkur, Supervising Producer
Ashley Edens-Shaffer, Supervising Producer
Erin O’Brien, Senior Producer
Kim Kilbey, Senior Producer
