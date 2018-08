The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast took a week off while I was sick, so we’re back with an extra-long installment in which we catch up on a bunch of new and returning dramas now that we’re several months into the TV season, and we also answer some mail and drop random references to Oscar Gamble’s batting stance, Soul Glo and more.

The line-up:

“Parenthood” — 02:30 – 12:45 “Prime Suspect” — 12:50 – 18:30 “Fringe” — 18:35 – 26:00 “Good Wife” — 26:10 – 34:45 “Boardwalk Empire” — 34:50 – 42:20 “The Walking Dead” — 42:25 – 48:05 “Pan Am” — 48:05 – 57:50 “Homeland” — 57:55 – 01:07:45 Listener Mail: Real actors vs. Characters — 01:09:30 – 01:14:35 Listener Mail: Past TV moments if we’d had Twitter — 01:14:45 – 01:21:15 Listener Mail: Reflections on “Scrubs” — 01:21:30 – 01:28:20