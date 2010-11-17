Watch: Jimmy Fallon and Bruce Springsteen cover Willow Smith’s ‘Whip My Hair’

Jimmy Fallon”s hilariously spot-on impersonations of Neil Young had already created a video viral sensation, but for his latest, he was joined by a very special guest.

Watch as Fallon, as Young, is joined by Bruce Springsteen for a painfully earnest rendition of Willow Smith”s insipid “Whip My Hair” from the Boss”s Nov. 16 appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

Sporting a cap and facial hair similar to his 1975 Time magazine cover, Springsteen joined Fallon on the song about midway. Somehow, the two managed to keep straight faces.

Springsteen was Fallon”s only guest. In addition to performing “Whip My Hair,” he played two other numbers, including “Because the Night.” He appeared to promote “The Promise: The Darkness on the Edge of Town Story” boxed set out Nov. 16.

What do you think of the duo’s version of “Whip My Hair”?

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js