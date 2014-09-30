Fall TV reviews: ‘Manhattan Love Story’ & ‘A to Z’

The hot trend in TV dramas this fall is comic book adaptations, as every broadcast network but CBS will have at least one show based on a Marvel or DC title (with CBS likely following next year with its “Supergirl” pilot). If there's a hot trend in the new sitcoms (of which there aren't a ton), it's with a genre that's often been used to counterprogram comic book movies: the romantic comedy.
Maybe the networks are trying to chase the long success of “How I Met Your Mother” – even though that show's finale angered many of its fans, while CBS didn't even order “How I Met Your Dad” to series – or maybe it's just the idea that was “in the air” this season, like in years past when we got multiple shows about men who time travel back into their teenage selves, or slackers who work at big box stores and get super powers, or hospital dramas set in Chicago. Whatever the reason, we've got two of them this week: ABC's “Manhattan Love Story” (tonight at 8:30) and NBC's “A to Z” (Thursday at 9:30). Neither is especially good – the “Manhattan Love Story” pilot, in fact, is one of the three worst pilots on any network this fall(*), though the second episode is less heinous – and each illustrates different challenges of telling serialized romantic stories in sitcom form.
(*) Another is “The Mysteries of Laura.” The third will air later this week on CBS, and feature one of the Derbel McDilletts.
“Manhattan Love Story” was at one point titled “My Thoughts Exactly,” inspired by the gimmick that allows us to hear the inner thoughts of hero Peter (Jake McDornan) and heroine Dana (Analeigh Tipton). And what incredible insight to do we learn about either the difference between the sexes in general or between these two particular representatives of them? Mainly that men are obsessed with breasts, and women with purses. I am not exaggerating. That is literally what the first scene of the show is about.
Our first impressions of these two are not meant as a fake-out. No, Peter and Dana are essentially parodies of how Aaron Sorkin writes men and women, with Peter as a smug bro's bro and Dana as a flighty, neurotic mess who has no idea how to use modern technology. (The pilot spends a lot of time on her inability to properly update her Facebook profile.) Most of this fall's new sitcoms – including “A to Z” – saddle the hero with a bearded best friend to say all the crude and sexist things the writers are afraid to put in the mouth of their leading man; though Peter's obnoxious brother does, indeed, have a beard, he's unnecessary, because Peter's inner monologue offers enough crassness for everyone.
The second episode tries to seriously smooth out Peter's most abrasive qualities, but even so he spends his first scene opposite Dana thinking about how she isn't wearing a bra.
There's a moment toward the end of the episode – whose main story involves Dana accepting that Peter is still dating other women at this point in her relationship, while she experiments with Tinder(**) – where the two of them are just talking to each other like adults, and they're perfectly charming and cute together. For most of the first two episodes, Tipton (an “America's Next Top Model” alum who demonstrated an off-kilter comic sensibility as the babysitter in “Crazy Stupid Love”) seems like a prisoner of the crummy show around her, while “Greek” alum McDorman has a character no actor could make likable. But for a few minutes, it's a non-terrible show – albeit one that has both main characters demonstrating so much emotional maturity that I can't imagine these writers making an ongoing sitcom about them behaving that way.
(**) After “New Girl” and this, get ready for every sitcom you watch to do a Tinder story this year, folks.
The best thing “A to Z” has going for it are leads Ben Feldman (Ginsberg from “Mad Men”) and Cristin Milioti (the wonderful, doomed Mother from “How I Met Your Mother”) as Andrew and Zelda. They're bright and appealing, whether together or separately, but they can only do so much to ground the very lightweight and gimmicky show “A to Z” aspires to be.
As narrator Katey Sagal explains, Andrew and Zelda “will date for 8 months, 3 weeks, 5 days and 1 hour. This television program is the comprehensive account of their relationship, from A to Z.” This seems not only a limiting premise – though I imagine that, in success, they will get engaged after 8 months, 3 weeks, 5 days and 1 hour, or else break up and then get back together 2 months, 1 week, 2 days and 4 hours after that – but the structure, narration and very twee tone are so evocative of “500 Days of Summer” that I hope those filmmakers are getting some kind of royalty out of this show.
The narration adds little, save for gender characterizations only slightly more evolved than what “Manhattan Love Story” has to offer. Andrew is introduced “a guy's guy. He likes sports and Liam Neeson movies.” Zelda is “a girl's girl. She likes pedicures and themed cocktail parties.” They have their other sides as well, but those turn out to be a rehash of the original Ted/Robin dynamic from “HIMYM,” with Andrew as the hopeless romantic and Zelda as the guarded cynic with the warped upbringing. They're surrounded by broader types, including the obligatory bearded doofus for him and the obligatory friend who gives terrible romantic advice for her.
That said, they do have chemistry together, which is often half the battle. And we know from that dire final season of “HIMYM” just how much Milioti can elevate even the worst material in this genre, and this seems more cliche-ridden than anything. Since NBC only sent a pilot, I'm willing to wait a little longer before dismissing the chance to watch Ginsberg and Tracy McConnell be schmoopie with each other. Definitely not love at first sight, but also not loathe like “Manhattan Love Story.”
GRADES: “Manhattan Love Story” D+ / “A to Z” B-
Are 30-something single people, presumably the target demo for these shows, even watching network television anymore?
I really liked “A to Z,” but only because (1) I really like the leads, and (2) I secretly want it to be a better version of HIMYM so that I forget I ever watched that show. But yeah, it’s probably going to be exactly like it, with better production value. But I think I’d be okay with that.
I watched “A to Z” because of the lead actors and by the end, I never wanted to watch TV again. An awful show but it might run for years on NBC.
I watched the pilot of A to Z on Hulu and really liked it. Yes, its a tv romcom but I found it kind of charming. Exception: any scene involving the bearded friend. Many women in my office had seen it and we all will be watching. Maybe it will do well with female viewers.
Oh G-d, “Slacker” must be even worse than the horrible TV ads indicate, considering that the clue in the article about the remaining truly horrendous new shows is not remotely hard to decipher. Although if we’re being honest, I would ABSOLUTELY set aside a DVR recording spot for a show where the lead was actually named Derbel McDillett!
For a second, I was wondering if there was some horrible new show I hadn’t heard about. I’d actually love it if Williamson abruptly had to change the entire show due to a typo. I’d watch an episode of “Slacker” just out of gratitude.
In case anyone’s wondering what’s going on, Stalker is the worst pilot Alan referred to.
I really liked the pilot for “A to Z.” I know it’s not perfect by any means, but in using your own filter for pilots (it doesn’t necessarily have to make me LOL all over the place, but do the characters interest me?), I found it to be quite charming and even disarming in a way.
Is it cliche? Yes. But even cliche, if done well, is not necessarily a bad thing.
I have big hopes with “A to Z.” The first being that the writers saw the overwhelmingly negative response to “HIMYM” ended, and proceed accordingly.
“multiple shows about men who time travel back into their teenage selves, or slackers who work at big box stores and get super powers, or hospital dramas set in Chicago”
I can guess that among those shows are Chuck, Chicago Hope and E.R. What are the others?
The going back in time shows, I remember one of them with Tom Everett Scott as the older version/narrator who is sent back into his teenage body with all his adult memories. Just looked it up on wikipedia, and it was called “Do Over.” It last for 15 episodes. I remember watching it and thinking it was okay. The one thing I do remember is that the main character tried out for baseball, but lost a big game by striking out, and he found out the kid who struck him out was Greg Maddux. As a Braves fan, that was a neat anecdote.
Also researching on wiki, the other one was the much shorter-lived “That was Then.”
The other “works in a box store and gets superpowers” show is obviously the loved and lamented “Reaper.”
The other “slacker who works at a big box store and gets super powers” show was REAPER on the CW.
The other slacker-at-big-box-store w/ superpowers is Reaper. Don’t know the names of the time travel shows, but they each only lasted for one season.
“but the structure, narration and very twee tone are so evocative of “500 Days of Summer” that I hope those filmmakers are getting some kind of royalty out of this show.”
This reminds me so much of something I read in a Roger Ebert review. That’s a compliment.
I’m pretty hard to please in sitcoms yet I enjoyed A to Z and will watch again.
A to Z is probably my favorite network pilot so far. Which is, yes, damning with faint praise, but I liked it a lot more than I expected to. And *loathed* Manhattan Love Story, didn’t even finish it.
I have actually stopped reading anything by critics who were complimentary (or even actually LIKED) “Manhattan Love Story” because it either demonstrated how generally inept their critical skills were, or that they are network shills; either way, completely not to be trusted. Soooo glad I don’t have to cross Alan off my list. There are an alarming number of critics who liked “Manhattan Love Story;” so much so that I honestly started to doubt myself. I think I would have had a cerebral meltdown if I’d come here and found Alan of the same opinion. The characters are utterly cringeworthy and completely annoying – I wanted to slap the female lead hard and very very often – they’re going for “adorkable” and achieving “highly annoying.” I actually watched two full episodes on HuluPlus as a test of willpower to see if I could stop myself from jabbing a pen into my eyes. (I won!) I could continue to enumerate the oh-so-many things that are not just bad, but that are detestable about this show, but I’ll stop now. (And I LOVED “You’re the Worse,” so I have no problem with “anti heroes” and “anti heroines” – I have a huge problem with bad bad bad writing and embarrassingly moronic characters.
Watched the pilot/premiere episode of “Manhattan Love Story” and felt no need to watch more. I know I’m late to this conversation, but I just watched the first two episodes of “A to Z” back to back, as I felt no reason to watch “Bad Judge” and I missed the original premiere of “A to Z”. My opinion to follow.
Love the leads, hate the ginger bearded obnoxious friend, too many similarities to “500 Days of Summer” with the voice overs. The thing is that I want this to work. I like the leads as a couple very much. They just need to find better friends to hang out with and quit doing the 500 days things with the voice overs.