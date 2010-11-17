Fallon on Springsteen, Ferguson on ‘Doctor Who,’ and the joy of theme episodes

This blog tends to focus on primetime scripted series because that’s where my interest lies, but the two shows from yesterday’s network slate that interested me most were in late night.
As I wrote about in my Conan pieces last week, the late night talk show is a format that I don’t much care about anymore, even though I quite like all the current late night hosts other than Leno. But in the case of last night’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” what we got weren’t two traditional late night talk show episodes, but wacky, joyful single-topic theme shows – on, respectively, Bruce Springsteen and “Doctor Who.” (And I hope you saw the “Doctor Who” Christmas news earlier today.)
Bruuuuuce was Fallon’s only guest (other than a couch cameo by Steve Van Zandt). He joined him on stage for one of Fallon’s Neil Young impressions, and even dressed as the ’75 version of himself, did a long interview and did two songs with The Roots backing up him, Van Zandt and E Street Band keyboard player Roy Bittain.
Ferguson, meanwhile, had only two guests, and one of them was frequent collaborator Chris Hardwick to answer “Doctor Who” viewer questions, while the only traditional guest was Matt Smith, the current Doctor. Ferguson had a Dalek on stage standing next to his robot sidekick Geoff, carried a sonic screwdriver with him at all times, and even tried to open the show with an elaborate dance number scored to the “Doctor Who” theme, only for it to… well, you can watch the clip below to see what happened. (And at the end of the episode, he brought those same dancers out to apologize to them, and serenade them with “Rainbow Connection.” A damn charming moment from the most charming guy in the field.)
Now, I’m a Springsteen fan, and a “Doctor Who” fan, so I got an added kick out of both of these, but what was great about both these episodes was that they did away with the all-things-to-all-people problem that often takes over talk shows. (Though Ferguson has mercifully always marched to his own drummer. And it’s not surprising that the weakest part of Fallon’s show was a straightforward, non-Springsteen-related monologue about the day’s headlines.) Though Springsteen had a new box set to promote, there was never a sense that either episode was being done for business reasons; they were being done because Jimmy Fallon worships Bruce Springsteen, and Craig Ferguson frickin’ loves “Doctor Who.” Plain and simple.
So after the jump, I have the full Fallon show (if you just want to see the Neil Young duet, our own Melinda Newman embedded it on her blog), plus the first big chunk of Ferguson’s show. Hopefully, they’ll give you the same amount of pleasure they gave me.
Thought it was odd to have hardwick as first guest ahead of smith.
Too bad they didnt have smith and gillen on, ut that would have been too much scottish for an american audience…
Craig’s had Scottish guests before (I remember a James McAvoy episode that was hilarious in how each man tried to out-Scottish the other).
As for Hardwick, it struck me that that was like Fallon on his show doing a few Springsteen-related comedy bits before finally bringing Bruce onto the couch. (Both Springsteen and Smith’s interviews started around the halfway point.) It wasn’t that Hardwick was so much a guest as a regular part of the show.
I only occasionally watch fergusons show, so hadnt seen hardwick on there before. I only know him from attack of the show and his singled out days (although i know his pod is fairly popular).
I dont recall if they mentio ed it, but WHO is filming an episode in Utah.
As for matt s ith playing the theme, this summer, he went on stage with oribtal and played the who theme at glastonbury,
Mark, Matt did mention that they were filming in Utah.
As for Hardwick, like Alan said, I wouldn’t look at him like a ‘first guest’ in the traditional sense. The e-mail/tweet segment is a regular part of the show. Typically, Craig does them alone but occasionally he will bring out people he has had on as guests in the past and found funny just to do the tweet/e-mail segment. He doesn’t always interview them. Sometimes they’re just there for that purpose. Chris is one of the people who has done it maybe four or five times.
As for being too “Scottish,” often his best interviews are with the Brits and Scots. Check out almost any of Ewan MacGregor’s appearances. They tend to be hilarious.
Given Craig’s love of Amy Pond, I’m sure he would love to have Karen on the show at some point.
Craig always has a “Tweets and E-mails” segment before he moves on to his guests and he occasionally has someone come out (that’s always been when Hardwick’s been on) to help him out. It was just keeping with the well established pattern of the show.
Another person who often does the tweets and e-mails segment is Donald Glover from Community.
Alan — will you let us know when, inevitably, I hope, CraigyFerg’s full opening number leaks to YouTube?
I’ve been catching up with a few Fallon shows recently and have been really impressed. He’s improved dramatically from a year ago and his sense of joy is palpable and infectious. The comedy skits he does with the guests are great fun too (the bit he did with Zach Galifianakis a couple weeks ago was hilarious).
Didn’t like the guy in SNL or in movies at all, but have become a big fan of late.
Yeah, the eureka moment for that show was when they accepted that Jimmy’s not a good interviewer unless the guest is either a friend or someone like Springsteen whom he idolizes, and that the best approach was to integrate guests into the comedy as much as possible.
As a Who fan, I was sort of disappointed that Ferguson didn’t seem to spend much time talking about the show with Smith. As a Ferguson fan, I appreciated that he acted like a Doctor Who fan and basically spent two segments saying, “I’m sitting next to Doctor Who! I’m going to high-five him and make him sit next to my geeky friend and play harmonica with him and dance with him and a horse!”
If Gillan ever makes it on this show, the flirt factor will be legendary.
Craig doesn’t act like a Dr Who fan….he really is one. He has mentioned it on his show many times before. So having the Dr on wasn’t a stunt….it’s because Craig really is a huge fan.
Besides Fallon, how happy did the Roots look to play with the Boss. Loved that the walk on song was the Who’s the Boss theme, and Questlove’s smile after drumming Because the Night was priceless
Alan you mentioned that at the end of the episode Ferguson did a number apologizing for not being able to do the Doctor Who number. Do you have a link to that?
Not a number, but a moment. It’s in this –
[www.youtube.com]
you can watch the whole show on YouTube: [www.youtube.com]
James
It’s hard for me to accept Jimmy Fallon as funny. I haven’t watch his show, but his writers must be great…
I’m not much of a Bruuuuce fan and all I’d previously watched of Fallon’s show were a few clips from his awkward first show, but I watched this whole episode show because I’d read so many good things about it. It was great viewing, just because it was so genuine and different.
the “all things to all people” issue seems to be killing every single late night host except Fallon and Ferguson. aside from some wackier skits, it completely neuters otherwise edgy comedians like Letterman, Conan, and even Kimmel.
Conan’s interviews are as milquetoast as Leno’s, but with more histrionics. And Letterman can’t decide whether he wants to be a family friendly comedian or some strange, mainstream version of Lewis Black. his interview with Jay-Z last night was especially torturous, and I love Letterman!
sorry for the semi-rant, but it is frustrating how lame it all is.
I like this analysis. The reason I watch Craig and only Craig is because only Craig is Craig. He’s really good at it.
Craig Ferguson is by far the best late night host on TV. Absolutely hilarious and totally engaging. No one comes even close to giving the kind of in depth, relaxed interviews that he does.
If anyone stumbles across this interview and is curious, you can see the cut sketch here: [nymag.com]