The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast took a week off while I was sick, so we’re back with an extra-long installment in which we catch up on a bunch of new and returning dramas now that we’re several months into the TV season, and we also answer some mail and drop random references to Oscar Gamble’s batting stance, Soul Glo and more.
The line-up:
“Parenthood” — 02:30 – 12:45
“Prime Suspect” — 12:50 – 18:30
“Fringe” — 18:35 – 26:00
“Good Wife” — 26:10 – 34:45
“Boardwalk Empire” — 34:50 – 42:20
“The Walking Dead” — 42:25 – 48:05
“Pan Am” — 48:05 – 57:50
“Homeland” — 57:55 – 01:07:45
Listener Mail: Real actors vs. Characters — 01:09:30 – 01:14:35
Listener Mail: Past TV moments if we’d had Twitter — 01:14:45 – 01:21:15
Listener Mail: Reflections on “Scrubs” — 01:21:30 – 01:28:20
I haven’t listened to the podcast yet, but when I saw, “past TV moments if we had Twitter,” my first thought was seeing this trending:
“It was a baby, you son of a bitch. She killed her baby.”
Also, glad Alan apparently used the Oscar Gamble link I sent him. I couldn’t find any video footage, as, if you listen to Bill Simmons, you know that MLB is very draconian about its footage being on youtube.
It’s a shame. The combination of that huge afro with that incredibly compact stance was one of the greatest visuals of my sports-viewing childhood.
I’m listening to the Twitter question now…Didn’t Lance kill Laura Palmer?
It’s too bad that Prime Suspect isn’t getting the numbers it should to stay on the air. I agree that it really has improved since the pilot, and they are starting to get in a groove. I wonder how much of the poor ratings is due to people running away screaming from Whitney. I have yet to watch an episode of that and for once I am glad that the CTV feed eliminates most of the ads for Whitney as I am watching Community, Parks and Rec and The Office.
Alan, are they cancelling Community? Please say it isn’t so!
Job applicants to the FBI, CIA, etc are required to take polygraph tests. While they aren’t 100% true, they are still used and relied upon by these government agencies. Granted, applying for a job and assisting terrorists aren’t exactly the same thing, but still.
The Newhart and St Elsewhere finals would have been great for Twitter. Same with Classic DR Who.
(cross posted from dans blog)
And I expect that if people would have clogged Twitter with Seinfeld references, it may have been even worse for the early years of the Simpsons.
#monorail
#helpmedrzaius
#whackingday
#rakescene
#shavethosesideurns
#bigwhiteguyismichaeljackson
#ripfrankgrimes
Is it just me or is the podcast not up on iTunes?
not just you.
it’s working for me now.
“Our old friend Brian Hatfield…” Feelin’ the love, guys! Thanks for answering my email, I’m glad at least Alan had a story for it. And Dan, while I agree that Miracle is very attractive, I am a little saddened that you didn’t go to high school with anyone as hot as her! Maybe my adolescence was more blessed than I knew.