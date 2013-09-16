Emmys 2013 Predictions: Supporting Actress for Comedy/Drama

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
Next up, we’re dealing with the comedy and drama supporting actress categories. The former is one of a few categories featuring seven nominees due to ties, while the latter pits the upper-class wit of “Downton Abbey” versus the dirty meth dealings of “Breaking Bad” (among others contenders).
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”
Jane Lynch, “Glee”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”
Should win
Alan’s pick: I’ll be honest and say that Wever and Krakowski are the only ones on shows where I watched the entire season, and I didn’t come close with most of the others. Since the game requires me to make a pick, I’ll stick with those two, and as much as I love Wever, this season wasn’t her best showcase, so I’ll take Krakowski, who had a number of memorable moments in the curtain call season, including singing the final number for “TGS.”
Dan’s pick: I didn’t love the start of the season, but the home stretch of this “Veep” run was superb and Anna Chlumsky has the sublime “First Response” as her submission episode. The episode, featuring Allison Janney, is full of splendid silent reactions from Chlumsky’s Amy and also includes a priceless final act breakdown from the normally tightly wound character. So Chlumsky is my top choice, but probably Krakowski is my second pick, based on her slightly surprising centrality in the series finale. When you get to sing the closing sendoff to one of TV’s all-time great sitcoms, you have a good chance of recognition.
Will win
Alan’s pick: When in doubt in a comedy category, pick someone from “Modern Family.” When in doubt in this category, pick Julie Bowen.
Dan’s pick: It’s Sofia Vergara’s turn. Julie Bowen won the past two years and somehow didn’t submit her most potent episode, the one in which Claire deals with a possible heart condition. Of course, Vergara also skipped on submitting her seeming standout episodes with the birth of Gloria’s baby. Instead, Vergara went with the slightly schtickier “Yard Sale” in which we learned about Gloria’s past as a ventriloquist. Expect this to be Vergara’s Fizbo equivalent and she’ll romp to victory.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Morena Baccarin, “Homeland”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Sometimes lost in the discussion of why some “Breaking Bad” viewers just hate Skyler White is how good Gunn is in that role, and her work throughout last summer’s episodes – and particularly in her submitted episode, “Fifty-One,” where Skyler memorably interrupts Walt’s birthday dinner – was perhaps her best yet.
Dan’s pick: Emilia Clarke has the best SCENE of anybody in this category, with the climactic moments of “And Now His Watch Is Ended.” I don’t often sit on my couch cheering when I watch episodes, but the close of that hour is as good as it gets. But when it comes to overall episodes? I guess I’ll agree with Alan. Anna Gunn’s showcase in “Fifty-One” is stellar. From her sequence in the pool to “What are you waiting for?” “For the cancer to come back,” it’s a great episode and a great Skyler episode.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Emmy voters love “Downton Abbey,” but it’s been harder to celebrate the show once it had to go head-to-head with the HBO, AMC and Showtime shows. So Maggie Smith became the outlet for their love last year, and I suspect she will again – unless, as I’ve been saying, there’s a rising “Breaking Bad” tide that lifts Gunn’s boat along with her male co-stars. (There’s also a slim chance that Clarke’s big scene at the end of the fourth “Thrones” episode of the year will impress people, but will 8 minutes of screen time – most of it with her speaking Valyrian – work on the fantasy-agnostic Academy members?)
Dan’s pick: I don’t view Maggie Smith’s very probably win as a sign of Emmy voting complacency. Would she be my pick? Obviously not. However, Maggie Smith’s submission episode is the season premiere in which she was going toe-to-toe with Shirley MacLaine in an epic grande dame-off. MacLaine was one of the year’s biggest Emmy snubs, but honoring Smith here would be tangential recognition.
I don’t think Clarke had the best scene of anybody in this category. Gunn’s biggest scenes in Fifty-One were better in my opinion.
Her performances in Buried and the latest episode are even better though, and she’ll be the clear best one in the category next year (if she isn’t already this year).
Clarke literally cannot act. It will be a travesty if she wins an Emmy.
A travesty? You don’t think that that is a bit of an exaggeration?
Dead Souls: You should put “I think” right before “Clarke”, because I think she’s great.
Too bad Michelle Fairley and Abigail Spencer didn’t get nominated though, they were both easily better than Clarke and the Good Wife and Homeland nominees.
I wonder if Anna Gunn’s NYT editorial raised her profile enough to mean she’ll get votes in this category. I do hope she wins something before Breaking Bad is over. I’d also love to see Christina Hendricks win based on her work from this past season. Seeing Joan struggle in “A Tale of Two Cities” to steal the Avon business and in her confrontation with Peggy was a new direction for Joan. But, I guess Mad Men performances don’t win Emmys.
definitely team Skyler. She has been truly amazing in the role, and the latest episode just puts an exclamation point to it.
For Comedy, I’d pick any of the women from Happy Endings over any of those who were actually nominated (or from B in Apt 23, for that matter), but since I can’t do that, I’ll go with Krakowski.
For Drama, I feel like it’s rather shallow pickings, especially compared with all the great female lead performances we’ve had lately. I guess I’d pick Clarke here. Frankly I’ve never been overly wowed with Gunn’s performance (and I’m someone who likes difficult female characters, from Betty Francis to Hannah Horvath, so please don’t lump me in with those “Skyler-haters”). Smith is very charismatic but I don’t feel like she has that much to do. As has been mentioned, I wish we saw Rectify in this list (either of the supporting actresses from that show could win this category as it stands, in my opinion).
I badly would like Anna Gunn to get this, both to silence the haters and because that pool scene was just wrenching.
Alas, knowing Emmy history and the way voters set into auto-pilot, I honestly don’t think they’ll ever vote against the Dowager Countess. If Jeremy Piven can win three of these in a row, I have to think Dame Maggie can do the same.
I guess Morena Baccarin and Christina Hendricks cancel out the “incredibly beautiful Firefly alum” voters.
I just want to thank Dan for showing some appreciation for Anna Chlumsky. I do wish Alan would catch up on Veep at some point, it really had a wonderful second season and Anna Chlumsky was great in it (and as Dan said, First Response is a ridiculously good submission episode).
Yeah. I agree with this post. However, I’m also glad that Alan chose Krakowski because that meant both of my favorites in the supporting actress category were represented here.
Alan- Do you have a email address where readers can reach you?
Why is Gunn not in the Best Actress category?
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Should Win: Jane Krakowski. She had a very strong overall season and stole 30 Rock’s finale with her heartfelt rendition of “Rural Juror”
Will Win: Jane Krakowski. Call it a hunch, but I think that with Hogcock/Last Lunch, she has by far the strongest submission episode in the category. It may be foolish to bet against Modern Family, but that’s where I’m going.
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Should Win: Anna Gunn. I’ll be just as happy if Emilia Clarke wins, but great as she was in the scene where she wins her army, Gunn has the stronger overall episode.
Will Win: Anna Gunn. I think that Breaking Bad is going to have a very big night. Maggie Smith is the safe choice, but I think that Gunn has the episode to beat her.
Anna Gunn and Jane Krakowski should be the clear winners but the voters seem to have a crush on Julie Bowen and Dame Maggie Smith.