The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast took a week off while I was sick, so we’re back with an extra-long installment in which we catch up on a bunch of new and returning dramas now that we’re several months into the TV season, and we also answer some mail and drop random references to Oscar Gamble’s batting stance, Soul Glo and more.

The line-up:

“Parenthood” — 02:30 – 12:45
“Prime Suspect” — 12:50 – 18:30
“Fringe” — 18:35 – 26:00
“Good Wife” — 26:10 – 34:45
“Boardwalk Empire” — 34:50 – 42:20
“The Walking Dead” — 42:25 – 48:05
“Pan Am” — 48:05 – 57:50
“Homeland” — 57:55 – 01:07:45
Listener Mail: Real actors vs. Characters — 01:09:30 – 01:14:35
Listener Mail: Past TV moments if we’d had Twitter — 01:14:45 – 01:21:15
Listener Mail: Reflections on “Scrubs” — 01:21:30 – 01:28:20
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

