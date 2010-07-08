2010 Emmy Nominations – A Complete List

Below is a list of the 2010 Emmy Nominations. The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on NBC Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

These are the major categories. All nominations in all categories can be found here.

Outstanding Animated Program

Alien Earths • NGC • SkyWorks Digital, Inc.

Disney Prep & Landing • ABC • Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Ricky Gervais Show • Knob At Night • HBO • W!LDBRAIN and Media Rights Capital in association with HBO Entertainment

The Simpsons • Once Upon A Time In Springfield • FOX • Gracie Films in

association with 20th Century Fox Television

South Park • 200/201 • Comedy Central • Central Productions

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting Director

Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting Director

Jim Carnahan, New York Casting Director

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Jeff Greenberg, CSA, Casting by

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Julie Tucker, CSA, Casting by

Ross Meyerson, CSA, Casting by

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Jennifer McNamara-Schroff, Casting by

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television

Cami Patton, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Lare, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Big Love • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director

Libby Goldstein, Casting Director

Lisa Soltau, Casting Director

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Shawn Dawson, CSA, Casting by

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Linda Lowy, CSA, Casting Director

John Brace, Casting Director

Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director – Texas

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Mark Saks, Casting by

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by

Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by

True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director

Libby Goldstein, Casting Director

Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Gemma Hancock, CDG, Casting Director

Sam Stevenson, CDG, Casting Director

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

David Rubin, CSA, Casting by

Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting by

Angelique Midthunder, Location Casting by

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Meg Liberman, CSA, Casting Director

Cami Patton, CSA, Casting Director

Christine King, Australian Casting Director

Jennifer Euston, CSA, New York Casting Director

Suzanne M. Smith, CDG, UK Casting Director

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

David Rubin, CSA, Casting Director

Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting Director

Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Ellen Chenoweth, Casting Director

Outstanding Commercial

Anthem • Absolut

MJZ, Production Company

Coke Finals • Coca-Cola

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Game • Mars Snack Food US/Snickers

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company

Green Police • Audi

Hungry Man, Production Company

Venables Bell & Partners, Ad Agency

Human Chain • Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Smuggler, Production Company

The Man Your Man Could Smell Like • Old Spice Body Wash

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Larry David as Himself

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester

Monk • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

Steve Carell as Michael Scott

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy





Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor

House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Matthew Fox as Jack Shephard

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Jon Hamm as Don Draper

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

A Dog Year • HBO • Duopoly in association with HBO Films

Jeff Bridges as Jon Katz

The Prisoner • AMC • AMC, ITV Productions and Granada

Ian McKellen as Two

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Michael Sheen as Tony Blair

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Dennis Quaid as Bill Clinton

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian





Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Lea Michele as Rachel Berry

The New Adventures Of Old Christine • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with Warner Bros. Television

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine Campbell

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

Parks And Recreation • NBC • Produced by Deedle-Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television

Toni Collette as Tara Gregson





Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Closer • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television

Kyra Sedgwick as Deputy Chief Brenda Johnson

Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Glenn Close as Patty Hewes

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Connie Britton as Tami Taylor

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios

Mariska Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

January Jones as Betty Draper





Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Capturing Mary • HBO • A talkbackTHAMES Production in association with the BBC and HBO Films

Maggie Smith as Mary Gilbert

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Joan Allen as Georgia O”Keeffe

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Dame Judi Dench as Miss Matty

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Hope Davis as Hillary Clinton

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Claire Danes as Temple Grandin

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel

How I Met Your Mother • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jon Cryer as Alan Harper

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Martin Short as Leonard Winstone

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Terry O’Quinn as John Locke

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Michael Emerson as Ben Linus

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

John Slattery as Roger Sterling

Men Of A Certain Age • TNT • TNT Original Productions

Andre Braugher as Owen





Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Michael Gambon as Mr. Woodhouse

Hamlet (Great Performances) • PBS • production of Illuminations and Royal

Shakespeare Company for BBC in association with Thirteen for WNET.org and NHK

Patrick Stewart as Ghost / Claudius

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Jonathan Pryce as Mr. Buxton

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

David Strathairn as Dr. Carlock

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

John Goodman as Neal Nicol

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Kristen Wiig as Various Characters

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney

Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Holland Taylor as Evelyn Harper





Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Burn Notice • USA • FOX Television Studios in association with Fuse Entertainment

Sharon Gless as Madeline Westen

Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson





Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Alice • Syfy • A Reunion Pictures and Studio Eight Production in association with RHI Entertainment

Kathy Bates as Queen of Hearts

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Julia Ormond as Eustacia (Temple’s Mom)

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Catherine O’Hara as Aunt Ann

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Brenda Vaccaro as Margo Janus

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Susan Sarandon as Janet Good





Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Glee • Wheels • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Mike O’Malley as Burt Hummel

Glee • Dream On • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Neil Patrick Harris as Bryan Ryan

Modern Family • Travels With Scout • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Nurse Jackie • Chicken Soup • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Eli Wallach as Bernard Zimberg

30 Rock • Emmanuelle Goes To Dinosaur Land • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird

30 Rock • Into The Crevasse • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in

association with Universal Media Studio

Will Arnett as Devin Banks

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Closer • Make Over • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television

Beau Bridges as Detective George Andrews

Damages • The Next One’s Gonna Go In Your Throat • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Ted Danson as Arthur Frobisher

Dexter • Road Kill • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell

The Good Wife • Fleas • CBS • CBS Productions

Alan Cumming as Eli Gold

The Good Wife • Bad • CBS • CBS Productions

Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney

Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper

24 • 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/ Teakwood Lane Productions

Gregory Itzin as President Charles Logan

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Maternal Congruence • CBS • Chuck Lorre

Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter

Desperate Housewives • The Chase • ABC • ABC Studios

Kathryn Joosten as Karen McCluskey

Glee • The Rhodes Not Taken • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Kristin Chenoweth as April Rhodes

Saturday Night Live • Host: Tina Fey • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Tina Fey as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Betty White as Host

30 Rock • The Moms • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Elaine Stritch as Colleen Donaghy

Two And A Half Men • 818-JKLPUZO • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jane Lynch as Dr. Linda Freeman

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Big Love • The Might And The Strong • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Mary Kay Place as Adaleen Grant

Big Love • End Of Days • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Sissy Spacek as Marilyn Densham

The Cleaner • Does Everybody Have A Drink? • A&E • CBS Paramount Television in association with Once A Frog Productions for A&E Network

Shirley Jones as Lola Zellman

Damages • Your Secrets Are Safe • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Lily Tomlin as Marilyn Tobin

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Bedtime • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios

Ann-Margret as Rita Wills

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Elizabeth Mitchell as Juliet Burke

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Phil Keoghan as Host

American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Ryan Seacrest as Host

Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Tom Bergeron as Host

Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Productions and Full Picture

Heidi Klum as Host

Survivor • CBS • SEG Inc.

Jeff Probst as Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Outstanding Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Miniseries

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Outstanding Made For Television Movie

Endgame (Masterpiece) • PBS • Channel 4, Target Entertainment Group and

Masterpiece present A Daybreak Pictures Production

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Moonshot • HISTORY • Produced by Dangerous Films LTD for History

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

Bill Maher “…But I’m Not Wrong” • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Moffitt Lee in association with HBO Entertainment

Hope For Haiti Now • Tenth Planet Productions and MTV

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.

Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment

The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment

Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me • HBO • Sykes Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Special Class Programs

ABC’s LOST Presents: Mysteries Of The Universe – The Dharma Initiative •

abc.com/lost • ABC Digital Media

Christopher J. Powers, Producer

Ted Bramble, Producer

Agnes Chu, Producer

Gregg Nations, Producer

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Adam Shankman, Producer

Bill Mechanic, Producer

Michael B. Seligman, Supervising Producer

Alec Baldwin, Host

Steve Martin, Host

Avatar: Enter The World Of Pandora (HBO First Look) • HBO • Mob Scene Creative + Productions

Thomas C. Grane, Producer

Jason Groff, Producer

The Daily Show: Ask A Correspondent – The Meaning Of Life • thedailyshow.com • Comedy Central Digital

Rich Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer

Rachel Maceiras, Co-Executive Producer

Paul Beddoe-Stephens, Co-Executive Producer

Judi Stroh, Producer

30 Rock: Webisodes • NBC.com • NBC.com/Universal Media Studios

Eric Gurian, Producer

William Sell, Producer

Clint Kolveit, Producer

63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer

Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer

Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics

Dick Ebersol, Executive Producer

David Neal, Producer





Outstanding Children’s Program

Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions

Michael Poryes, Executive Producer

Steven Peterman, Executive Producer

Douglas Lieblein, Co-Executive Producer

Andrew Green, Co-Executive Producer

Richard King, Produced By

iCarly • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon, Schneider’s Bakery, Rocart Inc.

Dan Schneider, Executive Producer

Robin Weiner, Supervising Producer

Joe Catania, Producer

Bruce Rand Berman, Produced By

Jonas • Disney Channel • An It’s A Laugh production in association with Disney Channel Original Programming

Michael Curtis, Executive Producer

Roger S. H. Schulman, Executive Producer

Ivan Menchell, Co-Executive Producer

Wizards Of Waverly Place • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions

Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer

Todd J. Greenwald, Executive Producer

Vince Cheung, Co-Executive Producer

Ben Montanio, Co-Executive Producer

Greg A. Hampson, Producer By

Wizards Of Waverly Place: The Movie • Disney Channel • Salty Pictures

Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer

Kevin Lafferty, Produced By

Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program

Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – The Face Of Courage: Kids Living With Cancer • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions

Linda Ellerbee, Executive Producer

Rolfe Tessem, Executive Producer

Wally Berger, Supervising Producer

Mark Lyons, Producer

Martin Toub, Produced By

When Families Grieve • PBS • Sesame Workshop in association with Worldwide Pants Incorporated and Lookalike Productions

Christina Delfico, Executive Producer

Lisa Lax, Executive Producer

Nancy Stern, Executive Producer

Rob Burnett, Executive Producer

David Letterman, Executive Producer

Andrew Ames, Supervising Producer

Kevin Clash, Producer

Outstanding Nonfiction Special

Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story • EPIXHD •

Salient Media presents a Halyon Films production in association with Ella

Communications

Max Burgos, Executive Producer

John Gore, Executive Producer

James Goddard, Producer

Sarah Townsend, Producer

By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films

Amy Rice, Produced By

Alicia Sams, Produced By

Edward Norton, Produced By

Stuart Blumberg, Produced By

William Migliore, Produced By

Johnny Mercer: The Dream’s On Me • TCM • Rhapsody Productions in association with TCM, Arena/BBC and Warner Home Video

Clint Eastwood, Executive Producer

Bruce Ricker, Produced By

Saturday Night Live In The 2000s: Time And Again • NBC • Barking Dog Productions

Ken Aymong, Supervising Producer

Ken Bowser, Produced By

Declan Baldwin, Produced By

The Simpsons: 20th Anniversary Special – In 3-D! On Ice! • FOX • Warrior Poets

Morgan Spurlock, Executive Producer

Jeremy Chilnick, Executive Producer

Teddy: In His Own Words • HBO • Kunhardt McGee Productions in association with HBO Documentary Films

Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer

Jacqueline Glover, Supervising Producer

Peter Kunhardt, Produced By

Sheila Nevins, Produced By





Outstanding Nonfiction Series

American Experience • PBS • A Steeplechase Films production for American Experience

Mark Samels, Executive Producer

Sharon Grimberg, Senior Producer

Susan Bellows, Series Producer

Ric Burns, Produced By

Mary Recine, Produced By

Bonnie Lafave, Produced By

Robin Espinola, Produced By

American Masters • PBS • A Production of Wolf Films and Strange Pictures LLC in association with Rhino Entertainment and Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET.org

Susan Lacy, Executive Producer

Prudence Glass, Series Producer

Julie Sacks, Supervising Producer

John Beug, Producer

Jeffrey Jampol, Producer

Dick Wolf, Producer

Peter Jankowski, Produced By

Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications

Thom Beers, Executive Producer

Jeff Conroy, Executive Producer

Paul Gasek, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Tracy Rudolph, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Matt Renner, Co-Executive Producer

Ethan Prochnik, Supervising Producer

Eric Lange, Producer

Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Catherine McCarthy, Executive Producer for BBC

Michael Gunton, Executive Producer

Susan Winslow, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Paul Spillenger, Producer for Discovery Channel

Martha Holmes, Series Producer

Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) • IFC • Eagle Rock

Entertainment Production, in association with IFC. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions

Christine Lubrano, Executive Producer for IFC

Harold Gronenthal, Executive Producer for IFC

George Lentz, Executive Producer for IFC

Andrew Winter, Supervising Producer

Bill Jones, Series Producer

Ben Timlett, Series Producer

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • PBS • A Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.

Ken Burns, Produced By

Dayton Duncan, Produced By

Outstanding Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer

Dirty Jobs • Discovery Channel • Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. for Discovery Channel

Craig Piligian, Executive Producer

Eddie Barbini, Executive Producer

Mike Rowe, Executive Producer

John Ford, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Scott Popjes, Supervising Producer

Dave Barsky, Supervising Producer

Leigh Purinton, Producer

Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution • ABC • Ryan Seacrest Productions and Fresh One Productions

Jamie Oliver, Executive Producer

Ryan Seacrest, Executive Producer

Craig Armstrong, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

Roy Ackerman, Executive Producer

Charles Watcher, Co-Executive Producer

Zoe Collins, Co-Executive Producer

Jason Henry, Co-Executive Producer

Anthony Carbone, Supervising Producer

Joe Coleman, Supervising Producer

Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List • Bravo • A 4 Aces and a Kicker production in association with Picture This Television and Bravo Media

Michael Levitt, Executive Producer

Kathy Griffin, Executive Producer

Bryan Scott, Executive Producer

Lisa Tucker, Executive Producer

Cori Abraham, Executive Producer

Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer

Jenn Levy, Executive Producer

Amber Mazzola, Co-Executive Producer

Kelly Welsh, Supervising Producer

Blake Webster, Producer

MythBusters • Discovery Channel • Produced by Beyond Productions Pty.Ltd for The Discovery Channel

John Luscombe, Executive Producer

Dan Tapster, Executive Producer

Tracy Rudolph, Supervising Producer

Steve Christiansen, Supervising Producer

Alice Dallow, Producer

Wendy Woll, Producer

Undercover Boss • CBS • Studio Lambert

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer

Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer

Alex Weresow, Supervising Producer

Stef Wagstaffe, Executive Producer

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Amy Nabseth Chacon, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Co-Executive Producer

Evan Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer

Dan Coffie, Co-Executive Producer

Giselle Parets, Supervising Producer

Barry Hennessey, Supervising Producer

Matt Schmidt, Supervising Producer

Jarratt Carson, Supervising Producer

Michael Norton, Senior Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Senior Producer

Bob Parr, Senior Producer

Phil Keoghan, Producer

American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Ken Warwick, Executive Producer

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Executive Producer

Simon Fuller, Executive Producer

Charles Boyd, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick M. Lynn, Supervising Producer

Megan Michaels, Supervising Producer

Toby Gorman, Supervising Producer

Norm Betts, Producer

Sam Brenzel, Producer

Melanie Oberman, Producer

Katie Fennelly, Producer

Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Conrad Green, Executive Producer

Rob Wade, Co-Executive Producer

Joe Sungkur, Supervising Producer

Ashley Edens-Shaffer, Supervising Producer

Erin O’Brien, Senior Producer

Kim Kilbey, Senior Producer

