Happy Monday, and welcome to the 100th episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast – or, as we discuss early on, what could be considered either the 99th or 101st. Either way, if you were expecting a special anniversary installment with lots of cool things – or even better-than-normal production values – then clearly you have not been paying attention. Instead, Dan and I decided to treat this one like the 99 (or 98, or 100) before it and just offer reviews, banter, questions from you guys, etc.(*)

(*) Though we did finally use one of our favorite theme song candidates, as our one bit of celebration, even though it has nothing to do with the shows being discussed. One of these years, we’ll get an honest-to-gosh theme song.

The line-up:

“Beavis & Bull-head” and “Good Vibes” — 03:20 – 20:40
“Chuck” — 20:35 – 28:00
“Grimm” — 28:05 – 35:40
“Allen Gregory” — 35:45 – 46:46
Listener Mail – “Reed Between the Lines” — 46:50 – 56:15
Listener Mail – NBC football promotion — 56:15 – 01:03:30
Listener Mail – Remakes of “Misfits” etc — 01:03:30 – 01:07:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

