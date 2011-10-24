Happy Monday, and welcome to the 100th episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast – or, as we discuss early on, what could be considered either the 99th or 101st. Either way, if you were expecting a special anniversary installment with lots of cool things – or even better-than-normal production values – then clearly you have not been paying attention. Instead, Dan and I decided to treat this one like the 99 (or 98, or 100) before it and just offer reviews, banter, questions from you guys, etc.(*)
(*) Though we did finally use one of our favorite theme song candidates, as our one bit of celebration, even though it has nothing to do with the shows being discussed. One of these years, we’ll get an honest-to-gosh theme song.
The line-up:
Very disappointing to hear your reaction to Season 5 of Chuck. The new setup had a chance to be fun; maybe they are compressing a full season’s plot into 13 weeks. Please ask Fedak and Schwartz if the pacing is tougher knowing they have to go to the finish, and let’s hope we see what made the show at its peak such a great hour to spend in the remaining episodes.
So, you found any buyers for syndication yet?… (lol)
With the budget they have is it any suprise that they had to abandon the Volkoff storyline…lol. But I truely think that they thought they were 95% chance were going to get cancelled after season 4 and threw in the spies for hire and morgan intersect storylines…and now that they actually have to do it they reset everything. The same goes for the end of season 3, Chuck being Orion was never going to happen. They need the buymore to off set costs (through advertising) so that always stays and not knowing that they were going to survive they burned through ideas quickly instead of slow burning arcs…I feel sorry for them. If they can give even a half good arc that reminds me why I love this show…I will be a very happy fan.
Having been following Downton Abbey series 2, I’d say Dan is not missing very much.
Also I think NBC has the right idea with The Voice. Anything they can do to actually make that a hit so that they’ll have one night where they’re not 4th or 5th. Looking back on the ratings for FNL season 1, it would be NBC’s highest rated drama.
You mentioned White Chapel a couple of times without giving even a general “I liked it” or “I hated it” Is it worth my time?
sounds like there were enough shows this week for a second show, #101 for alan and #100 for Dan.
Glad you found time to talk about a show from an area you don’t normally cover. Maybe that means there is hope for you to discuss some Cartoon Network shows or the new ESPN afternoon shows.